Don Johnson never had to make a comeback. He never went anywhere. When he wasn’t on TV (Miami Vice’, the breakout role that made him the 80s “Mr. Cool”), he was in movies (working with ex Melanie Griffith in Paradise and Born Yesterday). When he wasn’t in movies (working with Mickey Rourke and Kevin Costner in Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man and Tin Cup), he was back on TV (Nash Bridges, his return to the same CBS Friday night time slot he had with Miami Vice).

14 HOURS AGO