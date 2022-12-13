ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Catskill teen, dad host reading of co-authored book

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

CATSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson/Catskill Housing Coalition is hosting its monthly “Books and Breakfast” event at the Catskill Housing Authority Community Room on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. It will feature 13-year-old Catskill Jr. High student Lyriq Blue and her father, Ranier Blue, who co-wrote a book titled, “The Light in Me.” They will be reading the book and hosting a signing afterward, event organizers said.

Books and Breakfast is a free and recurring event in Catskill, Hudson, and Albany which brings reading, breakfast, family, and community all together in the same room. The program gives young people a chance to take home books to read, encouraging them to expand their literary skills and create positive relationships with people they trust and love.

The January 14 event is sponsored by A2B Moving Co. and the Catskill Public Library, who have donated the books to give out to the attendees. In addition, Goodies is donating bagels, Citiot is donating freshly made coffee and Hof Animal Sanctuary is donating eggs. Many community members have donated juice and breakfast snacks as well.

‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’ reading in Albany

The Catskill Public Library will also be there signing people up for library cards, bringing books to check out, and accepting returns. The event begins at 11 a.m. and goes on until 2 p.m. It will be held at the Catskill Housing Authority Community Room at 32 Bronson Street, in Catskill.

