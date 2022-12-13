Pamela Anderson Pairs Sheer White Gown With Feathered Hat and Gloves
Anderson is releasing a book and a documentary in January 2023 to tell her life story.
Pamela Anderson attended the Jacquemus spring-summer 2023 runway show in Paris on Monday, Dec. 12 rocking a bold outfit.
The blonde bombshell was decked out in the designer brand, wearing a sheer, white halter neck dress with feathered waist detailing and a thigh-high slit. Anderson accessorized her look with open toe white kitten heel sandals, an oversized rattan hat with feathers that matched her designer dress and a single white opera glove with additional feather detailing.
Anderson posed and smiled for the camera in a video from the red carpet shared on Vogue ’s Instagram account.
While her glam was mostly obstructed by her headwear, Anderson, 55, wore her signature blonde locks loose with a slight curl and opted for bold black eyeliner and a pale pink lip.
Anderson’s bold look is reminiscent of the iconic pink fuzzy hat she sported to the MTV Video Music Awards in 1999, a look Megan Fox recently recreated when she hopped on the Barbiecore trend.
In February of this year, Hulu released Pam & Tommy , a dramatic eight-episode miniseries that chronicled Anderson’s tumultuous and public relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee.
The Baywatch star and former Playboy model will release a memoir, Love, Pamela , on Jan. 31, 2023. The tell-all book will feature Anderson’s life story told from her perspective for the very first time.
A Netflix documentary of Anderson’s life titled Pamela, a love story , will also drop the same day. Directed by Ryan White, the film will feature exclusive interviews with Anderson, as well as footage and personal journals from her archive.
