ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space

While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

NCSO: 1 shot in Kellogg Road home invasion

Nye County deputies and detectives responded to a report of a shooting at a residence along the 6100 block of East Kellogg Road at approximately 9:42 p.m. on Thursday. Initial reports indicate a man shot a suspected intruder inside his home. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Crews transported the injured...
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

A Superstore Christmas with Towbin Auto Group

The GR8 Toy Drive continues as Las Vegas Now visits the Towbin Dodge Ram Superstore, where you can donate Chop and Las Vegas Now style. Drop off unwrapped toys and gift cards at any Towbin dealership around the valley until Friday, December 16th. Donations benefit The Shade Tree.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas

Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

The different ways Americans celebrate New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While hundreds of thousands of people are celebrating in Times Square and on the Las Vegas Strip — people in towns across the country are also ringing in the new year in unique ways. Many of the local celebrations involve lowering – or dropping...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Neighborhoods Around Vegas With The Best Christmas Lights

It’s no secret that Las Vegas has some of the best Christmas light displays in the country. This is the time of year our Las Vegas Motor Speedway turns into the Glittering Lights. The time of year the Bellagio Hotel goes all out with twinklers. The time of year for Opportunity Village and Ethel M’s Cactus Garden to transform into magical wonderlands.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., study finds

Nevada public schools are the most poorly funded in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the Education Law Center. Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., …. Nevada public schools are the most poorly funded in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy