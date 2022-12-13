Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Brendan Fraser Reveals You've Probably Been Mispronouncing His Name This Whole Time
Whoops! Brendon Fraser surprised fans by recently revealing that many people have been mispronouncing his name throughout his decades-long career. The 54-year-old star of The Whale recently sat down for a Variety Actors on Actors interview with Adam Sandler, where he kicked things off by correcting the comedian's pronunciation of his last name.
'Where the Crawdads Sing' Star Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in 'Beautiful' Movie
Daisy Edgar-Jones is going from Where the Crawdads Sing to singing as Carole King. The actress, 24, has been cast to play King in an upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Beautiful from Sony, Variety reported Thursday. It'll be directed by Lisa Cholodenko, who made 2010's The Kids Are All Right.
TODAY.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals what almost made her quit acting
Zoe Saldaña is getting some serious buzz these days. Not only does she star in the new Netflix miniseries "From Scratch," but she's also returning to Pandora in the "Avatar" sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." However, in a recent interview with InStyle, Saldaña revealed that she almost walked...
Barbie Teaser Trailer: See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in First Glimpse of Greta Gerwig's Movie
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and more stars are shown in the first teaser trailer for Barbie, in theaters this July Put your pink on, Barbie is here! On Friday, Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the first teaser trailer for the film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Narration by Helen Mirren in the trailer (which is done in the style of the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey) explains how Barbie changed the landscape for toys when children played mostly...
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Everything Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said About Parenting His 3 Kids: 'My Favorite Earthly Assignment'
The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss was close with his three children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a family man first and foremost. The former Ellen Degeneres Show DJ died by suicide at age 40, his wife of nine years, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed to PEOPLE on Dec. 14. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she shared in a statement. Boss and Holker Boss shared three children: Weslie Renae, 14, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3. The couple first...
TODAY.com
Rebel Wilson explains how kissing a woman in new movie influenced her real-life relationship
Rebel Wilson is sharing how filming her new movie, “The Almond and the Seahorse,” helped her feel comfortable exploring her sexuality. The 42-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming film, which will be her first dramatic feature role, for an article first published in the magazine on Dec. 7.
Julie Andrews says 'it's probably not going to be possible' for her to appear in 'Princess Diaries 3'
The "Sound of Music" star said she was "much older" than she was when she starred as Queen Clarisse in the first two films.
Will Smith Recalls Shock of Being Spit on By Emancipation Costar While Filming: 'I Was Like Whoa'
Will Smith does a Red Table Takeover this week for a conversation with his three kids about making Emancipation Will Smith's Emancipation costars were so committed to the period drama that one unscripted moment caught the star off guard. The actor, 54, takes over Red Table Talk this week to discuss his transformation for the new film in a conversation with his three kids Willow, 22, Jaden, 24, and Trey Smith, 30. In Emancipation, based on a true story and directed by Antoine Fuqua, Will plays...
Christian Bale Walks Red Carpet with Wife as He Admits Their Kids Don't Watch His Movies
PEOPLE caught up with the Oscar winner at the premiere of The Pale Blue Eye on Wednesday Christian Bale's kids don't go overboard about their dad being in the movie biz. PEOPLE caught up with Oscar winner, 48, on Wednesday at the The Pale Blue Eye premiere in Los Angeles where he opened open about whether his children ever get to enjoy his films. "Not often, no," Bale said. "They get to enjoy some of them. They really encouraged me to go make [Thor: Love and Thunder]. They...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died from suicide at age 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, 34, confirms exclusively in a statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else...
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Ellen DeGeneres Is 'Heartbroken' After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'He Was My Family'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Wednesday Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out after her friend and former colleague Stephen "tWitch" Boss' sudden death. Reacting to the devastating news, the 64-year-old comedian penned a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair hugging. "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him." DeGeneres concluded: "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children -...
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
"It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors," wrote Justin Timberlake after Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death at age 40 Stars from all corners of Hollywood are speaking out after the sudden death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. He died by suicide at age 40. Allison Holker Boss, the wife of the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, shared an emotional statement with PEOPLE on Wednesday, confirming the news. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband...
13 superhero movie post-credits scenes that never amounted to anything
Henry Cavill announced he is not returning to the DCEU as Superman. This means that his appearance in "Black Adam" will not lead to a comeback.
El Compadre fires manager who scolded gay actor for kissing his date at L.A. restaurant
Actor and comedian Drew Droege, who is gay, said a manager at the Echo Park restaurant El Compadre recently reprimanded him and his date for kissing.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Beloved Dancer Is Found Dead
Stephen "tWitch" Boss's wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death at age 40 in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday Stephen "tWitch" Boss's cause of death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. In a statement to PEOPLE, county officials confirm that the 40-year-old professional dancer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death occurred on Tuesday at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles. The case is now closed, per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. On Wednesday, the late star's wife,...
TODAY.com
Kate Hudson was asked if she wants a 4th kid. Here’s how she responded
Kate Hudson was 23 when she welcomed her first child. “I’ve been having children my entire life,” Hudson, 43, told Byrdie. “I’ve got my 4-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”
Maria Menounos Reveals How Her 'Bucket List' Item Led to More Christmas Movie Roles: 'I Got the Bug'
The journalist and actress appeared in Lifetime's The Holiday Fix Up in 2021, and will return this year in The Holiday Dating Guide, premiering on Saturday Santa brought Maria Menounos exactly what she wanted last year. "It was on my bucket list last year to do a Christmas movie. I put it on my vision board last year and it happened," Menounos, 44, tells PEOPLE. "And then I got the bug." After appearing in Lifetime's The Holiday Fix Up alongside Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin in 2021, Menounos will star in The Holiday...
