Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
TransAlta (TAC) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta (TAC – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares opened today at $9.65. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TransAlta, and Northland Power....
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Chegg (CHGG)
In a report released today, Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Chegg (CHGG – Research Report), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares opened today at $28.53. According to TipRanks, Baer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and...
tipranks.com
DAL Up After Upbeat Forecast
Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) was up in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the airliner guided for a bullish growth outlook. The company stated that it expects its revenues to grow year-over-year in the range of 15% to 20% in FY23. What’s more, DAL anticipates its margins to expand resulting in...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Tesla (TSLA)
In a report released today, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $156.80. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, American Axle, and...
tipranks.com
Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy
Shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) popped in morning trading on Wednesday, soaring by more than 50% after the biopharma company announced that it had “in-licensed” a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101). The company stated that the Phase 1B clinical trial for NXC-201 in the first...
tipranks.com
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
tipranks.com
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
Typically, investors tend to take consumer staples giants like General Mills for granted. However, with a surge in interest toward GIS stock, market participants may want to read between the lines. In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog...
tipranks.com
Avidity Biosciences Stock Soars after Positive RNA Data
Shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) soared as much as 91% in today’s trading session, although it has pulled back since then. This can be attributed to the good news about its small interfering RNA candidate, which delivered the RNA into muscle for the first time. The treatment is being...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF – Research Report) on December 12 and set a price target of A$4.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.59. According to TipRanks, Shah is ranked #5828 out of 8101 analysts. The word...
tipranks.com
Why Royal Bank of Canada Stock (TSE:RY) Can Outperform the Market
RBC is Canada’s largest bank, making it a reliable choice for income investors. We believe the stock is undervalued in current market conditions based on our valuation, and its 4.1% dividend plus buybacks should help support future shareholder returns as well. Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY), also known...
tipranks.com
JMP Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rezolute (RZLT)
In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.53. According to TipRanks, Butler is an analyst with an average return of -11.3% and a...
tipranks.com
Chardan downgrades Moderna after ‘enthusiastic reception’ to data
Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits downgraded Moderna to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $191, up from $186. With market’s "enthusiastic reception" of the personalized cancer vaccine mRNA-4157 data, Moderna’s share price has caught up with Chardan’s valuation, Livshits tells investors in a research note. The analyst remains positive on the broad potential for mRNA in infectious disease vaccines as well as in oncology, autoimmune, and rare disease applications. However, Moderna thinks Moderna is fairly valued at present and steps to the sidelines "for now."
tipranks.com
Medtronic Business Units Spin-Off Attracts Siemens and GE
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that two business units that are being spun off by Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a medical device company are being eyed by Siemens Healthineers AG (DE: SHL) and General Electric (GE). The report also stated that private equity firms are also looking at acquiring the patient-monitoring and...
tipranks.com
Synaptogenix Plunges 75% after Disappointing Trial Data
The insidious nature of Alzheimer’s disease means that any company that can make strides toward beating it is a market winner. However, when those strides turn south, it’s a different story. Pharmaceutical company Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) ran into that exact problem after revealing its Phase 2 trial results on an Alzheimer’s treatment. The stock price fell by about 75% in today’s trading session, so you can likely guess how it went.
tipranks.com
Moderna downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Chardan
Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits downgraded Moderna to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $191, up from $186.
tipranks.com
SVB Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Berens from SVB Securities maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $41.97. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BeiGene, AVEO Pharma, and Mirati Therapeutics. According to TipRanks, Berens...
tipranks.com
SNOW, CRM, NOW: Oversold, Undervalued Cloud Stocks
Despite a worsening economy, some tech stocks are oversold. These stocks include CRM, SNOW, and NOW, as they have what it takes to recover quickly once the economy does. Analysts agree too. Technology stocks have taken a beating for more than a year now. This includes shares of SNOW, CRM,...
tipranks.com
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
tipranks.com
Why United Airlines Stock Plunged Over 10% This Week
United Airlines stock took a hit after announcing a $30 billion order for Boeing Dreamliner jets. The deal may be sizeable but warranted, given the magnitude of relief that could be in store for 2023. United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) stock took a big hit to the chin this week after the...
tipranks.com
Apple Stock: Negative Outlook for the Near-Term, but Still a Long-Term Winner, Says Oppenheimer
The Chinese authorities might have decided to ease its zero-Covid policies but the damage to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone production lines is already done. Now, then, as a result of the “later-than-expected iPhone production capacity recovery,” Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang has reduced some of his FY23 estimates. The...
Comments / 0