McLaren Is Still In Financial Trouble
It sold off more cars from the corporate collection for some quick cash…. While Ferrari enjoys a market cap of over $41 billion, British supercar brand McLaren is so hard up for cash it’s raided the corporate car collection for some quick funds. The company has actually been considering selling off its car collection since 2020. Last year it sold the storied McLaren Technology Centre to a property company based in the US.
Trade registration open for 2023 boat shows
Trade registration for NMMA’s 2023 Discover Boating boat shows is now available to industry representatives and stakeholders. The digital NMMA Marine Trade Credential will provide access to all NMMA consumer events, excluding the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, which should be handled through Informa Markets. NMMA show trade registration is complimentary to NMMA members and open to non-members for $80.
Vanderbilt Pontoons appoints new president, adds dealers
Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons LLC – a subsidiary of Marathon Acquisitions – has appointed Patrick M. Delaney, PE, to the role of President and recently added new dealers to its roster. Delaney holds a BSME from Purdue University and an MBA from the Indiana Institute of Technology. He brings...
Sea-Fire adds distributor in Slovenia
Sea-Fire Europe has signed Slovenian STAL MAR d.o.o. as its newest distributor. Ernie Ellis, Sea-Fire Europe Ltd managing director, made the announcement. "We wanted to upgrade our brand portfolio with a high-tech fire suppression system," said Robert Kajin, STAL MAR product manager. "Sea-Fire is a quality product and came highly recommended." Founded in 1991, Ljubljana, Slovenia-based STAL MAR currently offers a wide range of recreational marine services including vessel and aftermarket equipment sales and service. It has plans in place to expand its Sea-Fire business into the OEM, workboat and commercial fishing market segments.
NMMA issues final call for Minneapolis Innovation Award entries
The Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, is accepting entries to the 2023 Minneapolis Innovation Awards program through Friday. Don’t miss the opportunity to gain exposure and integrity for your brands. The Minneapolis Innovation Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in four product categories: aluminum fishing boats, fiberglass fishing boats, pontoon boats, and furnishings.
Yamaha Rightwaters announces new T-BART relationship
Yamaha announced it has become an official outboard sponsor of Tellico Boaters Assistance Response Team (T-BART) as the response team forms a new relationship with Yamaha Rightwaters. Pursuant to the three-year agreement, Yamaha will assist T-BART by providing a Yamaha F115 outboard and other financial backing. Yamaha Rightwaters supports T-BART’s...
MarineMax partners with Junior Achievement of South Florida
MarineMax recently announced a partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) of South Florida, a non-profit organization focused on youth workforce readiness and entrepreneurship. Two projects are currently in the works, both aimed at educating younger generations about the marine industry. The first program was founded and created in 2018 by Christine...
Winnebago Industries releases Responsibility Report
Winnebago Industries, Inc. has published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report details continued progress across environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) priorities, including third-party data validation to support the Company’s commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and further advancement of the Company’s approach to inclusion, diversity, equity and action, “All In, Outdoors.”
