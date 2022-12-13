City approves proposed development for dental office

A portion of Dunn Road in Olney is getting a lower speed limit following approval from the Young County Commissioners Court. The change, from 45 mph to 30 mph, was approved following a public hearing regarding the proposed change Monday, Dec. 12.Dunn Road begins on the south end at Padgett True Road, west of R G Loop, and runs north, across Herring Road and Throckmorton Hwy. and ends at the north end of FM 210, west of Haggar Road. The change will cover the paved portions of Dunn Road.Olney resident Amber Lockhart, who lives on Dunn Road, spoke to commissioners in favor of the change.“There are three residents that live on this blacktop portion of our road and the amount of traffic we get down that road is pretty shocking,” Lockhart said. “A lot of that comes from Air Tractor. (We get) morning traffic around 7:30, 7-7:30 (a.m.) and usually they leave at 4:30 (p.m.) We also get a lot of hunting traffic because we’re rural, of course, but they are going excessively fast on our road. We’re talking 65 (mph) past our house.”For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 14 edition of The Graham Leader.

OLNEY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO