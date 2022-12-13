ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FDNY: 8 injured in large fire at NYPD auto pound building in Red Hook

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ET9LI_0jh8izRd00

Flames ripped through an NYPD auto pound in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn Tuesday.

Fire officials say they responded to the fire around 10:37 a.m. at 700 Columbia St. near Erie Basin. A section of the building has already collapsed.

About 150 firefighters and EMS personnel were responding to the fire as of early Tuesday afternoon. The FDNY said there was collapse potential across the entire building, and part of the building has already collapsed. Firefighters were backed out of the building early in the operation. The FDNY is utilizing fire boats and drones in the response. The response was described by the FDNY as a difficult operation.

Fourteen members of the NYPD were working inside the building at the time of the fire, plus several contractors doing work who observed the fire.

FDNY says there are eight minor injuries: three injuries to firefighters, two to civilians and three to EMS personnel.

Fire officials say the fire could possibly burn for a few days until firefighters can fully extinguish it.

A large amount of combustibles was inside the space, according to the FDNY. The NYPD says biological evidence was stored at the space, as well as "a substantial amount" of motor vehicles, e-bikes and historic vehicles.

The FDNY confirmed that there are no towed vehicles inside, and those vehicles are located at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The full extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Man shot and killed in hail of bullets at NYC deli

A 26-year-old man was killed in a hail of bullets inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, cops said. The gunfire flew inside Briggs Gourmet Deli at 2650 Briggs Ave. in Fordham Manor around 11:15 a.m., leaving the victim with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The man, identified by cops as Angel Cuasant of Decatur Avenue in the Bronx, was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nine .9mm shell casings were found at the scene, a police source said. There was a dispute before the gunfire broke out, but it was unclear if the man knew his killer, cops said. The victim has a “long arrest record,” a police source said. At least some of those crimes were domestic in nature, the source said. The gunman was wearing a dark mask, police sources said.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Man, 26, Fatally Shot at 2650 Briggs Avenue

The NYPD said a man was fatally shot in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx on Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to a 911 call regarding a male who had been shot inside [2650 Briggs Avenue] on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11.13 a.m. “Upon arrival, they discovered a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body,” a police spokesperson said. “EMS transported the male to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan smoke shop worker stabbed in the stomach: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) —  A smoke shop employee was stabbed in the stomach on Sunday afternoon, police said. The man, who works at Bing Bong Smoke Shop at 39th Street and Eighth Avenue, was attacked around 2:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the stabbing happened inside or outside the store, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Man slashed in the face in NYC on Saturday, report says

MANHATTAN, N.Y. -- New York City police are investigating an incident in which a man was slashed in the face in Manhattan on Saturday, according to a report. A man was slashed in the face on 28th Street and Second Avenue in Kips Bay, WABC reported. The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday. It’s unclear what led up to the slashing, or if the man knew his attacker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Search for Missing Woman, 39

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a person reported missing on Friday, Dec. 16, who lives in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that Esmeralda Tejada, 39, of 2609 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 8 a.m. inside her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs around 180 pounds and has a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray skirt and black sneakers.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints

A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy