FTX Seeks Court’s Consent to Sell Four of its Subsidiaries
The Bankrupt Exchange FTX once valued at $32 billion is seeking consent from the United States bankruptcy court to sell out four of its businesses that were recently acquired before its collapse. According to the release today, the collapsed exchange wants to sell off its Embed, FTX Japan, FTX Europe,...
FTX Did Not Use Encryption to Store Users’ Keys: New CEO
During the time when Sam Bankman Fried was in charge of FTX, the company had been storing private keys to cryptocurrency wallets without using encryption. As a result, “hundreds of millions of dollars” were susceptible to theft or other forms of criminal behaviour. As part of his prepared...
Incoming UK’s FCA Chief Calls for Stricter Crypto Laws
As reported initially by the Financial Times, Ashley Alder, the incoming chair of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, has shown a hard liner attitude for crypto platforms when he briefed members of parliament. Mr. Alder is the current CEO of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.
Atlas Trading Founders Sued by SEC for $100M Stock Manipulation
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States filed a claim against eight people associated with Atlas Trading, a Discord-based forum. The co-founders of the forum, as well as affiliated podcasters and YouTubers, are accused of stock manipulation. According to the filing, the eight defendants were accused of...
Tether Reveals Plans to Reduce Secured Loans to Zero Next Year
The company behind the largest stablecoin Tether has announced that it would stop giving out loans from its reserve. Tether stated that it “will reduce secured loans in Tether’s reserves to zero” starting now. This announcement follows the most recent attack on Tether which is partly contributed by the recent implosion of the FTX Derivatives Exchange and the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried.
In balmy Puerto Rico, diehards shrug off the crypto winter: ‘We’re not worried’
On a humid December evening in Puerto Rico, more than 100 cryptocurrency and blockchain aficionados gathered at a mansion within a gated, jungle-like enclave of San Juan. A local band played softly while waiters served hors d’oeuvres to attendees who paid as much as $3,000 to attend CoinAgenda Caribbean, a three-day conference promising a VIP experience of networking opportunities and fireside chats about the future of the industry.
Finder Wallet Sued by Australian Regulator over Illegal Operations
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has taken legal action against Finder Wallet Pty Ltd, an AUSTRAC-registered digital currency exchange that powers crypto trading in the Finder app. Finder Wallet was indicted for engaging in unlicensed conduct and breaching product disclosure requirements. According to the announcement by ASIC on...
B.Riley Prepares to Bankroll Core Scientific to Avoid Bankruptcy
Investment bank cum crypto lender B.Riley has offered to finance troubled Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific with $72 million to avoid an impending bankruptcy. This offering will also preserve value for Core Scientific’s stakeholders. According to a published statement, B. Riley said;. “In our opinion, the vast majority of...
USDC Withdrawals are Live on Binance
On December 13, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance, resumed processing withdrawals of USDC, a stablecoin, following an hour-long hiatus. The cryptocurrency exchange announced the return of $USDC withdrawals in a tweet: “$USDC withdrawals are back online. Thank you for your patience.”. According to a report by Seeking...
CFTC to Sue SBF, FTX and Alameda Over Fraud Charges
According to a press statement, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has initiated legal action against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, as well as Alameda Research, sibling company of FTX. In its submission, the CFTC stated that Bankman-Fried had issued deceptive assertions regarding...
CSA Bans Crypto Firms in Canada From Providing Leverage Trading Services
The cryptocurrency exchanges that aim to register in Canada will be required to comply with the country’s stricter regulations, which include a prohibition on providing margin or leverage trading services, as per the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). According to the additional parameters stated by the CSA on Monday, firms...
FTX Was Not the Worst Collapse Crypto Investors Witnessed: Chainalysis
US-based blockchain analytics firm, Chainalysis, released a report on Wednesday claiming that while the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX has affected the crypto market, it does not represent the worst losses for crypto investors in 2022. According to the outcomes of the study, the implosion of the...
Crypto Derivatives Firm Paradigm Reduces Workers’ Salaries by 15%
Citing the contagion that followed the collapse of FTX and the resulting consequences for affected firms, Paradigm, a crypto derivative platform is now slashing salaries across the board by 15%. This development makes the firm, the latest to react to the sudden collapse of FTX, which has caused a series of cascading negative effects for the industry.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Kevin O’Leary’s Remarks Are False
FTX collapse has taken a turn on the crypto industry as several issues relating to the collapse keep arising on a daily basis. Following a controversial testimony by Kevin O’Leary, a multimillionaire, and supporter of FTX, Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO in an interview called O’Leary a liar. In...
Australia to Establish Crypto Regulatory Framework in 2023
As every region begins to take the topic of crypto regulation more seriously, Australia has also made plans to create a regulatory framework that will oversee the activities of digital assets service providers in 2023. Part of the framework will address licensing, building custody, regulation, and checkmating what digital assets...
Compound DAO Sued for Damages after Buying COMP Tokens
Compound Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO), one of the most popular lending and borrowing protocols in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem have been charged with selling unregistered COMP token securities. According to the filed document, plaintiffs, Amanda Houghton, Charles Douglas, and Susan Franklin are seeking annulment damages because Compound DAO and...
Binance Proof-of-Reserve Reconfirmed by CryptoQuant
CryptoQuant, a blockchain analytic platform has released a report to ascertain the result of the proof-of-reserve study carried out by leading digital assets service provider Binance. According to the CryptoQuant report, all Binance reserves are accounted for. The analytics firm confirmed that the Binance stablecoin reserve is not displaying any FTX-like behaviors.
CleanSpark Reduces 2023 Hashrate Due to Building Delays
The sustainable Bitcoin mining and energy technology company CleanSpark is cutting down its 2023 hashrate guidance due to building delays from a technology company Lancium, who happens to be its partner. According to a release by the bitcoin (BTC) miner, the hashrate was reduced by 30% from 22.4 EH/s to...
Japan to Erase Crypto Corporate Tax For Token Issuers
The government of Japan is ready to reduce the 30% tax imposed on cryptocurrency exchanges in the region. This consideration was influenced by the latest push of the Japanese government to boost growth in its domestic finance and technology sectors. Generally, it seems Japan is building its interest in domestic crypto and the Web3.0 ecosystem.
