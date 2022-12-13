Read full article on original website
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington reveals alcohol addiction: 'Drinking helped me get through the day'
Sam Worthington opened up about his sobriety for the first time. In a new interview with Variety, the 46-year-old Avatar: The Way of Water star said he nearly lost everything as he privately struggled with alcohol abuse. "Nine out of 10 people couldn't tell," Worthington, who is now eight years...
Kate Winslet held breath under water for 7 minutes while filming 'Avatar' sequel
Tom Cruise may be known for doing his own stunts, but Kate Winslet is giving him a run for his money. In her commitment to preparing for her role in Avatar: The Way of Water, Winslet set a new record for a person holding their breath for a film. She remained underwater for seven minutes and 15 seconds, beating Cruise's previous record, reported Total Film (though, it's unclear if there's an official record book for this unique category).
1st 'Barbie' trailer reveals Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken: 'I love it already'
Come on, Barbie — let's go party. The moviegoers who showed up for the first screenings of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water were delighted to see the very first trailer for Greta Gerwig's buzzy Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken. Now that minute-and-a-half long teaser has hit the internet and is giving fans a reason to look forward to the summer of 2023. (Watch the trailer above.)
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Larry Strickland didn't know wife Naomi Judd 'was as sick as she was' before death: 'I wish I had been more compassionate'
Naomi Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, didn't know how badly the iconic singer was deeply struggling before her death. Looking back, Strickland wishes he'd been "more compassionate" with his wife of 33 years. "I look back at the first of the year and I see moments and times when my wife...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss — best known for being the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, a judge and contestant on So You Think You Can Dance and for his fun Instagram dance videos with wife Allison Holker Boss — has died by suicide at age 40. "It is...
Naomi Judd’s husband looks back on final months before her death: 'It was extremely hard'
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.Naomi Judd’s husband is opening up about the country singer’s final days.
Will Smith reveals he got stuck in neck chain filming 'Emancipation': 'Really dehumanizing'
Will Smith took over Wednesday's Red Table Talk and, spoiler alert, neither Chris Rock nor "the slap" are discussed. Instead, the actor sat down with his three children — Trey Smith, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith — to talk about the importance of his new film Emancipation. "It...
Mom of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaks out after his death: ‘Your mother loves you to eternity and beyond’
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Stephen “tWitch”...
Sarah Michelle Gellar suggests that ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ had ‘an extremely toxic male set’
One of the most influential shows of its era, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been under the microscope in recent years as its creator, Joss Whedon, has been repeatedly accused of "toxic" behavior on set. Series star Sarah Michelle Gellar publicly referenced the behind the scenes conflicts during a recent roundtable discussion at the recent Power of Women Summit, hosted by The Wrap. Appearing on the Power of Storytelling: Producers Roundtable, the actress brought up Buffy without mentioning the show or Whedon by name.
Don Johnson talks 'intoxicating' fame of 'Miami Vice,' Melanie Griffith collaborations, unsavory villains and more
Don Johnson never had to make a comeback. He never went anywhere. When he wasn’t on TV (Miami Vice’, the breakout role that made him the 80s “Mr. Cool”), he was in movies (working with ex Melanie Griffith in Paradise and Born Yesterday). When he wasn’t in movies (working with Mickey Rourke and Kevin Costner in Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man and Tin Cup), he was back on TV (Nash Bridges, his return to the same CBS Friday night time slot he had with Miami Vice).
Henry Cavill won't be returning to Superman role: 'My turn to wear the cape has passed'
Henry Cavill is officially hanging up the iconic red cape. The actor, who portrayed the DC Comics character Superman in 2013’s “Man of Steel,” 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2017’s “Justice League,” revealed Wednesday that he will not be reprising the superhero role in an Instagram post.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Harrison Ford talks joining the 'Yellowstone' universe in '1923': 'I haven't played a character like this ever'
Harrison Ford isn't a rancher in real life, but he does own a home on the range. The Indiana Jones star and his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, spend much of their time on an 800-acre property outside of Jackson, Wyoming. "It's a former ranch," Ford tells Yahoo Entertainment. "I don't raise cattle on it, but I am the steward of that little chunk of nature and it's full of wildlife, streams and woods. I enjoy being there."
30 Memes About Christmas That'll Have You Laughing All The Way
Christmas any time of year should be acceptable. At least we have Christmas jokes, right?
