Loudwire

Security Mistake Slipknot’s Tortilla Man for Stage-Crashing Fan, Try to Stop Him

It turns out there are downsides to wearing a Slipknot mask. One of those is that it may make it a bit harder to determine the musician from the fan at a Slipknot show, as Michael "Tortilla Man" Pfaff discovered during the group's recent show in Guadalajara, Mexico when he was briefly detained by security who wouldn't let him return to the stage.
Loudwire

How Pantera’s Rex Brown Went From Playing Tuba to Picking Up the Bass

Rex Brown is currently celebrating the legacy he helped build, playing bass and revisiting the music of Pantera on the band current tour dates. But did you know that the bass wasn't his first instrument? That actually would be the tuba. During an interview conducted with Gibson TV in December...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The WWE Star Released For Risque Content

On Wednesday, the wrestling world learned that a prominent wrestler has reportedly been released by the WWE. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was released by the company today. The move was allegedly made due to the content she has posted on her FanTime page.
Loudwire

Co-Founding Savoy Brown Guitarist Kim Simmonds Has Died at 75

Kim Simmonds, the long-time guitarist of U.K. blues rock band Savoy Brown, has passed away at the age of 75. The band confirmed the news on Facebook and Twitter, sharing that Simmonds passed peacefully in his sleep the evening of Dec. 13. They also shared the lyrics of their 1971 song "All I Can Do" to commemorate their revered co-founding member.
Loudwire

Irist Launch GoFundMe Campaign After Tour Losses of $20,000

Irist, the up-and-coming metal act from Atlanta that released the EP Gloria this fall, have started a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to try and recoup the roughly $20,000 in losses they incurred on a recent European tour supporting Pallbearer and Elder. Though they expected not to turn a profit, they...
Loudwire

Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Loudwire’s Deathcore List

Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of the 10 Greatest Deathcore Bands. “Loudwire released a video without my consent,” Nik accurately says. “I also made a list of Top 10 Greatest Deathcore Bands. I forgot what I put on it. Don’t worry, it doesn’t matter.”
Loudwire

Hair Metal Musicians Reacting to Grunge

Watch as members of Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and other "hair metal" bands give their opinions about the genre that killed their momentum -- grunge. Warrant singer Jani Lane was one of the first hair metal artists to see the writing on the wall. While visiting Columbia Records during Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” heyday, Lane rejoiced as their record label had the artwork for Cherry Pie hanging proudly in their office. Two years later, while meeting with the label for Dog Eat Dog, Lane noticed that Warrant no longer took up that space, and the art for Alice in Chains’ Dirt was now up on that wall. “I was like, hmmmm,” Lane recalled. “I think we’ve slipped down the priority ladder.”
Loudwire

Paramore Release New Song ‘The News’ With Horror Inspired Video

As promised, are now sharing the second song from their upcoming This Is Why album, a new track titled "The News." As you might gather from the song's title, Hayley Williams takes a more worldly approach with the lyrics addressing the current state of the world within her vocal take. She opens by singing of a war on the far side of the planet, then turns the "war" idea to describe her inner turmoil going on behind her eyes just like a headache and eventually sounding the call to turn off the news. She belts, "Shut your eyes but it won’t go away / Turn on / Turn off / The news."
Loudwire

Axl Rose Makes ‘Tossers Anonymous’ Joke After Mic-Toss Incident

Over the weekend, Axl Rose affirmed that he'll no longer throw his microphone into the crowd at the end of Guns N' Roses' shows after a fan in Australia claimed that she sustained injuries from being hit in the face with it. During their most recent show, the singer made a "Tossers Anonymous" joke in mockery of the incident.
Loudwire

Ozzy Narrates ‘This Christmas Time’ With Pink Floyd + Duran Duran Members

Ozzy Osbourne narrates the nearly three-minute-long opening of a new holiday charity single, "This Christmas Time" by Evamore, recorded at London's historic Abbey Road Studios. It includes musical accompaniment from Pink Floyd and Duran Duran members. The collaboration came together in support of The Cancer Awareness Trust and the U.K....
Loudwire

13 Kings of Stage Banter

Many unexpected things can go down on the rock and metal stage, but when you see these musicians live, you're assured to be entertained with words along with music. It's 13 Kings of Stage Banter. The most famous king of stage banter is arguably KISS guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley, who comes...
Loudwire

Loudwire

