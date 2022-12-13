Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
PPB searching for hit-and-run driver who killed a 19-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 26, 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate Avenue at North Graham Street. Authorities say he was hit by a driver while...
kptv.com
Police seek driver with possible information on NE Portland crash that killed 1
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle seen near a crash that killed one person in northeast Portland, Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday. On Dec. 5 around 12:30 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Impala heading east on Northeast Prescott Street struck a telephone pole and...
kptv.com
Portland police seek help to locate driver, truck involved in deadly hit-and-run
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a driver and pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in October. On Oct. 26, at about 5 a.m., 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate at North Graham...
Burglary suspect shot and killed by homeowner in Vancouver, police say
A man was shot and killed after breaking into a Vancouver home Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call at about 11:20 p.m. and arrived at the house to find a man dead, according to a Vancouver Police Department statement. An “unknown male” busted a window on...
kptv.com
2 die after car smashes into tree along Hwy 99 in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police. Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree. The...
kptv.com
‘Aren’t any words’: Sister of deadly crash victim demands accountability
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been more than a week since 41-year-old Sascha Elliott was killed in a deadly car crash on Northeast Columbia Boulevard and her sister is demanding someone be held accountable. Destiny Elliott said her sister was driving west on the high traffic road when she...
OSP: 2 killed in single-car crash on Hwy 99 in Marion County
Two people were killed Monday in a single-car crash along Highway 99E in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police.
KXL
Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland
(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
kptv.com
Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
1 injured in shooting at Southeast Portland bar
One man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning at a bar in Southeast Portland, police said. About 1:30 a.m., officers found the man in the doorway of 82nd Street Bar & Grill in the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, where they gave him trauma first aid. Paramedics took...
KATU.com
Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars
GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
Man found shot multiple times at Southeast Portland bar
A man was found shot multiple times in the doorway of a bar in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning, authorities said.
kptv.com
City of Gresham to distribute anti-theft devices for cars
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Car thefts have increased significantly in 2022. As a response, the City of Gresham will be distributing free anti-theft devices for cars. Residents can pick up a free device for their car on Saturday at the Gresham Fred Meyer parking lot on 2497 Southeast Burnside Road between 1 and 3 p.m. Residents must either bring their car and proof of ownership to receive an anti-theft device.
Motorcyclist dies in SE Portland in hit-run crash
A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, police said.
kptv.com
Armed robbery suspects’ images released, Portland police ask for help identifying couple
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said that on Oct. 7, officers were called to the parking lot of Shun Chang Lounge near Southeast Powell and Southeast 92nd Avenue. Two suspects - a man and a woman - robbed several people at gunpoint and shot them, according to police. All victims survived.
3 dead, 1 injured in SE Portland murder-suicide, police say
Three men are dead and a woman is injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Portland's Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, authorities said.
‘Unprovoked’ stabbing at Clark County casino leaves 4 injured; assailant speeds away from scene, sheriff’s office says
A 41-year-old Vancouver man stabbed four people at a Washington casino late Monday night and then led law enforcement on a high-speed car chase, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Several people inside the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casinos in La Center called 911 shortly before midnight to...
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte Park
Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
kptv.com
2 wanted trespassers found, arrested in vacant Gresham house, police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Two wanted suspects are in jail Wednesday after police said they were found trespassing in a vacant Gresham home. It’s not the first time people living in the area said they’ve dealt with someone who doesn’t live there walking around several of the vacant homes.
