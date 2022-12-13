Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:17 a.m. EST
2 cities pursued more school for kids. Only 1 pulled it off. RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Facing massive pandemic learning loss, the superintendent in Richmond, Virginia, tried to remake one of the most untouchable aspects of school – the academic calendar. His goal was to give kids more time with teachers. It’s the kind of drastic intervention some experts say is needed to help students recover after two-and-a-half years of interrupted schooling. While school board members in Richmond said it would be too expensive and disruptive, a district 20 miles away, in Hopewell, became the first in Virginia to adopt full-year schooling systemwide. Richmond’s superintendent met opposition from teachers and parents, particularly among more affluent families.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Biden's DHS secretary is a liar and 'deserved the cold welcome' from Border Patrol, says Arizona sheriff
Pinal County, Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss DHS Secretary Mayorkas receiving a cold welcome from Border Patrol agents after repeatedly lying about the border.
US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The judge in Texas on Thursday stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are settled but didn’t order the policy reinstated and the impact on the program wasn’t immediately clear. Under President Donald Trump, about 70,000 asylum-seekers were forced to wait in Mexico for U.S. hearings under the policy introduced in January 2019, which President Joe Biden suspended on his first day in office. The same judge ordered it reinstated last year but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling and sent the policy back for reconsideration.
Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France found alive in Spain, official says
Kenneth DeLand was found alive in Spain one day before he was expected to complete his study abroad program on Dec. 17, 2022, an official confirmed Friday.
Outrage after Twitter suspends several US journalists who reported on Musk – live
US media outlets express frustration while EU promises sanctions and German foreign ministry says ‘we have a problem’
Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge has handed guns rights advocates a victory and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling Thursday after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds. The ruling followed ones Raschio made Tuesday that temporarily blocked a permit-to-purchase provision of Measure 114 and another part of the law that would prevent the sale of a gun until the results of a background check come back.
Suspected Russian FSB officer charged in U.S. sanctions case
NEW YORK (AP) — A suspected officer with Russia’s Federal Security Service was among seven people accused by federal prosecutors with helping the country illegally obtain sensitive electronic components from U.S. companies to help Russia’s military efforts. A 16-count indictment unsealed Monday in Brooklyn charges the defendants with conspiracy and other counts related to what prosecutors called a global procurement and money laundering network on behalf of the Russian government. Prosecutors claim the defendants were affiliated with two Moscow-based companies under the the direction of Russian intelligence services that were sanctioned after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
