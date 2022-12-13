As promised, are now sharing the second song from their upcoming This Is Why album, a new track titled "The News." As you might gather from the song's title, Hayley Williams takes a more worldly approach with the lyrics addressing the current state of the world within her vocal take. She opens by singing of a war on the far side of the planet, then turns the "war" idea to describe her inner turmoil going on behind her eyes just like a headache and eventually sounding the call to turn off the news. She belts, "Shut your eyes but it won’t go away / Turn on / Turn off / The news."

8 DAYS AGO