KATU.com

PPB searching for hit-and-run driver who killed a 19-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 26, 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate Avenue at North Graham Street. Authorities say he was hit by a driver while...
kptv.com

2 die after car smashes into tree along Hwy 99 in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police. Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree. The...
KXL

Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland

(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
kptv.com

Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
The Oregonian

1 injured in shooting at Southeast Portland bar

One man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning at a bar in Southeast Portland, police said. About 1:30 a.m., officers found the man in the doorway of 82nd Street Bar & Grill in the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, where they gave him trauma first aid. Paramedics took...
KATU.com

Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars

GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
kptv.com

The Oregonian

Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

