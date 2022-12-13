ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Multnomah County’s homeless industrial complex needs accountability

Thirty three million dollars, $255 million, $60 million, $45 million and $40 million; these are figures reported recently in The Oregonian/OregonLive, (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless camping ban,” Dec. 5). The city of Portland and Multnomah County are awash in cash for homelessness from a number of city, county and federal sources, as this article reports.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Street Response needs more staff, according to latest report

Over the past six months, following Portland Street Response’s expansion from a portion of Portland’s southeast region to citywide, the team responded to 3,228 incidents. That is a 717% increase from the program’s first year, according to data comparing calls from April through September 2022 with the same period the year prior. The program expanded from covering 36 square miles to providing services across 145 square miles.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft

In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

MultCo, Portland, Gresham officials working to reduce crime

Multnomah County, Portland and Gresham officials held a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 14, to assure the public they are working hard to reduce the “unacceptable levels of violence and crime” in the community over the last few years. “We hear about a perception of lawlessness in Portland, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis

Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.  Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KGW

'Jogger Rapist' Richard Gillmore released from prison

PORTLAND, Ore. — Serial rapist Richard Gillmore, known in Oregon as the "Jogger Rapist," was released from prison Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed. Gillmore confessed to assaulting nine girls and women in the Portland area the late 1970s and early 1980s, although he was only convicted...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man convicted of hate crime against Portland refugee center ordered to write reports on genocide, Ta-Nehisi Coates book

A man who stuck a racist sticker to the outside of a Portland refugee agency was sentenced this month to probation — and anti-racist reading. Jarl J. Rockhill admitted to affixing the sticker, which showed a male figure making a Nazi salute above the word “pure,” to a fence at the Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization on Northeast Glisan Street on April 23.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

City of Gresham to distribute anti-theft devices for cars

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Car thefts have increased significantly in 2022. As a response, the City of Gresham will be distributing free anti-theft devices for cars. Residents can pick up a free device for their car on Saturday at the Gresham Fred Meyer parking lot on 2497 Southeast Burnside Road between 1 and 3 p.m. Residents must either bring their car and proof of ownership to receive an anti-theft device.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County votes to support more rent assistance

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an additional $28.6 million to largely fund rent assistance to prevent homelessness for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends in June. Thursday’s board approval comes at the end of County Chair Deborah Kafoury’s tenure and following a controversial request from...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
KEIZER, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy