The company behind the largest stablecoin Tether has announced that it would stop giving out loans from its reserve. Tether stated that it “will reduce secured loans in Tether’s reserves to zero” starting now. This announcement follows the most recent attack on Tether which is partly contributed by the recent implosion of the FTX Derivatives Exchange and the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried.

2 DAYS AGO