9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- 9fin, an analytics platform for debt capital markets, today announced a $23 million Series A+ led by new investor Spark Capital with participation from existing investors Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Spark Capital General Partner, Alex Finkelstein, will join 9fin’s Board. The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market and expand its product into new asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005187/en/ 9fin co-founders Hussam El-Sheikh and Steven Hunter. (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Peugot and Opel Owner Stellantis Names New Senior Marketers for Europe
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Automaker Stellantis has hired Rebecca Reinermann as its new lead marketer for its Opel and Vauxhall brands following the...
ADB trims growth outlook for developing Asia as headwinds persist
MANILA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank cut its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next as the region faces persistent headwinds from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China's COVID-19 policies, and a slowing global economy.
TechCrunch
Japan’s health tech Ubie wants to fuel its US expansion with $19M Series C extension
The extension round consists of 90% equity and 10% debt financing, according to the co-founder and CEO of Ubie Kota Kubo. With this round, Ubie has raised a total of $76 million since its inception in 2017. The startup declined to comment on its company valuation, but a source familiar...
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget
TOKYO (AP) — Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess “counterstrike” capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy marks a historic change to Japan’s exclusively self-defense policy since the end of World War II. Here is a look at Japan’s new security and defense strategies and how they will change the country’s defense posture.
AdWeek
Hugo Boss Hires JD Sport's Marketing Director Nadia Kokni
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. German fashion brand Hugo Boss has announced Nadia Kokni will join as senior vp of global marketing, taking over...
TechCrunch
A data-driven duo just raised roughly $350M to fund seed-stage startups with metrics
Of course, data is hard to come by when a startup is just getting off the ground. But last week, in an exchange with TechCrunch, Okike and Holiday said that their proprietary software and “resource-intensive model to early-stage investing” is working so well that 645 just secured $347 million in capital commitments from a range of traditional venture investors (foundations, family offices, endowments) across two new funds. One is a $195 million early-stage fund; the other is a $153 million fund to back its breakout winners as they mature.
Digiday
As influencer marketing grows up, brands, agencies experiment with new content tools like bots
Influencer marketing is maturing as a business for many marketers and media agencies as they find ways to leverage creator content and gain new audiences. From using artificial virtual influencers to micro influencers on social media, agencies and brands are realizing they need to strategize and adapt to new ways of using influencer marketing. Experts say there was perhaps more pushback early on about whether social media influencers were a reliable investment.
Flying Magazine
Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs
Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
Marketing strategies to help thrive after the bear market
Any investor will tell you that a bear market is a natural part of the investment cycle. But why do so many people opt out of their investments as soon as the market declines? Have we not yet seen the potential benefits one can reap in buying the dip?. The...
AdWeek
Verizon Adds Ogilvy to Its Creative Roster to Handle B-to-B Marketing
Verizon is adding Ogilvy to its agency roster to handle the brand’s b-to-b account, the brand confirmed to Adweek. “Ogilvy has been added to our agency roster to focus on our b-to-b business, while we continue to work with our long standing partners at McCann on Consumer and other key business priorities,” a Verizon spokesperson told Adweek.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
TechCrunch
Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data
HCF cables have been around since the ’90s. But what Lumenisity brings to the table is a proprietary design with an air-filled center channel surrounded by a ring of glass tubes. The idea is that light can travel faster through air than glass; in a trial with Comcast in April, a single strand of Lumenisity HCF was reportedly able to deliver traffic rates ranging from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
AdWeek
Reddit, Omnicom Media Group Ink Enterprise Partnership in Canada
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Reddit reached its first ever enterprise partnership agreement with Omnicom Media Group in the U.S. in March 2021, and Wednesday, the two companies headed...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Dentsu Creative, Melon, SmartBug Media & More
As the year inches towards its close, this week brings exciting new campaigns, partnerships, acquisitions and expansions. Avery Dennison was selected as the official embellishment partner of the Sacramento Kings. The company will be responsible for providing player names, numbers and jersey patches for the team as well as customization and personalization options for fans. The partnership aims to maximize fan engagement through digitally connected shirt embellishments.
Business Insider
How a data fabric can help organizations streamline supply chain workflows
In today's supply chains, business objectives often come down to delivering quality products to customers in the most efficient way possible. But obtaining that level of efficiency today requires heavy data analytics and predictive modeling. So how can an organization do that effectively across the board?. Data agility — the...
Self-driving trucking firm TuSimple appoints CFO, reconstitutes audit panel
(Reuters) - TuSimple Holdings Inc appointed interim financial chief Eric Tapia on a permanent basis and reconstituted its audit committee, the self-driving trucking firm said on Friday, weeks after an internal probe revealed links to a China-backed firm.
TechCrunch
Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows
A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
