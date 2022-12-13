Read full article on original website
World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.
The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Moves to Port Canaveral
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship has repositioned to Port Canaveral and the world’s largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, now has four cruise ships sailing from the port. Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas is now offering cruises from Port Canaveral for the 2022-2023 winter season. “We are thrilled...
Carnival Opens New Caribbean Cruises for Bookings
Carnival Cruise Line has opened up new Caribbean cruises for bookings as the cruise line plans to sail year-round from Norfolk, Virginia for the first time. Starting in 2025, Carnival Cruise Line will sail year-round from Norfolk with Carnival Sunshine sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas. The first three months of sailings have opened for bookings with more cruises opening for sales in the next few months.
Inside Look at the Italian Cruise Ship Coming to Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line is bringing over an Italian cruise ship from their sister line Costa Cruises. Costa Venezia will join Carnival’s fleet in 2023 and sail year round from New York City. Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to take a cruise on Costa Venezia and it quickly...
6 US Navy aircraft suddenly vanished near the Bermuda Triangle- After a search, none of the 14 brave men were ever found
On Dec. 5, 1945, Flight 19 began a routine navigational training flight. Flight 19 was comprised of five TBM Avenger torpedo bombers. Lieutenant Charles C. Taylor led the flight. A seasoned naval aviator, Taylor had over 2,500 flying hours and several WWII combat tours in the Pacific. [i]
What kind of food is included on a cruise? Here's how to take advantage on your next sailing
Going on a cruise? Here are tips on how travelers can make the most of the food included in their fare.
People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation
A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four
A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
I stayed in a $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas — see what my room on the world's largest cruise ship looked like
My plainly decorated balcony stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas had excess storage, views of the ocean, and two beds.
Video of Cruise Diners Sailing Through Rough Seas Makes Us Want a 'Dramamine'
Talk about getting your sea legs!
Royal Caribbean Takes Away a Big Perk From Some Passengers
Each of the cruise lines works hard to get people to try a cruise, and after the customers have had a good time, the companies try to hook them into staying loyal. They do this by offering loyalty programs, from which the benefits begin to pile up as customers earn more points.
Carnival Cruise Line Changes an Unpopular Beverage Policy
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has billed its ships the "Fun Ships," and that's accurate: Some of that fun involves families taking advantage of the water slides, pools, shows, and other family-friendly activities onboard. In some cases, that "fun" is of the adult variety. Carnival has a...
Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
'Water was coming in': Massachusetts woman on board Viking ship hit by deadly 'rogue wave'
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is safe and sound after the Viking cruise ship she was on was struck by a massive wave, resulting in the death of an American woman. According to Viking, the "rogue wave incident" happened late Tuesday while the Viking Polaris was sailing toward...
Video Tour of Cozy Cabin on 'Viking River Cruise' Is Too Cute
The balcony is the best part of the room.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Cruise ship passenger who treaded water for 20 hours speaks out, says he never accepted that 'this is it'
The cruise ship passenger who went missing and treaded water for 20 hours before being rescued said he never accepted "this is it" after falling into the ocean.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Royal Caribbean Making Popular Extra-Fee Add-on Free in 2023
Cruise lines, especially Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report have a lot of added fees in addition to your base cruise fare. Some are mandatory. You have to pay your port fees and there's no getting out of taxes. Other...
