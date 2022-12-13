KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District. Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a holiday toy drive to another level to help needy families in their area. The Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins is the place where it all started four years ago. The owners, Brandon Baker and his wife, decided to address local needs during the holidays by starting a toy drive, and the community responded. What’s unique is this drive allows the parents to come in and choose from among the gifts that have been donated. 200 families are being helped by the drive this year. Baker talks about how it got started and why it has become such a success.

