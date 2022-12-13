ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kate Winslet held breath under water for 7 minutes while filming 'Avatar' sequel

Tom Cruise may be known for doing his own stunts, but Kate Winslet is giving him a run for his money. In her commitment to preparing for her role in Avatar: The Way of Water, Winslet set a new record for a person holding their breath for a film. She remained underwater for seven minutes and 15 seconds, beating Cruise's previous record, reported Total Film (though, it's unclear if there's an official record book for this unique category).
1st 'Barbie' trailer reveals Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken: 'I love it already'

Come on, Barbie — let's go party. The moviegoers who showed up for the first screenings of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water were delighted to see the very first trailer for Greta Gerwig's buzzy Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken. Now that minute-and-a-half long teaser has hit the internet and is giving fans a reason to look forward to the summer of 2023. (Watch the trailer above.)
Naomi Judd’s husband looks back on final months before her death: 'It was extremely hard'

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.Naomi Judd’s husband is opening up about the country singer’s final days.
Sarah Michelle Gellar suggests that ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ had ‘an extremely toxic male set’

One of the most influential shows of its era, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been under the microscope in recent years as its creator, Joss Whedon, has been repeatedly accused of "toxic" behavior on set. Series star Sarah Michelle Gellar publicly referenced the behind the scenes conflicts during a recent roundtable discussion at the recent Power of Women Summit, hosted by The Wrap. Appearing on the Power of Storytelling: Producers Roundtable, the actress brought up Buffy without mentioning the show or Whedon by name.
Don Johnson talks 'intoxicating' fame of 'Miami Vice,' Melanie Griffith collaborations, unsavory villains and more

Don Johnson never had to make a comeback. He never went anywhere. When he wasn’t on TV (Miami Vice’, the breakout role that made him the 80s “Mr. Cool”), he was in movies (working with ex Melanie Griffith in Paradise and Born Yesterday). When he wasn’t in movies (working with Mickey Rourke and Kevin Costner in Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man and Tin Cup), he was back on TV (Nash Bridges, his return to the same CBS Friday night time slot he had with Miami Vice).
Henry Cavill won't be returning to Superman role: 'My turn to wear the cape has passed'

Henry Cavill is officially hanging up the iconic red cape. The actor, who portrayed the DC Comics character Superman in 2013’s “Man of Steel,” 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2017’s “Justice League,” revealed Wednesday that he will not be reprising the superhero role in an Instagram post.
Harrison Ford talks joining the 'Yellowstone' universe in '1923': 'I haven't played a character like this ever'

Harrison Ford isn't a rancher in real life, but he does own a home on the range. The Indiana Jones star and his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, spend much of their time on an 800-acre property outside of Jackson, Wyoming. "It's a former ranch," Ford tells Yahoo Entertainment. "I don't raise cattle on it, but I am the steward of that little chunk of nature and it's full of wildlife, streams and woods. I enjoy being there."

