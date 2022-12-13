ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

1st multi-level H-E-B coming to west Austin

By Kate Winkle
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqdBd_0jh8ZQLl00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An H-E-B store now three years in the making has an official open day in west Austin. The Lake Austin store at 715 S. Exposition Boulevard will open Feb. 15 after pandemic-related delays, H-E-B said.

It also will be the first multi-level H-E-B in the Austin area, built above an underground parking garage and including a two-story porch.

H-E-B to demolish South Congress location, rebuild with major upgrades

Construction began on the store in October 2019. The same firm, Lake Flato Architects, that designed H-E-B’s Mueller location also worked on this one. Renderings of the new store are on H-E-B’s website.

The project plans to make upgrades to the streets around the store at Exposition Boulevard and 7th Street.

In addition to shopping, the store will also have one of H-E-B’s True Texas BBQ restaurant with bar, a pizza restaurant and coffee shop. The store totals 97,000 square feet, according to a recent release, which is less than the 110,000 it outlined in 2019.

With the second floor of the store serving as the sales floor, customers will have access to three elevators, open stairway, and multiple escalators and cart escalators, the release states.

H-E-B has worked on a number of new stores in just the past few years, including breaking ground on one in Georgetown this past May , adding one in Oak Hill in October 2021 and another in Leander in November 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin

Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years

Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Round Rock ISD Repels Invasion by Worm People

"You're about to go down the most interesting rabbit hole of your life," RRISD Vice President Tiffanie Harrison told me in the first of several long interviews we conducted in September, as we learned how far-right activists in RRISD – which includes a large part of North Austin along with its Williamson County namesake – were trying to take over the district's public schools.
ROUND ROCK, TX
dailytrib.com

Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building

After a yearlong hiatus, Pizza Hut is returning to Marble Falls. Site clearing on the property at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 began in early December after the city’s Development Services department granted building permits. No construction or opening date has been announced. The new building...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown to hold household hazardous waste event Jan. 18

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown is holding a household hazardous waste collection in January. The free event will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the old show barn site in San Gabriel Park. The event will be available for up to 400 Georgetown solid waste...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy