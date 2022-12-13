Read full article on original website
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES REVISED RULES FOR FALSE FIRE ALARMS
Updates to rules on false fire alarms in the City of Brenham were approved today (Thursday) by the Brenham City Council. The adjustments to the city’s ordinance raise the fee charged to property owners who have repeat false fire alarms and lower the amount of false alarms allowed before the fees start.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL RECOGNIZES BMS STUDENT AUTHORS
The Brenham City Council on Thursday gave special recognition to a group of students at Brenham Middle School who are telling the stories of what it means to be an American. Ben Lewis’ sixth grade social studies and gateway science class recently published the third volume of “The American Experience”. The book features interviews conducted by the 37 student authors with citizens over the age of 60, U.S. immigrants and veterans.
NOMINATIONS SOUGHT FOR 2022 ‘NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR’ AWARD
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the county’s 2022 “Nonprofit of the Year”. This is the first time a nonprofit organization will be recognized at the annual Chamber Banquet, alongside the winners of the Man and Woman of the Year and Small Businesses of the Year. The banquet is scheduled for February 2, 2023 at the Fireman’s Training Center.
Robertson County Judge to finish term by end of year
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Charles Elliot has nearly reached the end of his term as the County Judge for Robertson County. Elliot said he is a longtime native of Franklin, which serves as the county seat for Robertson County. The County Judge said he started his position back in 2014 and has worked with commissioners and accomplished several projects within the area.
Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District position for The Woodlands left vacant after John Yoars deemed ineligible to hold office
Kristen Fancher, legal counsel for the LSGCD, joined the meeting via Zoom to discuss the issue with allowing John Yoars to take his position on the board. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District swore in members of the board Dec. 13 whose terms expired as of the...
Montgomery County soft launches new sheriff’s museum
Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson cut the ribbon on the new museum Dec. 14. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Museum, located at 2359 Holloman St., Conroe, held a soft opening Dec. 14. The new museum commemorates the history of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with photos, mementos and artifacts from past to present. The opening coincided with the sheriff office’s 185th anniversary.
Katy to increase groundwater usage fees for residential, commercial utilities in 2023
Katy water utility customers will see an increase in rates effective Jan. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) After considerable discussion about the city’s lack of alternative sources of water for utilities and its involvement with the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, Katy City Council members at a Dec. 12 meeting approved a $0.16 increase to groundwater reduction user fees for each single-family and multifamily residential and commercial structure and unit, effective Jan. 15.
Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – The 5th Annual Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is the only event of its kind in the Greater Montgomery County area featuring several special guest appearances and over 100 exhibitors with the latest in-home products and home improvement contractor services on the market.
Shenandoah, Tamina reach agreement to provide water services to Tamina community
Shenandoah and Tamina have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewer services to the community, pending county approval. (Community Impact staff) The city of Shenandoah and the Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewage service to residents of the Tamina community. The agreement was finalized at an Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation meeting Dec. 5, according to Shenandoah City Administrator Kathie Reyer. Montgomery County will need to finalize the agreement for it to become official, she said.
A Bryan family is being honored for a $40,000 donation towards a joint fundraising project spearheaded by Bryan ISD and Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas — As we head into the new year, the Bryan Independent School district is making resolutions to help a family in need with their home build project in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity. For a year, the district has worked to build a home for one deserving...
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR WILD ONES BABY BOUTIQUE
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a baby and children’s clothing store in downtown Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Wild Ones Baby Boutique, located at 212 West Alamo Street, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Wild Ones Baby...
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
BLINN PARAMEDIC PROGRAM GRADUATES TWENTY
The Blinn College District Paramedic Program recently welcomed twenty new graduates to the profession during a pinning ceremony. The pinning ceremony was held at the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building at Texas A&M RELLIS. The fall 2022 graduating class includes: Mikaella Barnett (Spring), Zachary Bezner (Okinawa, Japan), Aaron Clark (Wheelock), Neely...
CRIMINAL TRESPASS LEADS TO JAIL TIME
Visiting a business where he had an active criminal trespass warning lead to jail time for a Washington resident. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 5:10, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of South Market Street in reference to a possible theft. Contact was made behind the business with Justin Daniels, 33 of Washington, whom had an active criminal trespass warning for the location. Daniels resisted arrest or detainment, but was taken into custody without further incident. Daniels was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director passes at 92
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director Harry Green passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 at the age of 92. A member of the Texas A&M Class of ‘52, Green’s career included working as an engineer and serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He...
Conroe ISD attendance boundary committee presents initial rezoning recommendations
The Conroe ISD board of trustees received initial recommendations for rezoning of the Grand Oaks feeder zone at its regular meeting on Dec. 13. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe ISD board of trustees received working recommendations from the district’s Attendance Boundary Committee regarding the Grand Oaks High School feeder...
ONE ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Brenham Police arrested one person on a criminal trespass warning Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 8:05, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a subject on location in violation of an active criminal trespass warning. Officer Morong made location and met with Edman Rodriguez, 44 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Projects on FM 1097 in the Willis area to continue through 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM...
2 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grimes County (Grimes County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Grimes County on Tuesday. The crash happened along Highway 30 in Grimes County near the landfill at around 6:30 a.m.
BRENHAM NATIONAL BANK HOSTING HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY
Brenham National Bank’s annual holiday open house is Thursday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the bank’s main lobby will have food and refreshments available. Santa will make a special appearance from 9 a.m. to noon. Brenham National Bank’s Brenham branch is located at 2211 South Day Street....
