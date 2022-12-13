ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

cbia.com

Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Hartford’s “Façade House”: The Unique Home of Chick Austin

Located at 130 Scarborough Street in Hartford’s historic West End, the A. Everett Austin House is the former home of A. Everett “Chick” Austin Jr., the director of Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum from 1927 to 1944. A true visionary, Austin, along with his wife, Helen Goodwin, designed their Neo-Classical Revival house after Italian architect Vincenzo Scamozzi’s 1596 Villa Ferretti at Dolo.
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut

Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cottagesgardens.com

See Three Stylish Connecticut Interiors

Even before Charlotte Barnes uncovered walls that were uninsulated and found roofs that leaked, she discovered something else while redoing a 19th-century Fairfield County carriage house as her new home. “The biggest challenge in redoing the house and in furnishing all the rooms was the fact that I was the client,” notes Barnes. “I can walk into anyone’s house and see immediately what needs to be done, but I discovered that I was my own most demanding client.” What has resulted, though, is, as Barnes says, “a brand new 1800s carriage house.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County

Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT

New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NEW HAVEN, CT

