Medtronic Business Units Spin-Off Attracts Siemens and GE
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that two business units that are being spun off by Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a medical device company are being eyed by Siemens Healthineers AG (DE: SHL) and General Electric (GE). The report also stated that private equity firms are also looking at acquiring the patient-monitoring and...
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy
Shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) popped in morning trading on Wednesday, soaring by more than 50% after the biopharma company announced that it had “in-licensed” a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101). The company stated that the Phase 1B clinical trial for NXC-201 in the first...
Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) Receives a Sell from CGS-CIMB
In a report released yesterday, Walter Aw Lik Hsin from CGS-CIMB maintained a Sell rating on Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF – Research Report), with a price target of SGD0.14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.15. The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell...
Avidity Biosciences Stock Soars after Positive RNA Data
Shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) soared as much as 91% in today’s trading session, although it has pulled back since then. This can be attributed to the good news about its small interfering RNA candidate, which delivered the RNA into muscle for the first time. The treatment is being...
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eversource Energy (ES)
In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares opened today at $84.79. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy,...
Adobe says regulatory process for Figma acquisition is proceeding as expected
Says currently in DOJ’s second request process for the acquisition. Says getting a lot of great feedback from customers on Figma. Says experienced strong customer purchasing during peak holiday weeks. Says drove strong EPS performance in the quarter. Says GAAP tax rate came in lower than expected. Says innovation has come through close relationship with customers. Says saw great strength across all creative segments. Says focused a lot on new campaigns to attract audiences for creative. Comments taken from Q4 earnings conference call.
Kymera Soars on Promising Results in Skin Disorders
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are soaring higher today on positive results in the patient cohort portion of its Phase 1 trial of KT-474 as well as updates of its oncology programs. KT-474 displayed positive results in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and atopic dermatitis (AD). The baseline IRAK4...
4 Stocks Hot on Analysts’ Radars Right Now
Investing in the right stock at the right time is the key to wealth building. So, here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks that Wall Street analysts believe can be great additions to your portfolio. When it comes to investing for wealth creation, a myopic view is not sustainable. Keeping the long-term...
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Wall Street Remains Bullish Despite Macro Pressures
Amazon stock has lost significant value this year due to the impact of high inflation on consumer spending and looming fears of recession. That said, Wall Street is bullish about the company’s ability to grow over the long term, given its leading position in the e-commerce and cloud computing markets.
Unusually active option classes on open December 15th
Unusual total active option classes on open include: Netflix (NFLX), Moderna (MRNA), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), EWZ Brazil ETF (EWZ), ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL), Advanced Micro (AMD), Verizon (VZ), Pinduoduo (PDD), and Roku (ROKU). See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Li Auto: Strong Enough to Withstand Ongoing Headwinds, Says Analyst
Despite missing targets in its recent Q3 report and expecting to invest heavily next year while still facing ongoing Covid related snags, Li Auto (LI) believes it can turn a profit next year. With this in mind, assessing the Chinese EV maker’s prospects, Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao thinks the “time...
How Inflation Will Power Visa & Mastercard’s Earnings Higher
High inflation levels favor Visa and Mastercard’s revenue and earnings-growth prospects, but future earnings-growth expectations may already be priced into shares. There are numerous reasons to love Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). One that certainly stands out these days, though, is that both companies benefit significantly from a highly-inflationary environment. In fact, high inflation levels can contribute to accelerating earnings growth, moving forward. Nevertheless, the market seems to have largely priced in this upside, which is why I am neutral on both names.
Goldman Sachs Slashes Workforce, Bonuses as Environment Worsens
It wasn’t so long ago that investment banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) was hiring at a fever pitch. Trying to keep up with all the demand required a load of new employees. Now, with dealmaking plunging and the macroeconomic environment worsening, the company looks to lighten the load. Thousands...
Krispy Kreme Nosedives after Long-Term Strategy Unveiled
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is a brand loved around the world. Unless you prefer cake donuts, then somewhat less so. However, the word out of Krispy Kreme’s long-term planning wasn’t well-received at all. The company was down over 8.5% in Thursday trading, and after-hours trading was somewhat more subdued.
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 14th
Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include ANSYS (ANSS) $261.20 +6.66, PACCAR (PCAR) $104.52 +2.30, Delta Air Lines (DAL) $34.05 +0.66, Fiserv (FISV) $103.50 +1.94, and PulteGroup (PHM) $46.63 +0.84. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Southern Co (SO) and TransAlta (TAC)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Southern Co (SO – Research Report) and TransAlta (TAC – Research Report). In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Southern Co, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.85.
BioNTech upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
BofA analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgraded BioNTech to Buy from Neutral with a $239 price target. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Why Royal Bank of Canada Stock (TSE:RY) Can Outperform the Market
RBC is Canada’s largest bank, making it a reliable choice for income investors. We believe the stock is undervalued in current market conditions based on our valuation, and its 4.1% dividend plus buybacks should help support future shareholder returns as well. Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY), also known...
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF) Gets a Buy from J.P. Morgan
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as...
