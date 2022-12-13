Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device
You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Business Insider
How to clear your Google Maps cache to keep the app running efficiently
You can clear your Google Maps app cache to recover storage space and improve performance. On Android, you can use the Settings app to clear the cache, in the Apps section. To clear the cache on an iPhone, open the Google Maps app and go to the About page in Settings.
Business Insider
How to clear your YouTube cache to improve performance and clear storage
You can clear YouTube's cache on Android from your phone's Settings menu. If you have an iPhone, clear YouTube's cache by deleting the YouTube app and then reinstalling it from the app store. If you're using YouTube on a Mac or Windows computer, you can use the Settings menu in...
Business Insider
How to clear cache on your iPhone to free up space and improve speed
You can clear the cache, history, and cookies on your iPhone to improve its speed and performance. Clearing your iPhone's app cache can also free up extra storage space. When you clear your iPhone's cache, you might get logged out of some websites and apps. Your iPhone holds two major...
Elon Musk tried to get rid of Twitter bots by blocking hundreds of thousands of accounts, but accidentally impacted many legitimate users
The main telecom providers in India and Russia were all blocked from Twitter before employees reversed the block due to complaints, Platformer reported.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
How to keep your Smart TV safe
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares ways in which users can protect their Smart TVs in light of hackers and increasing amounts of malware being found on those devices.
Android Headlines
These Android apps with over 2 million installs contain malware
Another batch of Android apps is packing malware, and has been spotted by Dr. Web antivirus. These apps have over 2 million installs, together. All of them have been removed from the Play Store at this point. Android apps with over 2 million installs contain malware. Let’s start with the...
TechCrunch
Image-generating AI can copy and paste from training data, raising IP concerns
Co-authored by scientists at the University of Maryland and New York University, the research identifies cases where image-generating models, including Stable Diffusion, “copy” from the public internet data — including copyrighted images — on which they were trained. The study hasn’t been peer reviewed yet, and...
Twitter has reportedly stopped paying rent on its offices and is considering not paying severance packages to laid-off workers
Twitter has reportedly taken increasingly extreme measures to cut costs under Elon Musk's leadership as the company gears up for potential lawsuits.
AOL Corp
Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon
This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software
Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
8 of the best file managers on Android in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A file manager is a handy program that shows you how your device's files and folders are organized, all so you can create, copy, move, rename, and delete folders and files as you see fit. Since smartphones are essentially miniature computers that can fit in your pocket, along with offering some of the top Android apps available, having a functional file manager can be very helpful. You never know when you might need to move a few files, create a new folder to organize your media, or delete unnecessary clutter.
Microsoft rolls out the last major Edge update of 2022
Microsoft just rolled out an update to Edge that brings the browser to version 108. It's a relatively small update as well as the final one of the year.
How to Check Number of Users Connected to Wi-Fi
Taking proper care of our wireless network is essential these days. Besides taking care of the security of our network, one of the things to take care of is the number of users connected to our wireless network. Checking this will tell us whether there are any unwanted or unauthorized connections.
Engadget
Google's Nest WiFi Pro routers are up to 17 percent off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The new mesh...
TechCrunch
Nerdio lands $117M to build management tools on top of Azure Virtual Desktop
Recognizing an opportunity for further growth, Vladimirskiy and Nerdio’s co-founder, former Microsoft exec Joseph Landes, decided to spin-off Nerdio as a separate company and sell Adar to a private equity firm in January 2020. They contributed significantly to Nerdio’s first funding round in February of that year, which proved to be a wise bet. Nerdio today closed a $117 million Series B round led by Updata Partners that brings the company’s total raised to $125 million.
insideevs.com
Cowboy Pushes For Sustainability With Circular Range Of Refurbished E-Bikes
A lot of modern e-bike startups market their products with urban mobility, sustainability, and environmental awareness in mind. However, I’m willing to bet that a lot of these companies leave a lot to be desired when it comes to sustainability. Indeed, a lot of e-bikes, particularly those mass-produced in China, don’t exactly benefit the environment in any way, shape, or form.
Comments / 0