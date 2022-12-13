2 cities pursued more school for kids. Only 1 pulled it off. RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Facing massive pandemic learning loss, the superintendent in Richmond, Virginia, tried to remake one of the most untouchable aspects of school – the academic calendar. His goal was to give kids more time with teachers. It’s the kind of drastic intervention some experts say is needed to help students recover after two-and-a-half years of interrupted schooling. While school board members in Richmond said it would be too expensive and disruptive, a district 20 miles away, in Hopewell, became the first in Virginia to adopt full-year schooling systemwide. Richmond’s superintendent met opposition from teachers and parents, particularly among more affluent families.

