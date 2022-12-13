Read full article on original website
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says
Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
theobserver.com
(VIDEO) New episode of Inside Nutley debuts
Longtime Nutley Town Historian John Demmer joins Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli and host Thomas Greco for a verbal walk through the history of the town in the latest Inside Nutley podcast. Demmer shares just a small sample of his knowledge of Nutley, touching on topics such as the the Van...
Fire Blazes Through 3-Story Home In Rye While Firefighters Comb It For Residents
A residence in Westchester County is heavily damaged after flames ripped through it. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters in Rye responded to a house fire in the area of Grapal Street, according to the Rye Fire Department. Upon arriving, firefighters saw heavy smoke pouring out of...
theobserver.com
KPD: Two Kearny crossing guards struck by cars within a week
Two Kearny crossing guards were struck by vehicles within a week of each other and both suffered injuries as a result of what police describe as “sun glare and driver inattention.”. The first incident happened early last week at Beech Street and Midland Avenue, Sgt. David Rakowski, the Kearny...
theobserver.com
KPD: Wife arrested after reportedly assaulting husband
On Dec. 1 at 12:37 a.m., Officers Tom Collins, Danny Maganinho, Anthony Oliveira and Sgt. Dean Gasser were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a private home. Upon arrival, they located a 33-year-old man seated in a van in front of the house. The man reported he had picked up...
2 new Hudson Valley K-9s graduate from police training
Pietro and Hudson had their graduation after completing a 17-week course at the Yonkers Police Department.
talkofthesound.com
Porgy and a Mess: Three Men Busted by NYSDEC in New Rochelle for Violating Fishing Regulations
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Three men were on for arraignment in New Rochelle City Court on November 30, 2022, on charges brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement. Juan Gonzalez-Davila, Mario Ortiz-Rodriguez and Ivan Sanchez were ticketed by...
New Canaan Chief Leaving Policing To Become Darien School District's First Security Director
The chief of a Fairfield County police department is retiring from his position after almost 10 years to become a neighboring school district's first-ever director of security. New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski Jr. announced the news on Thursday, Dec. 15, saying that he is leaving the department at the...
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
theexaminernews.com
Report: Fox Lane Administrators Botched Bathroom Photos Investigation
An incriminating independent report into last March’s incidents of bathroom photos and video being taken of special education students at Fox Lane High School drew condemnation from Bedford School District community members Wednesday night. The 57-page report from Kroll, a Manhattan-based investigative and risk consulting firm retained by the...
Rockland County executive uses Metro-North Penn Station groundbreaking as platform to call for better service
Day says he wants to see investment from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on two projects that would bring better service to Rockland County.
Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown
YONKERS, NY – Students at a nearby school in Yonkers were placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a shooting incident was reported just blocks from the school. According to the Yonkers Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Lamartine Avenue and Warburton Avenue at approximately 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a crime scene and ballistic evidence, as well as a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect. “uring the outside police activity, a local school was placed on precautionary lockdown. The preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect discharged a firearm at the location; The post Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of New City Elementary School
Clarkstown police tell News 12 that someone called New City Elementary School this morning and said a bomb was going to go off.
News 12
Authorities: Bronx man fled Westchester County police, crashed on Cross County Parkway
A Bronx man is accused of leading Westchester County police on a dangerous chase Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. when Pleasantville police say a car they tried to stop for a traffic violation sped away on Route 117. County police spotted the car soon after heading southbound...
theobserver.com
Meet Ramy — a man who catches adults seeking minors for pleasure
There are many of them on YouTube. They’re all over the country. Many are modeled after “Dateline NBC” and journalist Chris Hansen, who first started doing stings more than a dozen years ago. Each demonstrates just how many predators there are. Of them all, however, one is located in Jersey — most of the people he’s caught looking for sexual encounters will minors live in the Garden State.
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
Man Charged With Lighting Brush Fires Intentionally In Hudson Valley: Police
A man from Fairfield County has been charged with intentionally starting brush fires in the Hudson Valley, police said. On Sunday, Nov. 27, police in Putnam County responded to a brush fire in Southeast on Old Milltown Road and were told by firefighters that they had responded to an unusually …
Harrison town supervisor: Repairs needed before residents can move back into fire-damaged building
Town Supervisor Richard Dionisio says there's a long list of repairs that need to be checked off before the building can house anyone.
Police: Shots fired near charter school in Yonkers
It appears no one was hurt, and officers say there is no threat to the community.
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
