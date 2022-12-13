Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
963kklz.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
8 great dog parks in the Las Vegas valley for Fido to frolic
When it feels monotonous walking the four-legged family member around the neighborhood, just remember the Las Vegas valley is loaded with parks with separate areas for dogs.
WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space
While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
pvtimes.com
NCSO: 1 shot in Kellogg Road home invasion
Nye County deputies and detectives responded to a report of a shooting at a residence along the 6100 block of East Kellogg Road at approximately 9:42 p.m. on Thursday. Initial reports indicate a man shot a suspected intruder inside his home. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Crews transported the injured...
getnews.info
Lloyd Baker Injury Attorneys Cautions Accident Victims on What They Should Do Before Contacting an Attorney in Las Vegas
Lloyd Baker Injury Attorneys is a top-rated personal injury law firm. In a recent update, the agency cautioned accident victims on what they should do before contacting an attorney. Las Vegas, NV – In a website post, Lloyd Baker Injury Attorneys cautioned accident victims on what they should do before...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Families, Clark County DA upset over proposal to commute all sentences on death row
Families of loved ones who were murdered in Las Vegas are calling a proposal by the Nevada Board of Pardons to commute all the sentences of inmates on death row infuriating, disappointing, and traumatizing.
'Santa in the Crosswalk' event helps police crack down on unsafe drivers
Las Vegas Metro police officers will be dressed up as Santa Claus on Thursday and crossing the road to remind Las Vegas motorists to be cautious and yield to pedestrian traffic.
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces date of State of the State address
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2023 State of the State Address is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 23, according to a statement from Governor-elect Joe Lombardo and his team released Friday. Lombardo will deliver the address in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City. “The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor-elect Lombardo for […]
8newsnow.com
A Superstore Christmas with Towbin Auto Group
The GR8 Toy Drive continues as Las Vegas Now visits the Towbin Dodge Ram Superstore, where you can donate Chop and Las Vegas Now style. Drop off unwrapped toys and gift cards at any Towbin dealership around the valley until Friday, December 16th. Donations benefit The Shade Tree.
NEW: Big spikes in COVID-19 DNA levels show up in Las Vegas, Henderson wastewater samples
As broad measures of COVID-19 showed improvement, a concerning spike shows up in levels of COVID-19 genetic material detected in the wastewater in the City of Las Vegas, along with a bigger spike the previous week in Henderson.
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
8newsnow.com
The different ways Americans celebrate New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While hundreds of thousands of people are celebrating in Times Square and on the Las Vegas Strip — people in towns across the country are also ringing in the new year in unique ways. Many of the local celebrations involve lowering – or dropping...
Free test kits available as COVID-19 wastewater levels surge
As many Nevadans plan on gathering for the holidays, President Joe Biden's administration is offering a fourth round of free COVID test kits in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teenager 2 years after disappearance
Paulsen told 8 News Now that Audrey Paulsen vanished from Las Vegas in November 2020, when she was just 16 years old.
963kklz.com
Neighborhoods Around Vegas With The Best Christmas Lights
It’s no secret that Las Vegas has some of the best Christmas light displays in the country. This is the time of year our Las Vegas Motor Speedway turns into the Glittering Lights. The time of year the Bellagio Hotel goes all out with twinklers. The time of year for Opportunity Village and Ethel M’s Cactus Garden to transform into magical wonderlands.
8newsnow.com
Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., study finds
