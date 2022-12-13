Read full article on original website
Readers respond: Multnomah County’s homeless industrial complex needs accountability
Thirty three million dollars, $255 million, $60 million, $45 million and $40 million; these are figures reported recently in The Oregonian/OregonLive, (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless camping ban,” Dec. 5). The city of Portland and Multnomah County are awash in cash for homelessness from a number of city, county and federal sources, as this article reports.
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless camps
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Portland Street Response needs more staff, according to latest report
Over the past six months, following Portland Street Response’s expansion from a portion of Portland’s southeast region to citywide, the team responded to 3,228 incidents. That is a 717% increase from the program’s first year, according to data comparing calls from April through September 2022 with the same period the year prior. The program expanded from covering 36 square miles to providing services across 145 square miles.
Man convicted of bias crime ordered to write essays on books about racial oppression: Court docs
Rockhill made his first court appearance on Friday, May 27, when he pleaded not guilty to two charges.
WWEEK
Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft
In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
Outlook Online
MultCo, Portland, Gresham officials working to reduce crime
Multnomah County, Portland and Gresham officials held a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 14, to assure the public they are working hard to reduce the “unacceptable levels of violence and crime” in the community over the last few years. “We hear about a perception of lawlessness in Portland, but...
717% uptick in calls directed to Portland Street Response
Over the last six months, the Portland Street Response has responded to a whopping 717% more calls than those received in 2021, according to a report from Portland State University.
KGW
After years homeless in NE Portland, woman transitions into housing
Tara Pietromonaco has been living among car camps on NE 33rd Drive for three years. Now, finally, she’s moving into a place of her own.
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
'Jogger Rapist' Richard Gillmore released from prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — Serial rapist Richard Gillmore, known in Oregon as the "Jogger Rapist," was released from prison Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed. Gillmore confessed to assaulting nine girls and women in the Portland area the late 1970s and early 1980s, although he was only convicted...
Sale of flavored nicotine products in Multnomah County to be banned in 2024
Sales of flavored nicotine products will be forbidden in Multnomah County starting in 2024 under a new ordinance county commissioners approved Thursday, capping a multi-year effort to make a dent in youth vaping and health disparities. “This is going to save people’s lives,” County Chair Deborah Kafoury said shortly before...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Better Business Bureau warns of online pet scams
Pet scams remain consistently profitable for scammers, in part because their multi-tiered setup allows them to convincingly go back to a consumer several times to ask for money
Man convicted of hate crime against Portland refugee center ordered to write reports on genocide, Ta-Nehisi Coates book
A man who stuck a racist sticker to the outside of a Portland refugee agency was sentenced this month to probation — and anti-racist reading. Jarl J. Rockhill admitted to affixing the sticker, which showed a male figure making a Nazi salute above the word “pure,” to a fence at the Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization on Northeast Glisan Street on April 23.
Cameron Whitten, embattled Portland nonprofit leader, will remain head of Brown Hope amid pair of pending probes
Cameron Whitten, the founder and CEO of the Portland racial justice organization Brown Hope, said Thursday that they will continue to lead the celebrated nonprofit as it faces a pair of investigations and deepening internal turmoil. Whitten told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the group’s three-person board of directors, of which Whitten...
kptv.com
City of Gresham to distribute anti-theft devices for cars
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Car thefts have increased significantly in 2022. As a response, the City of Gresham will be distributing free anti-theft devices for cars. Residents can pick up a free device for their car on Saturday at the Gresham Fred Meyer parking lot on 2497 Southeast Burnside Road between 1 and 3 p.m. Residents must either bring their car and proof of ownership to receive an anti-theft device.
Multnomah County votes to support more rent assistance
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an additional $28.6 million to largely fund rent assistance to prevent homelessness for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends in June. Thursday’s board approval comes at the end of County Chair Deborah Kafoury’s tenure and following a controversial request from...
‘It is definitely a problem:’ Clark County sergeant addresses disturbing uptick in murder-suicides
The Clark County Sheriff's Office told KOIN 6 News that the number of murder suicides this year matches that of the last three years combined.
The Portland Mercury
Multnomah County Board Approves Budget Proposal to Fund Rental Assistance, Defying Wheeler's Demand
The Multnomah County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to direct $28 million in excess funds toward an array of rental assistance programs, dodging a request from Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office to spend some of those dollars on the city’s mass homeless encampment plan. Due to an unpredicted influx in...
How the Grinch stole donations from the Portland Rescue Mission
With ten days until Christmas (it's practically here!), a Grinch has stolen donations meant for the Portland Rescue Mission.
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
