Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Will Airline Stocks Fly High Next Year?
Airline companies are not exactly flying high this year. Airline stocks including Alaska Air Group (ALK), Jet Blue Airways (JBLU), Delta Airlines (DAL), and United Airlines Holdings (UAL) have fallen sharply this year. ALK and DAL are down by more than 15% each, with JBLU dropping by more than 50% while UAL has plunged by more than 10%.
tipranks.com
Medtronic Business Units Spin-Off Attracts Siemens and GE
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that two business units that are being spun off by Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a medical device company are being eyed by Siemens Healthineers AG (DE: SHL) and General Electric (GE). The report also stated that private equity firms are also looking at acquiring the patient-monitoring and...
tipranks.com
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
tipranks.com
Chardan downgrades Moderna after ‘enthusiastic reception’ to data
Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits downgraded Moderna to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $191, up from $186. With market’s "enthusiastic reception" of the personalized cancer vaccine mRNA-4157 data, Moderna’s share price has caught up with Chardan’s valuation, Livshits tells investors in a research note. The analyst remains positive on the broad potential for mRNA in infectious disease vaccines as well as in oncology, autoimmune, and rare disease applications. However, Moderna thinks Moderna is fairly valued at present and steps to the sidelines "for now."
tipranks.com
Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) Receives a Sell from CGS-CIMB
In a report released yesterday, Walter Aw Lik Hsin from CGS-CIMB maintained a Sell rating on Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF – Research Report), with a price target of SGD0.14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.15. The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell...
tipranks.com
Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) Bags Court’s Nod for $1.3B Settlement
Honeywell gets the bankruptcy court’s approval to end its financial obligations to the NARCO trust with a one-time payment of $1.33 billion. The Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania has approved Honeywell’s (NASDAQ:HON) plan to end its funding obligations to the North American Refractories Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust. The company will be making a lump sum payment of $1.325 billion.
tipranks.com
Hexo announces share consolidation
Hexo announced that, following shareholder approval of a consolidation of the common shares of the company on the basis of a range between two and fourteen existing pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the company held on March 8, it has filed articles of amendment implementing the consolidation on the basis of 14 existing pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share. Notice of the consolidation has been provided to the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market. The common shares will continue to be listed on the TSX and the Nasdaq under the symbol (HEXO), and the common shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis on the TSX and Nasdaq on or about December 19. Following the consolidation, the new CUSIP number for the Common Shares is 428304406 and the new ISIN for the Common Shares is CA4283044069.
tipranks.com
DAL Up After Upbeat Forecast
Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) was up in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the airliner guided for a bullish growth outlook. The company stated that it expects its revenues to grow year-over-year in the range of 15% to 20% in FY23. What’s more, DAL anticipates its margins to expand resulting in...
tipranks.com
Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Verizon (VZ), Climb Global Solutions (CLMB)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verizon (VZ – Research Report) and Climb Global Solutions (CLMB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. Verizon (VZ) In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated...
tipranks.com
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF) Gets a Buy from J.P. Morgan
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as...
tipranks.com
Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAF) was downgraded to a Sell Rating at Citigroup
In a report released today, Paul McTaggart from Citigroup downgraded Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAF – Research Report) to a Sell, with a price target of A$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.05. According to TipRanks, McTaggart is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6%...
tipranks.com
TransAlta (TAC) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta (TAC – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares opened today at $9.65. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TransAlta, and Northland Power....
tipranks.com
Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Picks
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Rio Tinto Limited (RTNTF – Research Report) and Sandfire Resources Limited (SFRRF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks. Rio Tinto Limited (RTNTF) Citigroup analyst Paul McTaggart maintained a...
tipranks.com
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF) was downgraded to a Hold Rating at Citigroup
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a A$7.30 price target from Citigroup analyst Brendan Sproules today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.87. Sproules covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited,...
tipranks.com
Adobe Shares Jump after Beating Q4 Earnings Expectations
Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) gained over 5% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.60, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.50 per share. Sales increased by 10.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
tipranks.com
SVB Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
Vaxcyte (PCVX – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $60.00 price target from SVB Securities analyst David Risinger today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $45.48. According to TipRanks, Risinger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 56.61% success rate. Risinger...
tipranks.com
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
Institutional investors and professional traders rely on The Fly to learn which companies the best analysts on Wall Street are saying to buy and sell. Research analysts at Wall Street’s largest banks issue recommendations on whether a stock should be bought, held, or sold. The Fly’s team of financial market experts scours hundreds of research notes daily to uncover the best trading ideas. Check out today’s top analyst calls from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
tipranks.com
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
tipranks.com
A Tesla Phone Ahead of an Apple Car? Morgan Stanley Takes a Survey
It is well-known that Apple is interested in joining the EV race, with the company slated to move forward with its prospective Apple Car at some point in the future, thereby encroaching on Elon Musk‘s turf. But turn that paradigm around and Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas finds an interesting...
tipranks.com
Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Exact Sciences (EXAS – Research Report), Astria Therapeutics (ATXS – Research Report) and Axcella Health (AXLA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. Exact Sciences (EXAS) In a report...
Comments / 0