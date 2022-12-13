JV, varsity Lady Blues lose in Aledo

The Lady Blues varsity and junior varsity teams faced a tough task on the road Friday, Dec. 9 when taking on Aledo. Both Lady Blues teams played short-handed in defeats to the JV and varsity Lady Bearcats.



The varsity Lady Blues played short-handed once again with Maddie Franklin unavailable due to an ankle injury.



Lady Blues varsity coach credited his team’s effort through all four quarters of their 55-14 loss to the Lady Bearcats.



“I think we’re continuing to get better and this was the best effort we have seen in the girls all year,” Wood said. “Even late in the fourth quarter the girls were still battling. Our help-side defense is still getting better. We are making better passes to cut through the full-court pressure. We just aren’t hitting shots when we get through it.”



