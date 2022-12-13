City approves proposed development for dental office
Following a recommendation from the Graham Planning and Zoning Commission in November, the Graham City Council Thursday approved a proposed planned development of a dental office at the corner of Pine Tree Road and Walmart Drive.
The Graham Planning and Zoning Commission approved a proposed 2.9-acre development at the corner of Pine Tree Road and Walmart Drive to be presented to the Graham City Council following a public hearing held Monday, Nov. 28.
Phil Craddock, the architect from Craddock Architecture over the project, was present at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in November. He discussed the proposed development of a 3,837 square-feet dental office for Dr. Brian Hill as the Lake Country Dental Center.
City Manager Eric Garretty said the reason it was presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission was due to the way the city ordinance reads for planning development districts. The commission can consider each of the developments on a case-by-case basis.
For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 14 edition of The Graham Leader.
