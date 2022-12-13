Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022
Over the past year, Portland restaurant openings have been a game of musical chairs, only one with more chairs than players. After a decade and a half of growth for a food scene called the nation’s best as recently as 2015, the pandemic brutalized the city in 2020, leaving more empty restaurants than tenants to fill them. Many of those empty storefronts, some in prime locations, spent 2022 calling up former food carts and itinerant pop-ups, small businesses happy to accept friendly terms on a previously unattainable address.
Envoy two-story penthouse atop SW Portland pink landmark is for sale at $3,275,000
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
Kann is Portland’s 2022 Restaurant of the Year
Open Kann’s glossy, leather-bound menu and you’re faced with the western outline of the Caribbean Island that the Spanish called La Española. The indigo-colored image is meant to orient you in Haiti, the country that inspired chef Gregory Gourdet’s extraordinary new wood-fired Southeast Portland restaurant. But it’s also reminiscent of the hand-drawn maps found at the beginning of fantasy novels.
Portland Street Response gets first progress report since expanding citywide
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, Portland's unarmed crisis response team received its first progress report conducted since expanding its services citywide. The new evaluation of Portland Street Response suggest that while it is now handling considerably more calls for service, it faces many of the same challenges that it did before.
30 local makers sell handcrafted works at a pop-up holiday shop in a Portland brewery
Are you searching for new sources for handcrafted, unique gifts? The popular series of 2022 Makers Fair Holiday Markets, which make it easy to talk to artisans, builders, creators and candlemakers of the Pacific Northwest, conclude this Saturday. People can support local businesses by shopping in person from noon to...
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
Portland Street Response needs more staff, according to latest report
Over the past six months, following Portland Street Response’s expansion from a portion of Portland’s southeast region to citywide, the team responded to 3,228 incidents. That is a 717% increase from the program’s first year, according to data comparing calls from April through September 2022 with the same period the year prior. The program expanded from covering 36 square miles to providing services across 145 square miles.
A Psilocybin Advocate Considers the Lessons From Portland’s Shroom House
For six weeks, Shroom House sold psychedelic mushrooms from a shop on West Burnside. It wasn’t a psilocybin speakeasy. Shroom House advertised with seven signs, including a billboard across the street. It tweeted news stories from WW and others. Thousands flocked to the store, some waiting six hours to...
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless camps
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
717% uptick in calls directed to Portland Street Response
Over the last six months, the Portland Street Response has responded to a whopping 717% more calls than those received in 2021, according to a report from Portland State University.
Cafe Olli is Portland’s best new bakery (and pizzeria too)
Editor’s note: This week, we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 2: Cafe Olli, Portland’s best new bakery and pizzeria. The doors don’t open until 9 a.m., but Cafe Olli is...
Amtrak modernizing its trains on Northwest route serving Whatcom
Funds to build the new trains are part of President Biden’s infrastructure package.
Prime Tap House joins Ritz-Carlton Food Hall Lineup at Portland’s ambitious Block 216
Construction is set to wrap by this spring on Portland, Oregon’s largest construction project in years at SW Washington and Alder. The towering new 1 million square foot building called Block 216 will be one of the tallest in the state, host the city’s first 5-star hotel, and tie in with The Green Loop bike/walk corridor. It will also be home to the third location of Prime Tap House, one of the tenants anchoring a food and drink corridor and outdoor promenade on the ground level that will feature a diverse slate of restaurants and cafes.
Holiday pop-ups and markets in Portland offer alternative to online, big-box shopping
Each year around the holidays, shoppers looking for last minute gifts or unique items can count on pop-up markets and gift fairs to spring up around Portland. For those looking to skip the big-box stores and online shopping shipping delays this year, pop-ups and holiday markets offer offer shoppers a chance to interact with and support local artists and makers while searching for one-of-a-kind gifts.
Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood is listed on National Register of Historic Places after 6 years of delays
Southeast Portland’s affluent Eastmoreland neighborhood has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places after six years of delays due to a minority of residents objecting to restrictions affecting structures, landscapes and streetscapes. Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation recommended Eastmoreland become a historic place in February...
Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland
(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
After years homeless in NE Portland, woman transitions into housing
Tara Pietromonaco has been living among car camps on NE 33rd Drive for three years. Now, finally, she’s moving into a place of her own.
Lilia is a highly personal, hyper-seasonal Mexican restaurant like no other in Portland
Editor’s note: This week we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 4: Lilia, chef Juan Gomez’ hyper-seasonal spin on familiar Mexican dishes. Portland chef Juan Gomez took the call and fell...
Amtrak Cascades fleet will get major train upgrades in 2026
Amtrak is modernizing trains in its Northwest region, adding features such as wifi and introducing fuel-efficient locomotives. Its new fleet of Amtrak Airo models will serve passengers on the Amtrak Cascades route between Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., Amtrak said Thursday. The line serves 18 cities. “The branding of our...
Will it snow in Portland the week before Christmas? Don’t lose hope yet!
The countdown to Christmas is on, and with it comes the perennial question: Will Portland get snow?. Sure, the actual holiday is 10 days away, too far out to get an accurate forecast, but Christmas this year is on a weekend, so what about the week before, when kids are out of school and adults are not? Could Portland get snow then?
