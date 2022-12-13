1st multi-level H-E-B coming to west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An H-E-B store now three years in the making has an official open day in west Austin. The Lake Austin store at 715 S. Exposition Boulevard will open Feb. 15 after pandemic-related delays, H-E-B said.

It also will be the first multi-level H-E-B in the Austin area, built above an underground parking garage and including a two-story porch.

Construction began on the store in October 2019. The same firm, Lake Flato Architects, that designed H-E-B’s Mueller location also worked on this one. Renderings of the new store are on H-E-B’s website.

The project plans to make upgrades to the streets around the store at Exposition Boulevard and 7th Street.

In addition to shopping, the store will also have one of H-E-B’s True Texas BBQ restaurant with bar, a pizza restaurant and coffee shop. The store totals 97,000 square feet, according to a recent release, which is less than the 110,000 it outlined in 2019.

With the second floor of the store serving as the sales floor, customers will have access to three elevators, open stairway, and multiple escalators and cart escalators, the release states.

H-E-B has worked on a number of new stores in just the past few years, including breaking ground on one in Georgetown this past May , adding one in Oak Hill in October 2021 and another in Leander in November 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.