Jaron Ennis upset at Crawford fighting Avanesyan instead of him
By Dan Ambrose: #2 WBO Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’s not happy that he was passed over by WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford when he defended his title against the lower ranking #6 David Avanesyan last Saturday night on BLK Prime PPV in Omaha, Nebraska.
Errol Spence not sure if he’ll fight Crawford in 2023
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr said on Friday that he’s not sure he’ll be fighting Terence Crawford in 2023. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) says he’s not sure who he’s fighting, including Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. As for who Spence will be fighting in...
Teofimo Lopez wants Regis Prograis fight in April
By Jack Tiernan: Teofimo Lopez complained bitterly on Friday after learning that WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis will be defending his title against his #1 mandatory Jose Ramirez next in April. (Photo credit: Sumio Yamada) Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) seemed to get up in arms at learning that he...
Broner vs. Redkach: Will Ivan wreck Adrien’s comeback?
By Allan Fox: Ivan Redkach will be looking to wreck Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner’s comeback on February 18th when the two meet in the headliner on BLK Prime PPV in Atlanta, Georgia. A loss to Redkach will ruin what’s left of Broner’s career, as he’s looked worse...
Naoya Inoue could lose to Murodjon Akhmadaliev & Stephen Fulton at 122
By Huck Allen: Japanese superstar Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue may be biting off more than he can chew by choosing to go up to 122 to attempt to become the undisputed champion in a second weight class by going up against IBF/WBA champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev and WBC/WBO champ Stephen Fulton.\
Top 5 Heavyweight Champions in the 1960s – VIDEO
In the 1960s there were 7 heavyweight champions between January 1st, 1960 and December 31st, 1969. For the purposes of this video, we are specifically comparing heavyweight championship reigns and championship bouts that happened during this particular stretch. Ingemar Johansson entered 1960 as the undisputed world heavyweight champion. In June...
Anthony Joshua “can’t afford another loss” – Barry Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Barry Hearn says the former two-division heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) is at a “crossroads” in his nine-year professional career and can’t absorb another defeat. Hearn says Joshua could fight one of these three in his next fight:. Dillian Whyte.
Josh Warrington to face Wood vs. Lara winner says Eddie Hearn
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says Josh Warrington will get a crack at the winner of the Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara for a chance to capture Leigh’s WBA ‘Super’ featherweight world title. Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) will arguably be getting an undeserved opportunity to fight for...
Shakur Stevenson says George Kambosos won’t fight him next
By Sean Jones: Shakur Stevenson revealed today that former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr has turned down a fight against him next. IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina and Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz have volunteered to fight Stevenson, but those two aren’t the ones that Stevenson has been targeting.
Dmitry Bivol still wants to fight Canelo for his 168-lb belts
By Brian Webber: Dmitry Bivol says he’s still interested in fighting Canelo Alvarez for his four 168-lb titles when they meet for a rematch next September. After soundly beating Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) in a one-sided defense of his WBA light heavyweight title last May, champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) doesn’t see it as interesting to fight the Mexican star at 175 for a second time.
Spence’s trainer says Crawford made “bad move” by walking away from negotiations
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford made a “bad move” with his decision to walk away from negotiations for a fight between his fighter. James states that the offer given to WBO welterweight champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs)...
Teofimo Lopez targeting Prograis, Taylor & Puello in journey to undisputed II at 140
By Sean Jones: Teofimo Lopez is on the “road to undisputed II” following his controversial 10 round split decision win over Sandor Martin last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo credit: Sumio Yamada) #1 WBO Teofimo is targeting the following champions at light welterweight...
Who is the Best at 147? Crawford, Spence, Ortiz or Ennis?
By Ken Hissner: Let’s take a look at the welterweight division, starting with WBO champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and IBF, WBA, and WBC champion Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. Also, let’s take a look at the No. 1 ranked contenders in WBO’s Vergil Ortiz, Jr....
Josh Taylor trashes Teofimo Lopez: “I take him to bits”
By Sam Volz: WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor says he’ll batter former unified lightweight champ Teofimo Lopez “to bits” when they meet in 2023. (Photo credit: Sumio Yamada) If Taylor is anywhere near the version of himself, that beat Regis Prograis and Jose Ramirez, Teofimo will...
Flight of the Featherweights
By Eoin Kennedy: While conversations in certain weight classes in boxing have been dominated by speculation surrounding big fights happening, the men in the sport’s most exciting division have been getting down to business and actually fighting one another. Last Saturday night in Leeds, England, once again showed that...
Dmitry Bivol – Fighter of the Year for 2022 for ESPN
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol’s victories over Canelo Alvarez and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez make him ESPN’s Fighter of the Year for 2022. It was an obvious choice in giving the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) the Fighter of the Year award because he schooled the superstar Canelo, giving him his first loss since his defeat against Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013, and he also defeated the previously unbeaten Zurdo Ramirez.
Demetrius Andrade volunteers to fight Canelo next
By Dan Ambrose: Demetrius Andrade is volunteering to fight Canelo Alvarez next in May to give him an upgrade from the guy being talked about as his next opponent in John Ryder. (Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME) Promoter Eddie Hearn is campaigning to have his Matchroom Boxing fighter Ryder (32-5, 18...
Frank Martin Is Ready For WBA Title Eliminator Bout vs. Michel Rivera on Showtime
By Vince Dwriter: Lightweight contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin has his eyes locked in on the Big 3 (Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia), but before he can focus on them, he must prepare himself for a pivotal showdown on Saturday, December 17 when he faces the WBA number two ranked contender Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, live on Showtime.
