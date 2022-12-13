Catholic Charities opens warming station in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – While Catholic Charities is waiting for approval on its new Elmira homeless shelter location, the organization has opened a warming shelter in the building for the coldest nights this winter.

Chemung-Schuyler Catholic Charities announced that it has started a warming station at its 160 High St. location in downtown Elmira for days that are 32-degrees or colder (temperature or windchill). The station is open from 8:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The High Street building will also be the new location of Catholic Charities’ homeless shelter after the closure of 2nd Place East. CCCS said the new building will allow for dormitory-style housing at a high capacity than the 15 beds at 2nd Place East.

The new location is currently under review by the Office of Temporary Disability Assistance, CCCS said. Anyone currently looking for homeless services can go to the Samaritan Center at 380 S. Main St. in Elmira during business hours or call 067-734-9784. After hours, CCCS said to go to the Elmira Police Department at 317 E. Church St. On weekends or holidays, 24-hour homeless services are available at 607-732-5954.

CCCS also said that its pantry hours will change after the new year. In January 2023, the new hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

