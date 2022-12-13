ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Catholic Charities opens warming station in downtown Elmira

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – While Catholic Charities is waiting for approval on its new Elmira homeless shelter location, the organization has opened a warming shelter in the building for the coldest nights this winter.

Chemung-Schuyler Catholic Charities announced that it has started a warming station at its 160 High St. location in downtown Elmira for days that are 32-degrees or colder (temperature or windchill). The station is open from 8:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Tompkins-Tioga Catholic Charities may suspend services after 173% rent increase

The High Street building will also be the new location of Catholic Charities’ homeless shelter after the closure of 2nd Place East. CCCS said the new building will allow for dormitory-style housing at a high capacity than the 15 beds at 2nd Place East.

The new location is currently under review by the Office of Temporary Disability Assistance, CCCS said. Anyone currently looking for homeless services can go to the Samaritan Center at 380 S. Main St. in Elmira during business hours or call 067-734-9784. After hours, CCCS said to go to the Elmira Police Department at 317 E. Church St. On weekends or holidays, 24-hour homeless services are available at 607-732-5954.

Catholic Charities and the City of Elmira look forward after the closure of Second Place East

CCCS also said that its pantry hours will change after the new year. In January 2023, the new hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

WETM 18 News

