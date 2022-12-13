Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Chardan downgrades Moderna after ‘enthusiastic reception’ to data
Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits downgraded Moderna to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $191, up from $186. With market’s "enthusiastic reception" of the personalized cancer vaccine mRNA-4157 data, Moderna’s share price has caught up with Chardan’s valuation, Livshits tells investors in a research note. The analyst remains positive on the broad potential for mRNA in infectious disease vaccines as well as in oncology, autoimmune, and rare disease applications. However, Moderna thinks Moderna is fairly valued at present and steps to the sidelines "for now."
tipranks.com
Avidity Biosciences Stock Soars after Positive RNA Data
Shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) soared as much as 91% in today’s trading session, although it has pulled back since then. This can be attributed to the good news about its small interfering RNA candidate, which delivered the RNA into muscle for the first time. The treatment is being...
tipranks.com
Kymera Soars on Promising Results in Skin Disorders
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are soaring higher today on positive results in the patient cohort portion of its Phase 1 trial of KT-474 as well as updates of its oncology programs. KT-474 displayed positive results in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and atopic dermatitis (AD). The baseline IRAK4...
tipranks.com
Synaptogenix Plunges 75% after Disappointing Trial Data
The insidious nature of Alzheimer’s disease means that any company that can make strides toward beating it is a market winner. However, when those strides turn south, it’s a different story. Pharmaceutical company Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) ran into that exact problem after revealing its Phase 2 trial results on an Alzheimer’s treatment. The stock price fell by about 75% in today’s trading session, so you can likely guess how it went.
tipranks.com
SVB Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Berens from SVB Securities maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $41.97. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BeiGene, AVEO Pharma, and Mirati Therapeutics. According to TipRanks, Berens...
tipranks.com
JonesTrading Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.26. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mirati Therapeutics, Curis, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics. According to...
tipranks.com
Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM – Research Report), ADMA Biologics (ADMA – Research Report) and Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY – Research Report). Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) In a report issued on December 13, Jeff...
tipranks.com
SVB Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
SVB Securities analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Foroohar is an analyst with an average return of -16.9% and a 36.11% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.
tipranks.com
Third Harmonic Tanks After Axing Clinical Trial
Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRD) stock tanked more than 70% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the biopharma company announced that it was discontinuing the ongoing Phase 1b study of its investigational drug candidate, THB001 in the treatment of chronic inducible urticaria (or hives). The company made this decision...
tipranks.com
Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Incyte (INCY), Sanofi (OtherSNYNF) and Abcam (ABCM)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Incyte (INCY – Research Report), Sanofi (SNYNF – Research Report) and Abcam (ABCM – Research Report). Incyte (INCY) RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Incyte on December 12...
tipranks.com
Cantor biotech/biopharma analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
Biopharma/Biotech Analysts Chen & Kim and Biotech Analyst Kluska, along with KOL speakers Dr. Dahiya, Asssoc Prof at University of Maryland and Dr. Ruella, Asst Prof at University of Pennsylvania discuss how next-generation CAR-T therapies could expand the market opportunity for these companies’ treatments, including NVS, GILD, BMY, JNJ, GRCL, PSTX, PGEN, MBIO, ACLX, ALLO, FATE and HARP on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on December 14 at 1 pm. Webcast Link.
Colon Cancer Responds Well to Changes in Diet, New Study Says
52,580 Americans are predicted to die from colon cancer by the end of 2022, according to The National Cancer Institute. This represents 7.9% of all newly diagnosed forms of cancer and 8.6% of nationwide fatalities in the same time period.
tipranks.com
Exicure announces termination of collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Ipsen
Exicure (XCUR) announced the termination of its collaboration agreements with AbbVie (ABBV) and Ipsen BioPharm (IPSEY). Through separate agreements with AbbVie and Ipsen, Exicure was collaboratively advancing specified discovery programs in hair loss disorders and rare neurodegenerative disorders, respectively. As a result of this termination, Exicure regains the ability to independently develop medicines targeting hair loss disorders, Angelman syndrome, and Huntington’s disease – whilst Ipsen retains the right to re-enter into the collaboration with Exicure in Huntington’s Disease and Angelman’s Syndrome.
tipranks.com
Amgen (AMGN) Receives a Hold from SVB Securities
SVB Securities analyst David Risinger maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Risinger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.85% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eli Lilly & Co, Pfizer, and Roivant Sciences.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Gelita collagen peptides increase muscle mass in new study
Subjects who supplemented with a mix of Gelita’s BodyBalance and TendoForte bioactive collagen peptides showed up to a 61% increase in muscle growth following resistance training. Gelita’s (Eberbach, Germany) bioactive collagen peptides have been shown to increase the rate of muscle growth following resistance training. A new study1 published...
Comments / 0