Steers participate in Red, White and Blue tourney

The Steers took part in the inaugural Red, White and Blue Tournament Dec. 8-10 at Graham High School. After pool play against Castleberry and Olney, the Steers earned a spot in the White Bracket.



The Lions defeated the Steers in the first game of pool play before the Steers bounced back with a win over the Cubs.



In bracket play, the Steers could not hold onto a first-quarter lead in a loss to Clyde. The Steers bounced back in their final game of the tournament against Breckenridge to finish the first Graham-hosted boys basketball tournament in over 30 years with a 2-2 record.



Castleberry 53, Steers 41



For the first half against the Lions, the Steers kept the game close. Tyson Weaver opened the game with a 3-pointer in the first minute. The Lions responded with a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead over the following two minutes. Kolby Spurlin earned an assist on Luke Padron’s run-stopping 3-pointer at the 3:12 mark of the quarter. The basket marked eight-straight points by the Steers to take a 3-point lead. The Lions cut the lead to one point with a basket with 10 seconds remaining in the quarter.



