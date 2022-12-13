Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; agents discovered over 1,000 ecstasy pills and more narcotics, reports say

Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
DuceFive gang leader and Monroe woman arrested for drug and gun offenses after two-year investigation, police say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and its members and learned that 20-year-old Kaniellous “BabyBoy” Walker is allegedly the leader of the gang. According to officials, officers obtained arrest warrants on Walker for drug distribution offenses and they received a search warrant for a residence on the 400 block of Poargroud Drive in Monroe, La.
Monroe man accused of possessing nearly 2 pounds of marijuana and meth; arrested
According to authorities 43-year-old Christopher Charles Jackson was in possession of marijuana, scales, and plastic bags inside a residence.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Drug Trafficking After Authorities Found Over 19 Pounds of Marijuana, Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine, and Crack
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Drug Trafficking After Authorities Found Over 19 Pounds of Marijuana, Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine, and Crack. Monroe, Louisiana – Oterrance Jackson, 46, of Monroe, Louisiana was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking. Authorities found over 19 pounds of marijuana, 1,710 ecstasy pills, 64 grams of powder cocaine, and 54 grams of crack cocaine in his possession. He was also in possession of two firearms.
lincolnparishjournal.com
DWI suspect driving 100 mph arrested
A Ruston woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she was stopped by a state trooper for traveling over 100 miles an hour. A Louisiana State Police trooper traveling north on U.S. 167 near Vienna clocked a southbound vehicle on radar at 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped near Vienna and the driver, Evelyn S. Hall, 31, of Ruston, said she was rushing to the hospital to meet with her mother.
cenlanow.com
“I was hotboxing earlier”: Monroe man found with firearm and nearly one pound of narcotics during traffic stop, police say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 1:23 AM, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle pull into the intersection of Bridge Street while the traffic control light was red. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which lead to Monroe, La. According to authorities, they...
cenlanow.com
State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley exited the home and were placed in handcuffs.
wbrz.com
Years after deadly arrest, 5 officers criminally charged in Ronald Greene's death
UNION PARISH - A grand jury handed up indictments against five law enforcement officers Thursday for the May 2019 death of Ronald Greene, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody. Greene's mother, Mona Hardin, was with her lawyer in Baton Rouge for the announcement when Union Parish District...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ecstasy found on traffic stop
Ruston Police arrested a Baton Rouge woman Monday night after a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on one-way Park Avenue. When the officers approached the driver, Haven M. Franklin, 21, an odor suspected to be marijuana and fresh smoke were detected coming out of the driver’s window.
KNOE TV8
Monroe drug trafficker sentenced to more than a decade in prison
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident, Oterrance Jackson, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for his role in narcotics trafficking in the Monroe area. Agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit in Monroe and officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) became aware that Jackson was selling large amounts of narcotics outside of his residence on Dawnview St. in Monroe in the fall of 2020.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in domestic incident
Ruston Police arrested a man after he allegedly beat his girlfriend early Monday morning. Officers responded to a Clinton Circle residence about 2:45 a.m. Monday where the victim stated her live-in boyfriend of eight months and beaten her. The victim said while she was lying in bed, Aaron Williams, 22,...
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at IHOP; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 12, 2022, around 4:21 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to IHOP in West Monroe due to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived, they made contact with the victim. According to the officers, the victim had a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Carlton...
cenlanow.com
West Monroe Police responds to three-vehicle crash; one driver arrested for DWI
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 14, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle accident on Bridge Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with 25-year-old Tanner Sebren who appeared to be under the influence. According to police, Sebren consented to a field...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested at domestic call
A Ruston woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly struck her boyfriend and took his phone. Ruston Police responded to a Kavanaugh Road apartment about 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim said he was sitting at a table with coworkers when his girlfriend of five year grabbed his cell phone and ran into the bathroom, locking the door. When she exited the bathroom, she ran outside and threw his phone across the yard. She then reportedly approached him aggressively and struck him on the head with her open hand. The victim said he retrieved his phone and called the police.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Langford Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the location, the suspect and victim were located and interviewed separately. According to deputies, they were advised that the...
cenlanow.com
Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was last seen...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious person arrested on warrants
A Ruston man was arrested Monday morning after police spotted him hiding in a vacant building. A Ruston Police shift supervisor was on patrol about 8:45 a.m. when he saw the man crouched down in a vacant building on E. Mississippi Avenue. Jabarri Thurman, 23, was found on the old city power plant property now owned by a Monroe development company. Thurman was not authorized to be in the building.
19-year-old man dies in Ruston shooting; police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 11, 2022, shortly after 1:30 AM, Ruston Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Edgewood Square Apartments on McDonald Avenue in Ruston, La. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Willie Winzer who was suffering from apparent gunshot […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested twice Saturday
A local woman was arrested twice Saturday after Ruston Police received complaints on her behavior. An officer on patrol was flagged down at the E-Z Mart on S. Farmerville Street about 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The manager reported Martha Jackson, 34, of Dubach, was in the store’s parking lot. He asked her to leave several times, but she refused. The manager had previously banned Jackson from the property because of disruptive behavior.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating man wanted for numerous criminal charges
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Cornelius Jermaine Nelson. Nelson is described as a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, standing at six feet and four inches and weighing 170 pounds. Nelson is often around the Bernice, Spearsville, and Taylortown areas. He is […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dubach burglary suspect arrested
A man has been arrested in connection with a November 30 burglary near Dubach. According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keith Conrad Albritton, 31, was developed as a suspect in the case. Albritton was located in Dubach on Thursday and questioned about the burglary. Albritton admitted taking a...
