Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 12/15-12/18: Winter Lantern Festival, Museum of Illusions, and Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Add to your December photo collection at DC’s newest hands-on museum, or snap a few festive photos at the latest winter festival. Winter Lantern Festival. Immerse yourself in a spectacular holiday light adventure featuring more than 10,000 LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns at the DMV Winter Lantern Festival. The show of lights includes illuminated swings, tunnels, see-saws, ice lantern displays, and Chinese myths (opening Fri, $30 for adults, $18 for ages 3-12, Tysons).
Some of DC’s Best Holiday Lights Are in Brookland
While ZooLights and our wide assortment of towering Christmas trees garner most of the holiday light peeping attention, Brookland stands as one of the area’s best kept seasonal secrets. Icicle and rainbow lights frame entire porches, and snowflake ornaments shimmer in the winter dusk. Check out some of the best displays from this Northeast neighborhood:
Winery and Brewery Day Trips on the Silver Line
In addition to connecting DMV residents with Dulles Airport (53 minutes from Metro Center on a recent trip), the new Silver Line extension opens up a world of possibilities for those looking to escape the city without having to rent a car or spend hundreds of dollars on rideshares. Notably, some of Northern Virginia’s wineries and breweries are now not much more than a train ride and a quick cab away. Here are a few excursions we tried—and recommend—from new Metro stops on the Silver Line extension:
3 DC-Area Homes for Sale That We Love
We love these homes for sale around DC this week—each comes with with a front porch. This recently renovated home in Marshall Heights has three bedrooms, two baths, 1,300 square feet of living space, a front porch, and a fenced-in backyard. The main level features a living room with a black brick fireplace, and the basement has its own entry.
