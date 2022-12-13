Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; agents discovered over 1,000 ecstasy pills and more narcotics, reports say

A Ruston woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly struck her boyfriend and took his phone. Ruston Police responded to a Kavanaugh Road apartment about 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim said he was sitting at a table with coworkers when his girlfriend of five year grabbed his cell phone and ran into the bathroom, locking the door. When she exited the bathroom, she ran outside and threw his phone across the yard. She then reportedly approached him aggressively and struck him on the head with her open hand. The victim said he retrieved his phone and called the police.

2 DAYS AGO