High inflation levels favor Visa and Mastercard’s revenue and earnings-growth prospects, but future earnings-growth expectations may already be priced into shares. There are numerous reasons to love Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). One that certainly stands out these days, though, is that both companies benefit significantly from a highly-inflationary environment. In fact, high inflation levels can contribute to accelerating earnings growth, moving forward. Nevertheless, the market seems to have largely priced in this upside, which is why I am neutral on both names.

1 DAY AGO