Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022

Over the past year, Portland restaurant openings have been a game of musical chairs, only one with more chairs than players. After a decade and a half of growth for a food scene called the nation’s best as recently as 2015, the pandemic brutalized the city in 2020, leaving more empty restaurants than tenants to fill them. Many of those empty storefronts, some in prime locations, spent 2022 calling up former food carts and itinerant pop-ups, small businesses happy to accept friendly terms on a previously unattainable address.
Kann is Portland’s 2022 Restaurant of the Year

Open Kann’s glossy, leather-bound menu and you’re faced with the western outline of the Caribbean Island that the Spanish called La Española. The indigo-colored image is meant to orient you in Haiti, the country that inspired chef Gregory Gourdet’s extraordinary new wood-fired Southeast Portland restaurant. But it’s also reminiscent of the hand-drawn maps found at the beginning of fantasy novels.
Portland Street Response needs more staff, according to latest report

Over the past six months, following Portland Street Response’s expansion from a portion of Portland’s southeast region to citywide, the team responded to 3,228 incidents. That is a 717% increase from the program’s first year, according to data comparing calls from April through September 2022 with the same period the year prior. The program expanded from covering 36 square miles to providing services across 145 square miles.
Prime Tap House joins Ritz-Carlton Food Hall Lineup at Portland’s ambitious Block 216

Construction is set to wrap by this spring on Portland, Oregon’s largest construction project in years at SW Washington and Alder. The towering new 1 million square foot building called Block 216 will be one of the tallest in the state, host the city’s first 5-star hotel, and tie in with The Green Loop bike/walk corridor. It will also be home to the third location of Prime Tap House, one of the tenants anchoring a food and drink corridor and outdoor promenade on the ground level that will feature a diverse slate of restaurants and cafes.
Holiday pop-ups and markets in Portland offer alternative to online, big-box shopping

Each year around the holidays, shoppers looking for last minute gifts or unique items can count on pop-up markets and gift fairs to spring up around Portland. For those looking to skip the big-box stores and online shopping shipping delays this year, pop-ups and holiday markets offer offer shoppers a chance to interact with and support local artists and makers while searching for one-of-a-kind gifts.
Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood is listed on National Register of Historic Places after 6 years of delays

Southeast Portland’s affluent Eastmoreland neighborhood has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places after six years of delays due to a minority of residents objecting to restrictions affecting structures, landscapes and streetscapes. Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation recommended Eastmoreland become a historic place in February...
Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland

(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
Amtrak Cascades fleet will get major train upgrades in 2026

Amtrak is modernizing trains in its Northwest region, adding features such as wifi and introducing fuel-efficient locomotives. Its new fleet of Amtrak Airo models will serve passengers on the Amtrak Cascades route between Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., Amtrak said Thursday. The line serves 18 cities. “The branding of our...
