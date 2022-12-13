Read full article on original website
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years
Ames Department Stores are making a comeback and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
milfordmirror.com
Rate of paid family leave denials in CT exceeded Massachusetts, Rhode Island
For Jenn Jump, it gave new meaning to the phrase "double jeopardy" after she requested paid time off for cancer treatments and recuperation under a new Connecticut law, having contributed her fair share of taxes to build up the program's trust fund on income from a pair of jobs she held.
MAP: Eviction filings by Connecticut town
Most eviction filings in CT are in cities such as Hartford and New Haven. See how many evictions were filed in your town from 2017-2021 here.
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
connecticuthistory.org
Hartford’s “Façade House”: The Unique Home of Chick Austin
Located at 130 Scarborough Street in Hartford’s historic West End, the A. Everett Austin House is the former home of A. Everett “Chick” Austin Jr., the director of Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum from 1927 to 1944. A true visionary, Austin, along with his wife, Helen Goodwin, designed their Neo-Classical Revival house after Italian architect Vincenzo Scamozzi’s 1596 Villa Ferretti at Dolo.
Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut
Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
capeandislands.org
Connecticut is not the only New England state facing big electric rate increases
Connecticut’s two biggest electric utilities will soon implement massive rate increases that could raise the average electric bill for residential customers of Eversource and United Illuminating by about $80 each month. The changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1. The utilities say the request is fueled by...
iheart.com
Five Out Of Six New England States Agree On Most Popular Christmas Movie
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — While each state has its own favorite Christmas movie, five of six New England states seem to be on the same page. A new report by Scholaroo shows which holiday movies are the most popular in each state. "Home Alone" is listed as Massachusetts' holiday...
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
cottagesgardens.com
See Three Stylish Connecticut Interiors
Even before Charlotte Barnes uncovered walls that were uninsulated and found roofs that leaked, she discovered something else while redoing a 19th-century Fairfield County carriage house as her new home. “The biggest challenge in redoing the house and in furnishing all the rooms was the fact that I was the client,” notes Barnes. “I can walk into anyone’s house and see immediately what needs to be done, but I discovered that I was my own most demanding client.” What has resulted, though, is, as Barnes says, “a brand new 1800s carriage house.”
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
CT COVID hospitalizations are up nearly 60% from a month ago
Connecticut’s COVID hospitalizations have risen by 58% over the last four weeks, and with families and colleagues preparing to gather for the holidays, health officials are urging people to don masks indoors and consider the well-being of others as they go about the seasonal bustle. On Nov. 17, the...
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Announces $24.6 Million in State Funding to Remediate 41 Blighted Properties Throughout Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.
Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up
Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County
Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT
New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
What was life like in New Haven, 1822? This new exhibit offers an overview.
New Haven, like so many northeastern cities, has changed dramatically since it was settled in the mid-17th century. Industrialization, urban redevelopment, and the nation’s highway system all had a place in changing the appearance of the Elm City through the centuries. Now, a new exhibit at the New Haven...
The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
