Stephen A. Smith Sends Major Warning To NBA About The Golden State Warriors: "They Are Going To Be Hell To Reckon With If They Are Healthy!"
Stephen A. Smith says to not count out the Warriors in 2022 title race.
Extent of Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury revealed
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a shoulder injury during his team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, and he is expected to miss several games. Curry will miss “a few weeks” with the left shoulder injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Curry got...
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target
Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
"It was his hesitation dribble" — Penny Hardaway names Portland Trail Blazers legend who reminds him of himself
Penny Hardaway chose a Portland Trail Blazers guard who wasn't necessarily known for his elite playmaking.
Steph Curry’s Son Canon, 4, Is Too Cute Chatting With Fellow NBA Star Klay Thompson: Watch
Steph Curry was in a good mood on Dec. 10 since his team, the Golden State Warriors, defeated the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals. His son, Canon Curry, was also in a good mood because he saw one of his buddies. “Hello, Klay Thompson,” Canon, 4, said while walking hand-in-hand with Steph, 34, into the Warriors locker room. Canon had turned around and saw his dad’s teammate and greeted him in a cute way that elicited laughs from everyone around. “Hey, what’s up, man?” Klay, 32, said in response.
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Heat
Wednesday night’s return to Paycom Center after five games away from home was a thriller for the home crowd, and a clash of styles as both teams landed haymaker runs that changed the game. A 20-2 second quarter run for Miami was predicated on catch-and-shoot 3-point looks, and eventually...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 132, Pelicans 129 (OT)
Jazz (17-14), Pelicans (18-10) From a raucous Salt Lake City crowd, to plenty of high-intensity action on the court, to wild swings in momentum for both teams, to a slew of late-game drama, Thursday’s Western Conference matchup felt more like a playoff showdown than a mid-December regular season affair. Ultimately, Utah made enough plays in the clutch and overtime to prevail, continuing to be a thorn in the sides of the Pelicans early in 2022-23. The Jazz finished off a 3-0 season-series sweep over New Orleans behind 30-plus points apiece by Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen. The Pelicans had spent over a week atop the West standings, but their ability to remain there came down to an extra five minutes, where the hosts outscored them 9-6. Memphis moved into the top spot by routing Milwaukee earlier Thursday.
NBA
Magic Extend Winning Streak to Four with Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Hawks
For just the 11th time in team history and first time this season, eight Magic players scored in double figures, including Bol Bol who had 21 points, as Orlando notched its fourth straight victory with Wednesday’s 135-124 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Amway Center to complete a five-game homestand.
NBA
Thunder Surprises Student Athletes with Holiday Shopping Spree
Solomon Davis, a 6-foot-6 junior at Millwood High School, has a basketball game on Friday against Douglass High School. On Thursday afternoon, he stood eye to eye with NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two picked out basketball socks, shooting sleeves and other gear as a part of an exhilarating surprise Christmas shopping spree. Before the afternoon was over though, it was Davis who was paying the generosity forward.
NBA
Hornets’ Offense Excels, Defense Gets Picked Apart In OT Loss To Detroit
Ball Double-Doubles in Return from 11-Game Absence, Charlotte Drops 6th Straight Outing. The much-anticipated return of All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball gave the Charlotte Hornets an offensive spark they’ve desperately needed the past few weeks. But while the points were flying left and right, the defense was lagging far, far behind in the team’s 141-134 overtime home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
NBA
Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 9 targets
Each and every Wednesday, we are going to be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
NBA
SPURS SIGN STANLEY JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Stanley Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Johnson becomes the 11th NBA Gatorade Call-Up during the 2022-23 season. Johnson, 6-6/240, has currently been playing with the Sioux...
NBA
SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four games for the Spurs this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Mavericks
The Wine & Gold wrap up their two-game Texas jaunt on Wednesday night – traveling to Dallas for a matchup with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in the first of two head-to-head meetings over a four-day span. The Cavaliers are coming off a frustrating loss on Monday night in...
NBA
Erin Summers on key stats in Utah loss | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by Pelicans and Saints team reporter, Erin Summers. The two discuss the disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz on the road, break down some of the significant numbers and stats in the game, plus share a hopeful preview heading into Round 2 in Utah on Thursday.
NBA
Wizards fall to Nuggets despite season-best performances from Barton, Morris
The Wizards fell to the Nuggets 141-128 on Wednesday night in Denver in the first outing of a six-game West Coast road trip. Washington was led by a pair of strong performances from Will Barton and Monte Morris, each playing in Denver for the first time since being traded from the Nuggets to the Wizards this summer.
NBA
10 Interesting Orlando Magic Stats During Five-Game Homestand
The following stats are from the Orlando Magic’s now-concluded five-game homestand:. The Magic averaged 28.4 free throw attempts per game, fourth most in the NBA during this stretch, and they made a league-best 86.6 percent of them. The Magic shot 36.6 percent from 3-point range. Prior to the homestand,...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 15, 2022
New Orleans (18-9) will look to start a new winning streak Thursday night, playing the second game of a “baseball series” against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7:30. Read Wednesday’s injury report for Pelicans-Jazz, which added Jose...
NBA
Pistons Mailbag - THURSDAY, December 15
A gauge on the Pistons rebuilding timeline and more on Cade Cunningham’s season ending with the decision to undergo surgery top the docket in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag. @PistonsNation_1: Can we get a clearer picture of how the Pistons intend to leapfrog their competition and become...
