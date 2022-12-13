ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

A woman 'stalked' her friend who was on her first date in 15 years to make sure she was safe, and the clips went viral on TikTok

By Andrew Lloyd
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzThD_0jh8di4p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBZOa_0jh8di4p00
A TikTok of a woman following her friend on a first date was viewed 9.5 million times.

TikTok: @ohhemmagee

  • A woman said she was asked by a friend to follow along on her first date in 15 years.
  • She filmed the encounter and posted it to TikTok in a series of videos.
  • The videos received a combined 14 million views.

A woman and her boyfriend followed a friend on her first date in 15 years to ensure she was safe and uploaded the video to TikTok, where it went viral.

On November 26, TikTok account @Ohhemmagee uploaded a video with the on-screen caption, "when your friend goes on her first date in over a decade so you and your boyfriend have to make sure she's safe." The video was viewed over 9.5 million times.

The account holder wore sunglasses and a hoodie and hid behind a column at points in the video. She and her boyfriend walked some distance behind the daters while speculating on what they were talking about. Beneath the video, the caption said, "This was fun 10/10 recommend stalking your friends on dates."

Many of the reactions to the video were positive as viewers complimented the friends on how cautious they had been. "You are the type of people we need in the world," said one comment that received over 4,600 likes.

"Why go there on a first date he could drag her into the woods, thank god ya'll are there," said another comment that received over 11,000 likes.

An additional video posted on November 27 appeared to show the couple who were filming the TikTok approach a stranger to share what they were doing. The on-screen caption said, "My boyfriend had to tell someone about us stalking our friend's first date, and she got so invested." The video was viewed over 4.5 million times.

In a TikTok posted to the same account on December 3, they asked "Darlene" who appeared to be the person who went on the date, if she planned to go on a second date. "I don't know. It's a possibility," she said.

"Does Darlene know you guys followed her?" a comment beneath the video asked. The owner of the TikTok account responded, "Yes. She asked us to."

Insider contacted the TikToker who declined to comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 66

Ereka Robinson
2d ago

I'm not gonna lie.....this is how much I love my bestie sister.....we would do this for each other...... especially these time...heck yes!!!! she knows every new dude I meet, we also have " if anything happens to me lists of possibles.....

Reply(3)
35
Rebecca Bell
2d ago

I don't know if this is related, but when I give people rides, I make sure they make it inside the home. a couple times they've been locked out, and it's a good thing I didn't take off

Reply(4)
23
d1964
2d ago

When I was in college, I didn't stalk my friends on first dates. But, I would sit in the lobby of the dorm and watch them walk to the car and then get his license plate number. If she didn't return, I could give the information to the police.

Reply
21
Related
Mary Duncan

Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
MINNESOTA STATE
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Journalism

Woman shares voicemail manager sent her after she didn't show up to work

A TikTok user alleges that her former supervisor left her a harsh voicemail when she failed to show up for work. Instead of being hurt or upset by her manager's statements, @gracekomalley (Grace O'Malley), a TikToker, laid a beat over the message and danced to it. Her video has received over 2.1 million views to date.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
PopCrush

Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
Insider

Insider

708K+
Followers
38K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy