ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

City approves proposed development for dental office

By Thomas Wallner
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uVTD_0jh8isGY00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWLwb_0jh8isGY00

Following a recommendation from the Graham Planning and Zoning Commission in November, the Graham City Council Thursday approved a proposed planned development of a dental office at the corner of Pine Tree Road and Walmart Drive.

The Graham Planning and Zoning Commission approved a proposed 2.9-acre development at the corner of Pine Tree Road and Walmart Drive to be presented to the Graham City Council following a public hearing held Monday, Nov. 28.

Phil Craddock, the architect from Craddock Architecture over the project, was present at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in November. He discussed the proposed development of a 3,837 square-feet dental office for Dr. Brian Hill as the Lake Country Dental Center.

City Manager Eric Garretty said the reason it was presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission was due to the way the city ordinance reads for planning development districts. The commission can consider each of the developments on a case-by-case basis.

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 14 edition of The Graham Leader.

Comments / 0

Related
Graham Leader

City negotiating over $20,000 in Hotel Occupancy Taxes owed from Executive Inn

The Graham City Council approved the city to enter into negotiations with the previous owner of the Executive Inn regarding over $20,000 in Hotel Occupancy Taxes owed to the city. An informal audit from the city determined the hotel failed to remit taxes for 63 months, from July 2017 through September 2022.Hotel owners, operators and managers must collect state and local hotel occupancy taxes from their guests who rent a room or space in a hotel, according to the Texas State Comptroller. The state collects 6% of the cost of the room, while the city takes 7% of the cost...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

County approves Dunn Road speed change

A portion of Dunn Road in Olney is getting a lower speed limit following approval from the Young County Commissioners Court. The change, from 45 mph to 30 mph, was approved following a public hearing regarding the proposed change Monday, Dec. 12.Dunn Road begins on the south end at Padgett True Road, west of R G Loop, and runs north, across Herring Road and Throckmorton Hwy. and ends at the north end of FM 210, west of Haggar Road. The change will cover the paved portions of Dunn Road.Olney resident Amber Lockhart, who lives on Dunn Road, spoke to commissioners in favor of the change.“There are three residents that live on this blacktop portion of our road and the amount of traffic we get down that road is pretty shocking,” Lockhart said. “A lot of that comes from Air Tractor.  (We get) morning traffic around 7:30, 7-7:30 (a.m.) and usually they leave at 4:30 (p.m.) We also get a lot of hunting traffic because we’re rural, of course, but they are going excessively fast on our road. We’re talking 65 (mph) past our house.”For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 14 edition of The Graham Leader.
OLNEY, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights house fire on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire in the 1800 block of Kemp Blvd on Thursday. Emergency services were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Our photographer said the fire is under control. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

City alternate water line project changes scope

The Graham City Council approved Graham City Manager Eric Garretty to negotiate and conclude a professional service agreement with Parkhill, Smith, and Cooper Engineers for engineering and design services to modify the scope of work for the proposed alternate city water line project.Garretty said Thursday, Dec. 8 that the original alternate water line project, estimated at $4.5 million, has increased in cost substantially requiring a change in the scope of the project.“I was at a meeting where the cost estimate had gone up to $8.3 million. If you recall, when (the council) talked about this back in April and May,...
GRAHAM, TX
The Community News

Weatherford Lights the Night Parade

The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce hosted its third annual Weatherford Lights the Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Thousands of people lined the parade route to enjoy brightly-lit floats. More photos can be found in the Dec. 16 issue of The Community News.
WEATHERFORD, TX
archercountynews.com

Laveita Wilson Sadler

LaVeita Wilson Sadler, age 71, of Paducah, Texas passed away Monday, Dec. 12, in a Wichita Falls hospital. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.
PADUCAH, TX
WFAA

Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
WISE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man charged with retaliation for threatening witness

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with outstanding warrants is charged with retaliation when deputies said he told them his daughter would “smash” the woman who gave them his real name. Tyrone Staten is charged with retaliation and failure to I.D. and has several other local and out-of-state warrants, including robbery in Comanche County, Oklahoma. […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Local dive bar set to close its doors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular sports and dive bar is set to close its doors in the coming days after just over a year in business. The High Dive announced on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, that doors will shut the doors but will go out with a bang! The old Jordan Craft location […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man sentenced for driving truck at boy

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man gets 14 months in state jail for repeatedly driving a truck at a boy before plowing through a fence and crashing into a barn. William Newman pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to child endangerment according to records. An affidavit reads the incident took place on East College […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
Graham Leader

County, city continue arena lease negotiations

Negotiations remain ongoing between the city of Graham and Young County on a new lease agreement for the Young County Arena. Graham Mayor Neal Blanton, Graham Economic Development Director Grant Ingram and Graham Economic Improvement Corporation President Jack Graham spoke with county commissioners Monday, Nov. 28 on a new lease proposal.An agreement over the ownership and operation of the arena has been a topic of discussion since Blanton and Graham formally requested a deed transfer from the county Dec. 22, 2021. Since 2004, the county has maintained ownership of the arena property, while the city has operated and paid most...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Hog population control efforts continue in city

After an agreement was signed in June with Wildlife Damage Management Biologist Adam Henry to help control the wild hog population within the city of Graham, control efforts continue.The Graham Police Department made a post on their social media page Wednesday, May 25, stating they were developing a solution to address the increasing feral hog problem within the city of Graham.The city, in partnership with the Young County Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden and a contractor with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), hosted a town hall meeting Thursday, June 6 at North Central Texas College discussing feral hogs...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

County historical commission awarded THC matching grant

A funding agreement for a matching grant from the Texas Historical Commission to the Young County Historical commission was approved Monday, Nov. 28. The agreement will be for a planning project involving the 1921 Jail. YCHC was awarded a matching $14,800 grant.YCHC was informed Oct. 20, that it was awarded the Texas Preservation Trust Fund (TPTF) grant. The commission was one of 30 grant applications requesting nearly $800,000 in funds according to THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe in an award letter to YCHC. In total, $271,275 in grants were awarded.The commission will use the funds to hire Komatsu Architecture for...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Leader

136
Followers
104
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Graham Leader

Comments / 0

Community Policy