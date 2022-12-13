FDNY: 8 injured in large fire at NYPD auto pound building in Red Hook

Flames ripped through an NYPD auto pound in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn Tuesday.

Fire officials say they responded to the fire around 10:37 a.m. at 700 Columbia St. near Erie Basin. A section of the building has already collapsed.

About 150 firefighters and EMS personnel were responding to the fire as of early Tuesday afternoon. The FDNY said there was collapse potential across the entire building, and part of the building has already collapsed. Firefighters were backed out of the building early in the operation. The FDNY is utilizing fire boats and drones in the response. The response was described by the FDNY as a difficult operation.

Fourteen members of the NYPD were working inside the building at the time of the fire, plus several contractors doing work who observed the fire.

FDNY says there are eight minor injuries: three injuries to firefighters, two to civilians and three to EMS personnel.

Fire officials say the fire could possibly burn for a few days until firefighters can fully extinguish it.

A large amount of combustibles was inside the space, according to the FDNY. The NYPD says biological evidence was stored at the space, as well as "a substantial amount" of motor vehicles, e-bikes and historic vehicles.

The FDNY confirmed that there are no towed vehicles inside, and those vehicles are located at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The full extent of the damage is unknown at this time.