ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; agents discovered over 1,000 ecstasy pills and more narcotics, reports say

By Rickenzie Johnikin
cenlanow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

DuceFive gang leader and Monroe woman arrested for drug and gun offenses after two-year investigation, police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and its members and learned that 20-year-old Kaniellous “BabyBoy” Walker is allegedly the leader of the gang. According to officials, officers obtained arrest warrants on Walker for drug distribution offenses and they received a search warrant for a residence on the 400 block of Poargroud Drive in Monroe, La.
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Drug Trafficking After Authorities Found Over 19 Pounds of Marijuana, Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine, and Crack

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Drug Trafficking After Authorities Found Over 19 Pounds of Marijuana, Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine, and Crack. Monroe, Louisiana – Oterrance Jackson, 46, of Monroe, Louisiana was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking. Authorities found over 19 pounds of marijuana, 1,710 ecstasy pills, 64 grams of powder cocaine, and 54 grams of crack cocaine in his possession. He was also in possession of two firearms.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

DWI suspect driving 100 mph arrested

A Ruston woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she was stopped by a state trooper for traveling over 100 miles an hour. A Louisiana State Police trooper traveling north on U.S. 167 near Vienna clocked a southbound vehicle on radar at 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped near Vienna and the driver, Evelyn S. Hall, 31, of Ruston, said she was rushing to the hospital to meet with her mother.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ecstasy found on traffic stop

Ruston Police arrested a Baton Rouge woman Monday night after a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on one-way Park Avenue. When the officers approached the driver, Haven M. Franklin, 21, an odor suspected to be marijuana and fresh smoke were detected coming out of the driver’s window.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe drug trafficker sentenced to more than a decade in prison

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident, Oterrance Jackson, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for his role in narcotics trafficking in the Monroe area. Agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit in Monroe and officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) became aware that Jackson was selling large amounts of narcotics outside of his residence on Dawnview St. in Monroe in the fall of 2020.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in domestic incident

Ruston Police arrested a man after he allegedly beat his girlfriend early Monday morning. Officers responded to a Clinton Circle residence about 2:45 a.m. Monday where the victim stated her live-in boyfriend of eight months and beaten her. The victim said while she was lying in bed, Aaron Williams, 22,...
RUSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at IHOP; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 12, 2022, around 4:21 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to IHOP in West Monroe due to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived, they made contact with the victim. According to the officers, the victim had a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Carlton...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested at domestic call

A Ruston woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly struck her boyfriend and took his phone. Ruston Police responded to a Kavanaugh Road apartment about 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim said he was sitting at a table with coworkers when his girlfriend of five year grabbed his cell phone and ran into the bathroom, locking the door. When she exited the bathroom, she ran outside and threw his phone across the yard. She then reportedly approached him aggressively and struck him on the head with her open hand. The victim said he retrieved his phone and called the police.
cenlanow.com

Monroe man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Langford Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the location, the suspect and victim were located and interviewed separately. According to deputies, they were advised that the...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was last seen...
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspicious person arrested on warrants

A Ruston man was arrested Monday morning after police spotted him hiding in a vacant building. A Ruston Police shift supervisor was on patrol about 8:45 a.m. when he saw the man crouched down in a vacant building on E. Mississippi Avenue. Jabarri Thurman, 23, was found on the old city power plant property now owned by a Monroe development company. Thurman was not authorized to be in the building.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

19-year-old man dies in Ruston shooting; police searching for suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 11, 2022, shortly after 1:30 AM, Ruston Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Edgewood Square Apartments on McDonald Avenue in Ruston, La. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Willie Winzer who was suffering from apparent gunshot […]
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested twice Saturday

A local woman was arrested twice Saturday after Ruston Police received complaints on her behavior. An officer on patrol was flagged down at the E-Z Mart on S. Farmerville Street about 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The manager reported Martha Jackson, 34, of Dubach, was in the store’s parking lot. He asked her to leave several times, but she refused. The manager had previously banned Jackson from the property because of disruptive behavior.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating man wanted for numerous criminal charges

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Cornelius Jermaine Nelson. Nelson is described as a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, standing at six feet and four inches and weighing 170 pounds.  Nelson is often around the Bernice, Spearsville, and Taylortown areas. He is […]
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Dubach burglary suspect arrested

A man has been arrested in connection with a November 30 burglary near Dubach. According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keith Conrad Albritton, 31, was developed as a suspect in the case. Albritton was located in Dubach on Thursday and questioned about the burglary. Albritton admitted taking a...
DUBACH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy