Construction is set to wrap by this spring on Portland, Oregon’s largest construction project in years at SW Washington and Alder. The towering new 1 million square foot building called Block 216 will be one of the tallest in the state, host the city’s first 5-star hotel, and tie in with The Green Loop bike/walk corridor. It will also be home to the third location of Prime Tap House, one of the tenants anchoring a food and drink corridor and outdoor promenade on the ground level that will feature a diverse slate of restaurants and cafes.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO