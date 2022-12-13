ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Steers participate in Red, White and Blue tourney

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLU5j_0jh8iwnS00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGQOk_0jh8iwnS00
, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KS1k_0jh8iwnS00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Elbz_0jh8iwnS00
, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sonl8_0jh8iwnS00

The Steers took part in the inaugural Red, White and Blue Tournament Dec. 8-10 at Graham High School. After pool play  against Castleberry and Olney, the Steers earned a spot in the White Bracket.

The Lions defeated the Steers in the first game of pool play before the Steers bounced back with a win over the Cubs.

In bracket play, the Steers could not hold onto a first-quarter lead in a loss to Clyde. The Steers bounced back in their final game of the tournament against Breckenridge to finish the first Graham-hosted boys basketball tournament in over 30 years with a 2-2 record.

Castleberry 53, Steers 41

For the first half against the Lions, the Steers kept the game close. Tyson Weaver opened the game with a 3-pointer in the first minute. The Lions responded with a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead over the following two minutes. Kolby Spurlin earned an assist on Luke Padron’s run-stopping 3-pointer at the 3:12 mark of the quarter. The basket marked eight-straight points by the Steers to take a 3-point lead. The Lions cut the lead to one point with a basket with 10 seconds remaining in the quarter.

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 14 edition of The Graham Leader.

Comments / 0

Related
archercountynews.com

Laveita Wilson Sadler

LaVeita Wilson Sadler, age 71, of Paducah, Texas passed away Monday, Dec. 12, in a Wichita Falls hospital. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.
PADUCAH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

The Best Restaurants Worth the Drive AWAY from Wichita Falls

So you're heading out of Wichita Falls and need to know where to eat. Here are the suggestions that came in from you guys. I am a bit of homebody so I definitely support our local Wichita Falls restaurants every week. However, occasionally I do get out of town, mainly for sporting events in the Metroplex. So where should I eat when I driving across our great state? Here's the results.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Local dive bar set to close its doors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular sports and dive bar is set to close its doors in the coming days after just over a year in business. The High Dive announced on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, that doors will shut the doors but will go out with a bang! The old Jordan Craft location […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Getting Ready for the City Lights Parade in Wichita Falls, By Checking Out Previous Parades

It's going to be a fun weekend in Wichita Falls and if you love Christmas. Be sure you head downtown to check out the City Lights Parade. You know Christmas is right around the corner when the annual City Lights Parade is happening in downtown Wichita Falls. The parade is scheduled for 7 PM, but you will want to get there earlier than that. Starting at 4 PM, Santa will be hanging out in Santa Land at the corner of 8th and Scott. Friendly reminder, Santa has to leave at 6:30 because he has to be in the parade.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights house fire on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire in the 1800 block of Kemp Blvd on Thursday. Emergency services were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Our photographer said the fire is under control. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Over 60 years of giving: Cookie Day returns Friday in Graham

, An over 60-year tradition returns this week to Graham as Mary Braddock welcomes the community to her home to receive a sweet treat during Cookie Day. The event began as a family affair, and has since grown into an annual community event where the Braddock family comes together to provide cookies for the community.Cookie Day will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Braddock’s home on 1010 Westwood Drive. Last year, Braddock said the tradition started 63 years ago when she started baking cookies for her family and expanded to invite the community.“I do it every year...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

City alternate water line project changes scope

The Graham City Council approved Graham City Manager Eric Garretty to negotiate and conclude a professional service agreement with Parkhill, Smith, and Cooper Engineers for engineering and design services to modify the scope of work for the proposed alternate city water line project.Garretty said Thursday, Dec. 8 that the original alternate water line project, estimated at $4.5 million, has increased in cost substantially requiring a change in the scope of the project.“I was at a meeting where the cost estimate had gone up to $8.3 million. If you recall, when (the council) talked about this back in April and May,...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Hog population control efforts continue in city

After an agreement was signed in June with Wildlife Damage Management Biologist Adam Henry to help control the wild hog population within the city of Graham, control efforts continue.The Graham Police Department made a post on their social media page Wednesday, May 25, stating they were developing a solution to address the increasing feral hog problem within the city of Graham.The city, in partnership with the Young County Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden and a contractor with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), hosted a town hall meeting Thursday, June 6 at North Central Texas College discussing feral hogs...
GRAHAM, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls murder suspect faces new charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls murder suspect has been hit with additional charges, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Sidney Donnell Garcia was jailed for murder on Nov. 3, 2022, in relation to a shooting that left 45-year-old Michael Dewayne Allen of Wichita Falls dead and another person injured.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

CLSC hosting Tour of Homes in December

, The Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Club is hosting the annual Tour of Homes in December showcasing four local homes and a nonprofit organization. The organization raises funding from the event as a donation for the Library of Graham.The first tour of homes was held Dec. 15, 1966, with five homes on the tour. Over 50 years later the tour will be held again from 1:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, with tickets available for $20 per person at any tour site location. The club traditionally features four homes and one area nonprofit on the tour each year, according to Tour...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Library of Graham hosting Young County Book Festival

The inaugural Young County Book Festival will be held next Saturday at the Library of Graham with over 20 national, regional and local authors who will discuss, sell and sign their books.The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the library at 910 Cherry St. The event was started due to authors reaching out to the library to see if they hosted any type of similar event at the facility, according to Library of Graham Director and author Kelly LaFarge who also reached out to bring authors to the event.“I’m a member of...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Christmas on the Square: Graham chamber hosting annual Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade Thursday

The Graham Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade on the downtown square Thursday with a theme of Santa’s Merry Toyland. Over 30 entries are scheduled for the parade while other events will take place on the square.The stroll will begin at 5 p.m. and a performance from the Graham First Presbyterian children’s choir will be held on the courthouse steps at 5:30 p.m.The Graham High School Class of 2028 is hosting the Jingle Bell Fun Run at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Oak Street and Fourth Street. The class is asking participants to...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Chamber Holiday Shopping Spree begins at participating businesses

The Graham Chamber of Commerce Holiday Shopping Spree kicked off Friday, with a total of $7,000 in local prizes available for shoppers who make purchases at local participating businesses. The annual holiday chamber event encourages shopping locally.Over 20 participating chamber member local businesses will be a part of the event held through Friday, Dec. 16. For every $25 spent at a participating business, the customer will receive a stamp card for the campaign.“The point of the shopping spree is to promote shopping local in Graham before the holidays. So at the 25 locations, (...) for every $25 you spend, you...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County

A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

GISD to distribute GIFT awards for student achievement

Next month, Graham ISD will distribute approximately $116,000 based on the Graham Incentive for Teachers (GIFT) plans which provide incentive-based pay based on the results of STAAR/EOC.The GIFT plans were developed during the 2017-2018 school year, with the first financial awards being distributed in fall 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was not able to be implemented in 2020 or 2021.The compensation plans approved in 2018 were the GIFT Pay for Performance Award Model for Teachers Grade 3-EOC STAAR Test Subject Areas Only and the GIFT Pay for Performance Academic Distinction Award Model. The district spoke about the...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Opening Communications: Young County Amateur Radio Club recruiting

, Radio operators can serve as the last line of communication in the event of an emergency and play an important role in emergency situations. The Young County Amateur Radio Club, which meets monthly, is looking to recruit new members that have an interest in communications.The club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Young County Law Enforcement Center training room. The club invites all of those interested in amateur radio and provides testing for certification.“Most people start out as what we call shortwave listeners. They’ve either got a scanner or they’ve got a...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Leader

136
Followers
104
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Graham Leader

Comments / 0

Community Policy