Friday North Shore Moderate Snow
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 16, 2022. The Minnesota Arrowhead and North Shore are expected to see lake effect snow showers develop today and last into tonight. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for those locations due to an expected three to six inches of snow by late tonight. Elsewhere one to three inches of snow could fall today.
National Weather Service In Duluth Talks About Unique Snowstorm
DULUTH, Minn. — The National Weather Service in Duluth shared insight on Thursday about the unique snowstorm system that has hit the Northland over two days this week. One meteorologist says Duluth has seen nearly two feet of snow up on the hill, making it the eighth largest amount of snowfall collected over two days in the city.
New snowfall 6 a.m. until midnight
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 15, 2022. Snow will continue, heavy at times with snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour. The snow will decrease in intensity later this morning into the afternoon. Heavy snow will last the longest along portions of the North Shore.
December 2022 Blizzard Enters History Books As Top-10 Two-Day Snowfall Event In Duluth
We've received a lot of snow, which isn't a surprise to anyone in the Northland. While it isn't done yet, snowfall totals have ranged between 20 to near 30 inches in places between Duluth and Grand Portage in the heaviest-hit areas along the Lake Superior North Shore. As of 9...
Aerial Lift Bridge Operators Warn Of Falling Snow Hazard
What a week it has been! The Northland was hit with a pretty monster snowstorm that is still happening at the time of writing this Thursday (December 15th). So far, parts of the Northland have seen nearly two feet of snow and counting. The massive snowstorm closed many schools in...
Snowfall Reports Top 2 Feet in Northeastern MN, North Shore
(Chanhassen, MN) -- The snowfall totals from the winter storm in northeastern Minnesota on Thursday are impressive. The National Weather Service reports 30 inches at Finland along the North Shore, 28 in Two Harbors, 27 in Duluth, two feet at Chisholm, 21 inches in Lutsen, 18 in Cloquet and ten inches at Hibbing. The Brainerd lakes area received 12 inches. Some light snow continues in parts of Minnesota today (Friday). The Twin Cities had three to seven inches of wet, heavy snow yesterday. Reports of anywhere from 5 to 7 inches have been reported in our immediate area.
Forecasted snow totals
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 14, 2022. Heavy snow is expected today and again tonight into Thursday morning winter storm, with 8 inches or more possible for the majority of the Northland. Snowfall from 1-2 feet is expected along the North Shore, including Duluth. Snow is expected to be wet and heavy. A lull in precipitation intensity is expected to develop this afternoon, except along portions of the North Shore. Precipitation intensity will increase again tonight into Thursday morning. See https://www.weather.gov/media/dlh/DssPacket.pdf.
VIDEO: Ice surfers hang ten on Lake Superior
Up north in Duluth, the wet, heavy snow forced Spirit Mountain to close Wednesday because the ski lifts are unusable. But thrill-seekers are finding other ways to take advantage of conditions. To read this original story and more news, follow this link to the CBS Minnesota News website.
Watch: Resident's reaction as thundersnow rings out in Duluth
If you're not on the North Shore this week, count yourself lucky. Duluth is in the midst of a blizzard while lake effect snow along the rest of the coast could dump as much as three feet in parts. Mollie Johnson headed outdoors with her phone to record just how...
Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow
More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
After two days of snowfall, Duluth residents start digging out
DULUTH, MN. - Parts of the Twin Ports saw more than 20 inches of snow from Wednesday through Thursday, but the precipitation looked different across the city. Residents near the lake woke up to a slushy, wet combination of snow and water. “Normally we get this wet, heavy stuff in...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live In Duluth
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Heavy snow expected for Winter Storm ahead
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 13, 2022. Heavy snow is expected with the upcoming winter storm, with 6 inches or more possible for the majority of the Northland. Snowfall from 1-2 feet is expected along the North Shore. Snow is expected to be wet and heavy. See https://www.weather.gov/media/dlh/DssPacket.pdf.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Issues Statement About Winter Storm
In true Twin Ports fashion, there is a monster storm headed our way. The Northland is looking at up to thirty inches of snow in some parts and as of Tuesday afternoon (December 13), the National Weather Service of Duluth has issued a blizzard warning for our area. Not only...
City Of Duluth Friday Storm Update
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth released the following storm update Friday afternoon on its Facebook page. A huge thank you to our plow operators for their continued great work in the face of the historic two-storm event in Duluth. The two-day snow total is the fourth largest in Duluth history, made even more difficult by the moisture content of this thick, heavy, slushy snow, and crews have done incredible work despite that challenge. Crews have been out in full force around the clock this week keeping routes to hospitals and main thoroughfares passable for fire trucks, ambulances, the public, etc.
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
Tens of thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to affect the region Friday, with ongoing light snow across Minnesota — and blizzard conditions across the Dakotas.
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
Thousands remain without power after powerful storm, utilities urge people to consider alternate lodging and options to stay warm
Crews from Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power are facing challenging conditions from the two-day storm. As of Thursday afternoon, Lake Country Power said more than 11,700 members remain without power. Their crews will be sent home at 9pm on Thursday for safety reasons, as they’ve been working 16 hours straight. Standby and emergency crews will remain working through the night.
Snow Emergency declared in Virginia
The City of Virginia declares a snow emergency to be in effect at 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. City officials say this declaration was made due to amount of snow that has fallen and forecast for additional accumulation. According to a release from the City...
