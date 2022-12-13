2023 is shaping up to be a momentous year for the Disney company. The 50th celebrations at Walt Disney World will be wrapping up, and just as those come to a close the entire company will be celebrating its 100th anniversary! 2023 might be an important year for many guests as well. For example, you might be taking your first trip on the Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s immersive Star Wars experience. Also known as the Star Wars hotel, the Starcruiser combines Disney’s resort amenities, dining, entertainment, and activities in a 3-day experience. When it first opened in March of 2022, some scrambled to get a spot while others were more hesitant due to the price tag. Now that the experience has had time to settle in, you might be ready to book! Let’s take a look at which dates have already sold out for this experience in 2023.

16 HOURS AGO