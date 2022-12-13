ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

3 People Injured in A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
The Washington State Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82.

According to the police, a 1998 Toyota 4Runner was heading east on the interstate when the driver lost control of the car. It spun out of the road and rolled into the median.

There were three occupants in the car – 24-year-old Anahi Sevilla, 19-year-old Alina Esquivel and 25-year-old Mia Herrera Gomez. They were all transported to Yakimaa Valley Memorial Hospital.

The officials have not reported the extent of the injuries incurred by the victims. All three of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The officials have confirmed that the cause of the accident was speeding along with slippery road conditions.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 13, 2022

Source: Yakima Herald

Connie Nedeff
3d ago

slow the hell down people this wouldn't happen if you don't drive to fast you just don't learn until it happens to you

