Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
It appears to be a two-team race for free-agent SS Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services could be widdling down to two specific organizations. Over the last two weeks, the MLB hot stove wheeling and dealing have been overdrive. Several players have earned record deals, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, new New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa who earned a massive 13-year deal from the San Francisco Giants.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing Twins star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees are taking their sweet time finding a solution for the vacant left field spot, and while Andrew Benintendi remains the top option on the market, he may want to avoid the bright lights of The Big Apple. After seeing the massive deals Brandon Nimmo and Aaron...
New York Knicks Fans Criticize Their Black Players For Being In Interracial Relationships
The New York Knicks fans are known for being one of the most difficult fanbases in the NBA. They always want their team to win, which has given them many issues in the past 20 years, as the Knicks have struggled to be the contender they were in the 90s, challenging teams like the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.
Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Seeking Short-Term Deal in Free Agency
Michael Conforto is still looking for a home. His agent, Scott Boras, was at Citi Field on Thursday for Brandon Nimmo's press conference and spoke to reporters afterward about Conforto. “Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing normally again, back to full health, hitting great and we’re talking...
The Yankees have an outfielder primed for stardom
When the New York Yankees traded for outfielder Harrison Bader, he was still in a walking boot after suffering a plantar fasciitis injury. At 28 years old, Bader had struggled to maintain consistency with the St. Louis Cardinals over the first five years of his career, but the Yankees might be able to unlock a star player in 2023.
Keith Hernandez: Jacob deGrom would still be with Mets if healthy
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez believes Jacob deGrom would still be with the Queens club had the ace remained healthy the past couple of years. "I think his legacy will be, 'Doggone-it, I wish we could have had him healthy,'" Hernandez said of deGrom during SNY's "Mets Hot Stove" (h/t Colin Martin). "If he was healthy, he'd still be, I believe, in a Met uniform. He was just a phenomenal pitcher with the Cy Youngs, he pitched great in the postseason. It's just hard to remember because he's missed so much time of late. And for him to come back last year when he missed pretty much the year before, it's just hard, you kind of forget, you lose your memory.
Report: Surprising AL East team 'seriously considering' Dansby Swanson
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Yankees sign Carlos Rodón to 6 year $162 million deal
You can finally put the interest tweets to rest, the Yankees have got their guy. Per Jeff Passan, LHP Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a 6 year $162 million deal. With a full no-trade clause, this means the Yankees are on the hook for $27 million a year over these next 6 years, but for the talent their getting it’s well worth it. Joining one of the best rotations in the sport, the Yankees now easily have the best rotation in baseball. The 2021 and 2022 All-Star will join a rotation with three other former all-stars in Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, and Nestor Cortes, with Frankie Montas slotting in at the 5.
Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub
Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
Will the latest move by the New York Yankees reignite their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox?. No, absolutely not. But the Yankees did sign a player away from the Red Sox organization, which always will be an intriguing storyline to follow -- especially since pitchers such as Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottovino and Franklin German have had success flipping from the other side of the rivalry to Boston.
Brewers: What went wrong for former catcher of the future Mario Feliciano?
In 2016, the Brewers selected catcher Mario Feliciano as a supplemental second-round pick. Feliciano spent quite a bit of time near the top of the Brewers prospect rankings list. He had a monster minor league season in 2019 and was viewed as the catcher of the future. Two seasons later, after very little major league playing time, he was removed from the Brewers 40-man roster as a result of the Owen Miller trade.
Report: Giants enter mix for top free-agent infielder
The San Francisco Giants appear to have awoken from their slumber. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Giants have been in contact with Dansby Swanson’s camp about a possible deal. The free-agent shortstop Swanson remains unsigned, but Morosi adds that his decision is not believed to be imminent.
MLB Analyst Shares Michael Conforto Update
Michael Conforto was a key free agent who was left out on the market last offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, having been drafted by the team in the first round in 2014. The slugger made his MLB...
Cardinals Fan Poses An Interesting Question About A Free Agent
While the St. Louis Cardinals are in need of a starting pitcher after the departure of Jose Quintana, it’s highly unlikely that they will be in on left-hander Carlos Rodon. The Cardinals don’t typically spend big on pitchers, but even if they don’t land Rodon, they may still be in the mix for others.
Cardinals Analyst Roasts Front Office Over A Missed FA Target
The offseason is in full swing and teams are making key additions to their roster before the 2023 season. Starting pitching is in high demand right now. Carlos Rodon remains the top pitcher on the free agent market, but many have predicted that he will be the next one off the board.
Mets ‘skeptical’ that reunion with Michael Conforto is possible
The New York Mets outfield could still use one more addition. Quite possibly, the even bigger need is one more power bat for this batting order. In the outfield currently, the Mets have recently re-signed Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha. One familiar name thrown around to add to that group this offseason has been Michael Conforto.
MLB insider addresses Max Fried trade rumors
A prominent MLB reporter on Tuesday addressed a trade rumor involving Max Fried. During an appearance on MLB Network, MLB Pipeline reporter Jim Callis threw out the possibility that the Atlanta Braves could trade Fried this offseason. “The rumor I’m hearing — I don’t know if it’s going to be...
