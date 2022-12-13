Read full article on original website
A FUZZY Spirit Jersey Is Now in Disney World, But Beware!
There are so many different ways to show off your love of Disney, but wearing it on your sleeve might be one of our favorites. We’ve seen spirit jerseys dedicated to the 50th anniversary, Coca-Cola, and more. But, we just spotted this brand new one that you might want to buy immediately. Big, warm, fuzzy — this new spirit jersey we found in Disney World is everything we want out of our winter clothing!
NEW Problems You Will Face in Disney World in 2023
No matter how much effort you put into planning your Disney World trip, unexpected problems can potentially impact your vacation. And with so much change happening throughout the parks, it’s important to keep up so you know what to expect on your next visit. We do our best to make sure you’re prepared for every possible scenario, so let’s check out the new problems you might face in Disney World in 2023 — and what you can do about them.
ALL of the 2023 Dates That Have Already SOLD OUT for the Star Wars Hotel in Disney World
2023 is shaping up to be a momentous year for the Disney company. The 50th celebrations at Walt Disney World will be wrapping up, and just as those come to a close the entire company will be celebrating its 100th anniversary! 2023 might be an important year for many guests as well. For example, you might be taking your first trip on the Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s immersive Star Wars experience. Also known as the Star Wars hotel, the Starcruiser combines Disney’s resort amenities, dining, entertainment, and activities in a 3-day experience. When it first opened in March of 2022, some scrambled to get a spot while others were more hesitant due to the price tag. Now that the experience has had time to settle in, you might be ready to book! Let’s take a look at which dates have already sold out for this experience in 2023.
Getting Critical Information Just Got EASIER for Your Trip to Disney World
What are today’s park hours? How do you rent a wheelchair? What are the details about other rentals in Disney World?. You’ve got questions, Disney has answers. But sometimes getting on the phone with Disney or even chatting with a Cast Member through the My Disney Experience app can take a LONG time — too long if your park day is about to start. So…what do you do? Well, a solution (or, at least, a partial solution) has been introduced.
Check Out These NEW Deals and Discounts for Your Next Disney Vacation
It’s the holiday season at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! The EPCOT Festival of the Holidays is happening through December 30th, the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong, and we’re almost ready to ring in a NEW YEAR!. This means today...
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: A Popcorn Bucket You Can’t Resist
Well, somehow, the year flew by and it’s the holidays in Disney World. A new year will be here soon, but until then, we’ll keep enjoying this festive season. We don’t mind having extra time to check out the holiday decorations in Magic Kingdom or see all the fun holiday souvenirs in the shops. Mickey’s still throwing his Christmas Party on many nights and it’s the season to be jolly and joyous (yes, we’re quoting The Muppets). But what else is going on in Magic Kingdom? Let’s see what’s new!
Disney’s Rarest Princess Is on a New Mug
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, this is a big deal, especially for children of the 80s and 90s. Plenty of us that are hardcore Disney fans have had to endure years of reminding...
ALL of the Disney 100th Anniversary Merchandise You Can Get Online Right NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebrations will kick off during Dick Clark’s Rockin New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest, and then start in Disneyland early in 2023. We’ve been seeing merchandise land in the parks, but what if you’re not close to Disney World or Disneyland? Here’s all the 100th Anniversary merchandise you can get online right now!
Find Out Which Disney Movies Were Deemed “Culturally Significant” by the Library of Congress
Do you remember the first Disney movie you ever watched?. Whether it was an oldie or a newer film, chances are it probably made an impact on you. The American Film Registry is kept by the Library of Congress, and every year 25 films that are considered “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant are added to the list. This year, 2 Disney films made the cut!
ALERT! There’s a NEW Mickey Soap Dispenser in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s hard to believe that we’re about to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!. 2023 is the year that we will finally see TRON Lightcycle...
Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her “Ideal Job” with Disney
Scarlett Johansson has had a somewhat rocky relationship with Disney over the last couple of years, but it sounds like the actress isn’t holding any grudges. Johansson recently appeared on the podcast “Table for Two with Bruze Bozzi” and commented on her acting background, how she broke out of the “bombshell” stereotype, and what her dream job is for the future. Considering the controversy that ensued after Disney’s Black Widow release which led to Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney, that dream job might surprise you!
Do YOU Qualify for This Exclusive Special Event in Disney World?
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returned this year for the first time since 2019, and there are a lot of things to do!. exciting entertainment, explore the special ride overlays, and more. But, did you know there are exclusive opportunities INSIDE this event? Yep! And we’re here to tell you about one.
FIRST LOOK at Disney’s 100th Anniversary Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Collection
Mickey Mouse may be the face of Disney, but he wasn’t Walt’s first character creation!. Many Disney history fans are aware that before the existence of Mickey, Walt created an equally adorable character: a rabbit named Oswald. Now, ahead of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary, Disney is partnering with designer brand Givenchy to highlight this oft-forgotten character.
EVERYTHING We Know About Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney World
We’ll soon have one more spot to choose from when it comes to dining at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. Roundup Rodeo BBQ is a new table-service restaurant coming to Toy Story Land, and we recently got some big news regarding an updated opening timeline, what we can expect from the menu, and more. But, if you’re still curious about what this new eatery might be like — we’ve got you covered. We’re sharing everything we know about Roundup Rodeo BBQ!
PHOTOS: New ECVs Are Now in Disney World!
One of our reporters spotted something new in EPCOT today. Disney has electric conveyance vehicles (ECVs) available as rentals in the park to help out guests who need mobility assistance, and these vehicles have recently gotten an upgrade!. Today we saw the new ECVs for the first time, all shiny...
Don’t Wait! Book Your 2023 Fantasmic! Dining Packages Now for Disney World
After a long hiatus, fan-favorite nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! is back!. The show was closed for a while as it underwent some renovations but now it’s back with some changes and NEW scenes. There will even be 2 Fantasmic! shows per night for a limited time. With the return of Fantasmic! came the return of dining packages associated with the spectacular. What if you won’t be heading to Disney World in 2022, but instead will be visiting in 2023? Well, we have GOOD news.
PHOTOS: Sneak Peek INSIDE Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney World
Roundup Rodeo BBQ is a brand-new Table Service restaurant coming to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Many guests are excited for another sit-down option in Hollywood Studios, and Disney has released plenty of concept art (like the image above) that has given us an idea of what to expect. We just got word on the opening timeline for this new spot, and now we have a first look at what the inside will look like!
Dining Packages Are Now Available for the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts!
It’s almost time for one of our favorite events of the year!. The 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts kicks off on January 13th, and we just learned more details about what food booths we can expect, what experiences are returning, and the wonderful art and entertainment at the fest. Speaking of which, you can now book dining packages for the Disney on Broadway concert series!
DFB Video: Disneyland’s $15,000 Dinner
It’s time to peek inside the ultra-expensive, super-exclusive 21 Royal dining experience at Disneyland. This is where you and 11 of your friends can dine on a multi-course feast inside a place virtually NO ONE who visits the theme parks gets to see. So, what does that major price...
