ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

MN Coffee Shop’s First Location Outside Twin Cities Now Open in Rochester

A Minnesota-based coffee shop just opened in Rochester-- its first location outside the Twin Cities. If you've gotta have a jolt of java, you now have another choice here in Minnesota's Med City, because a new coffee shop just opened its doors in Rochester. And this location happens to be the first location for this Twin Cities-based coffee outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area too.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester

Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Data Breach Could Impact 1700 Rochester Public Library Users

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is reporting a data breach that could affect Rochester Public Library customers. A statement issued by the city late Friday afternoon says the public library when is notified that one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a data breach on Thursday. In what is been described as a random cyber attack, the names and email addresses of over 1700 Rochester Public Library customers may have been accessed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals

One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Data breach may affect 1,700 customers at Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly 2,000 customers of the Rochester Public Library (RPL) may have been victimized by a recent data breach. RPL says one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a random cyberattack on December 15 and the names and email addresses of 1,709 RPL customers may have been accessed. MNLINK is a statewide service administered by Minitex that connects all Minnesota libraries. 
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Crash on Snow-and-ice-Covered Freeway Sends Austin Man to Hospital

High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a snow-and-ice-covered I-90 in Mower County sent an Austin man to a hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says a semi-truck and a crossover were heading east when the vehicles collided about four miles west of the High Forest Interchange shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the crossover, identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Smith, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Teenager Injured in Crash Near Rochester Airport

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears slick conditions may have contributed to a crash this morning in Rochester that injured a Chatfield teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Shellanea Rudlong was driving an SUV south on Highway 63 when it crashed. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester’s Top Google Searches for 2022

The most Googled word of 2022 is Wordle. Not terribly surprising, we were all OBSESSED when that game first came out. But what about our area? Thanks to Google Trends, we now know Rochester, Minnesota's top 10 Google searches for 2022. Some of the results I didn't consider but in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester police offering a hand up to those in need this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A holiday giving tradition continues for the Rochester Police Department. Thanks to a generous donation to the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, participating officers will receive a $100 bill to give to someone they think could use a hand this holiday season. “Compassion is one of our...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Missouri man arrested at Albert Lea KFC with missing children

(ABC 6 News) – A St. Louis, MO man appeared in Freeborn County Court yesterday on two charges of depriving another of parental rights, after being found at an Albert Lea restaurant with his missing children. Christopher Michael Gonzalez, 43, is accused of taking his two children from their...
ALBERT LEA, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy