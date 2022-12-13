ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NY

theobserver.com

Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says

Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
NUTLEY, NJ
theobserver.com

(VIDEO) New episode of Inside Nutley debuts

Longtime Nutley Town Historian John Demmer joins Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli and host Thomas Greco for a verbal walk through the history of the town in the latest Inside Nutley podcast. Demmer shares just a small sample of his knowledge of Nutley, touching on topics such as the the Van...
NUTLEY, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Two Kearny crossing guards struck by cars within a week

Two Kearny crossing guards were struck by vehicles within a week of each other and both suffered injuries as a result of what police describe as “sun glare and driver inattention.”. The first incident happened early last week at Beech Street and Midland Avenue, Sgt. David Rakowski, the Kearny...
KEARNY, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Wife arrested after reportedly assaulting husband

On Dec. 1 at 12:37 a.m., Officers Tom Collins, Danny Maganinho, Anthony Oliveira and Sgt. Dean Gasser were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a private home. Upon arrival, they located a 33-year-old man seated in a van in front of the house. The man reported he had picked up...
KEARNY, NJ
theexaminernews.com

Report: Fox Lane Administrators Botched Bathroom Photos Investigation

An incriminating independent report into last March’s incidents of bathroom photos and video being taken of special education students at Fox Lane High School drew condemnation from Bedford School District community members Wednesday night. The 57-page report from Kroll, a Manhattan-based investigative and risk consulting firm retained by the...
BEDFORD, NY
Shore News Network

Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown

YONKERS, NY – Students at a nearby school in Yonkers were placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a shooting incident was reported just blocks from the school. According to the Yonkers Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Lamartine Avenue and Warburton Avenue at approximately 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a crime scene and ballistic evidence, as well as a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect. “uring the outside police activity, a local school was placed on precautionary lockdown. The preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect discharged a firearm at the location; The post Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
YONKERS, NY
theobserver.com

Meet Ramy — a man who catches adults seeking minors for pleasure

There are many of them on YouTube. They’re all over the country. Many are modeled after “Dateline NBC” and journalist Chris Hansen, who first started doing stings more than a dozen years ago. Each demonstrates just how many predators there are. Of them all, however, one is located in Jersey — most of the people he’s caught looking for sexual encounters will minors live in the Garden State.
NUTLEY, NJ
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

