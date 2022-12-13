ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, TX

County approves Dunn Road speed change

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BaBp_0jh8irNp00

A portion of Dunn Road in Olney is getting a lower speed limit following approval from the Young County Commissioners Court. The change, from 45 mph to 30 mph, was approved following a public hearing regarding the proposed change Monday, Dec. 12.

Dunn Road begins on the south end at Padgett True Road, west of R G Loop, and runs north, across Herring Road and Throckmorton Hwy. and ends at the north end of FM 210, west of Haggar Road. The change will cover the paved portions of Dunn Road.

Olney resident Amber Lockhart, who lives on Dunn Road, spoke to commissioners in favor of the change.

“There are three residents that live on this blacktop portion of our road and the amount of traffic we get down that road is pretty shocking,” Lockhart said. “A lot of that comes from Air Tractor.  (We get) morning traffic around 7:30, 7-7:30 (a.m.) and usually they leave at 4:30 (p.m.) We also get a lot of hunting traffic because we’re rural, of course, but they are going excessively fast on our road. We’re talking 65 (mph) past our house.”

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 14 edition of The Graham Leader.

Comments / 0

Related
Graham Leader

City approves proposed development for dental office

, Following a recommendation from the Graham Planning and Zoning Commission in November, the Graham City Council Thursday approved a proposed planned development of a dental office at the corner of Pine Tree Road and Walmart Drive.The Graham Planning and Zoning Commission approved a proposed 2.9-acre development at the corner of Pine Tree Road and Walmart Drive to be presented to the Graham City Council following a public hearing held Monday, Nov. 28.Phil Craddock, the architect from Craddock Architecture over the project, was present at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in November. He discussed the proposed development of a 3,837 square-feet dental office for Dr. Brian Hill as the Lake Country Dental Center.City Manager Eric Garretty said the reason it was presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission was due to the way the city ordinance reads for planning development districts. The commission can consider each of the developments on a case-by-case basis.For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 14 edition of The Graham Leader.
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

City approves taser lease agreement for GPD

The Graham City Council approved negotiating and finalizing a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for 12 non-lethal force tasers for Graham Police Department under a five-year lease agreement not to exceed $8,200 per year, or a total of $41,000 from November 2022 through November 2026.According to the non-binding budgetary estimate from Axon Enterprise, Inc., the estimated delivery of the tasers and associated equipment and cartridges would be Thursday, Dec. 15. The council approved City Manager Eric Garretty to move forward with the negotiations after he gave an update with GPD Chief Brent Bullock and GPD Sergeant Chris Post during the...
GRAHAM, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

City negotiating over $20,000 in Hotel Occupancy Taxes owed from Executive Inn

The Graham City Council approved the city to enter into negotiations with the previous owner of the Executive Inn regarding over $20,000 in Hotel Occupancy Taxes owed to the city. An informal audit from the city determined the hotel failed to remit taxes for 63 months, from July 2017 through September 2022.Hotel owners, operators and managers must collect state and local hotel occupancy taxes from their guests who rent a room or space in a hotel, according to the Texas State Comptroller. The state collects 6% of the cost of the room, while the city takes 7% of the cost...
GRAHAM, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man charged with retaliation for threatening witness

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with outstanding warrants is charged with retaliation when deputies said he told them his daughter would “smash” the woman who gave them his real name. Tyrone Staten is charged with retaliation and failure to I.D. and has several other local and out-of-state warrants, including robbery in Comanche County, Oklahoma. […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man sentenced for driving truck at boy

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man gets 14 months in state jail for repeatedly driving a truck at a boy before plowing through a fence and crashing into a barn. William Newman pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to child endangerment according to records. An affidavit reads the incident took place on East College […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
newschannel6now.com

Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turtle Creek Road residents expressed concern Tuesday over a driveway entry for a new Dollar General. It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle Creek Road. The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning and heard...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
comancheok.net

More details emerge in death of Athena

Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
PARADISE, TX
Graham Leader

Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man

Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
GRAHAM, TX
texomashomepage.com

The Holiday Shopping Spree in Graham, TX

Today on Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Cayley Strickland from the Graham Chamber of Commerce to remind everyone that there are only a couple of days left to shop The Holiday Shopping Spree in Graham, TX. It has been a great holiday shopping spree, but it is about to come to an end. They are very excited to promote shopping local in Graham for all your shopping needs during the holidays.
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Leader

136
Followers
104
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Graham Leader

Comments / 0

Community Policy