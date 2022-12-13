Read full article on original website
ALL of the 2023 Dates That Have Already SOLD OUT for the Star Wars Hotel in Disney World
2023 is shaping up to be a momentous year for the Disney company. The 50th celebrations at Walt Disney World will be wrapping up, and just as those come to a close the entire company will be celebrating its 100th anniversary! 2023 might be an important year for many guests as well. For example, you might be taking your first trip on the Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s immersive Star Wars experience. Also known as the Star Wars hotel, the Starcruiser combines Disney’s resort amenities, dining, entertainment, and activities in a 3-day experience. When it first opened in March of 2022, some scrambled to get a spot while others were more hesitant due to the price tag. Now that the experience has had time to settle in, you might be ready to book! Let’s take a look at which dates have already sold out for this experience in 2023.
NEW Problems You Will Face in Disney World in 2023
No matter how much effort you put into planning your Disney World trip, unexpected problems can potentially impact your vacation. And with so much change happening throughout the parks, it’s important to keep up so you know what to expect on your next visit. We do our best to make sure you’re prepared for every possible scenario, so let’s check out the new problems you might face in Disney World in 2023 — and what you can do about them.
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: A Popcorn Bucket You Can’t Resist
Well, somehow, the year flew by and it’s the holidays in Disney World. A new year will be here soon, but until then, we’ll keep enjoying this festive season. We don’t mind having extra time to check out the holiday decorations in Magic Kingdom or see all the fun holiday souvenirs in the shops. Mickey’s still throwing his Christmas Party on many nights and it’s the season to be jolly and joyous (yes, we’re quoting The Muppets). But what else is going on in Magic Kingdom? Let’s see what’s new!
What Are Disney World Crowds Like in February
When planning a Disney World vacation, there are a lot of things to consider. You have to figure out where you’re going to stay, which parks you want to visit, where you want to eat, how you want to get there, and (most importantly) WHEN you want to go. If you’re thinking about visiting The Most Magical Place on Earth in February, we’re here to break down what crowds look like so you can be better prepared.
Check Out These NEW Deals and Discounts for Your Next Disney Vacation
It’s the holiday season at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! The EPCOT Festival of the Holidays is happening through December 30th, the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong, and we’re almost ready to ring in a NEW YEAR!. This means today...
A FUZZY Spirit Jersey Is Now in Disney World, But Beware!
There are so many different ways to show off your love of Disney, but wearing it on your sleeve might be one of our favorites. We’ve seen spirit jerseys dedicated to the 50th anniversary, Coca-Cola, and more. But, we just spotted this brand new one that you might want to buy immediately. Big, warm, fuzzy — this new spirit jersey we found in Disney World is everything we want out of our winter clothing!
ALL of the Disney 100th Anniversary Merchandise You Can Get Online Right NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebrations will kick off during Dick Clark’s Rockin New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest, and then start in Disneyland early in 2023. We’ve been seeing merchandise land in the parks, but what if you’re not close to Disney World or Disneyland? Here’s all the 100th Anniversary merchandise you can get online right now!
The Cheapest Time To Fly to Disney World in 2023
We understand that Disney World is a very expensive vacation, and that’s why we search for all kinds of tips and tricks to help you save money when you’re planning your upcoming trip. You can save on dining, hotel stays, merchandise, and more. But one of the most...
Don’t Wait! Book Your 2023 Fantasmic! Dining Packages Now for Disney World
After a long hiatus, fan-favorite nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! is back!. The show was closed for a while as it underwent some renovations but now it’s back with some changes and NEW scenes. There will even be 2 Fantasmic! shows per night for a limited time. With the return of Fantasmic! came the return of dining packages associated with the spectacular. What if you won’t be heading to Disney World in 2022, but instead will be visiting in 2023? Well, we have GOOD news.
Do YOU Qualify for This Exclusive Special Event in Disney World?
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returned this year for the first time since 2019, and there are a lot of things to do!. exciting entertainment, explore the special ride overlays, and more. But, did you know there are exclusive opportunities INSIDE this event? Yep! And we’re here to tell you about one.
Disney’s Rarest Princess Is on a New Mug
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, this is a big deal, especially for children of the 80s and 90s. Plenty of us that are hardcore Disney fans have had to endure years of reminding...
Trader Sam’s Has 2 NEW Drinks in Disneyland!
Are you ready for another Christmas cocktail (or two?) Over in Disneyland they’ve been keeping up with the holiday cheer with their iconic Disneyland Candy Canes, hundreds of new merchandise items, and new holiday treats. Now Disney is adding even more holiday cheer but this time, it’s just for the adults.
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts
There are LOTS of Disney resorts, and it can be hard to choose which one to stay at. If you’re a big Disney food fan (like we are!), the restaurants at each resort may influence your decision. Allow us to make that decision easier for you! Let’s head over to Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts for The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts!
Tickets for Disneyland After Dark Are Available NOW
Disneyland has some fun events that happen outside of regular park hours. For Halloween we see Oogie Boogie Bash, there are special Grad Nites, and event some other after hours events. We recently found out about a NEW after hours event coming to Disneyland Park in 2023, and now, select people can buy tickets for this event!
PHOTOS: NEW 2023 Ears Will Make You STAND OUT in Disney!
We’ve seen some big opening dates announced for 2023 (and one important opening date pushed to that year too), along with the release of LOTS of 2023 merchandise online and in the parks. But now a NEW piece of the 2023 collection has arrived!. Over at Disneyland Park in...
Dining Packages Are Now Available for the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts!
It’s almost time for one of our favorite events of the year!. The 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts kicks off on January 13th, and we just learned more details about what food booths we can expect, what experiences are returning, and the wonderful art and entertainment at the fest. Speaking of which, you can now book dining packages for the Disney on Broadway concert series!
EVERYTHING We Know About the FOOD at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney World
Okay, so we’ve had a LOT of BIG Disney World food news recently. We got a full list of food booths coming to the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts, as well as confirmed food items. We also got an opening timeline AND first look at Roundup Rodeo BBQ, which is coming soon to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Speaking of which, we’re going to break down EVERYTHING we know about the menu at Roundup Rodeo BBQ!
PHOTOS: Sneak Peek INSIDE Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney World
Roundup Rodeo BBQ is a brand-new Table Service restaurant coming to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Many guests are excited for another sit-down option in Hollywood Studios, and Disney has released plenty of concept art (like the image above) that has given us an idea of what to expect. We just got word on the opening timeline for this new spot, and now we have a first look at what the inside will look like!
The Important Secret About Your MagicBand+
Disney, you’ve been holding out on us. It’s been a while since MagicBand+ first premiered at Disney World, and somehow we are still discovering new things about them!. The big draw of choosing MagicBand+ over the original MagicBand was the fun interactions you unlock. From the 50th Anniversary statues to the fireworks displays at night, these new bands allow wearers to interact with the sights and sounds of the parks and get the opportunity to be even closer to the magic.
ALERT! There’s a NEW Mickey Soap Dispenser in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s hard to believe that we’re about to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!. 2023 is the year that we will finally see TRON Lightcycle...
