DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth released the following storm update Friday afternoon on its Facebook page. A huge thank you to our plow operators for their continued great work in the face of the historic two-storm event in Duluth. The two-day snow total is the fourth largest in Duluth history, made even more difficult by the moisture content of this thick, heavy, slushy snow, and crews have done incredible work despite that challenge. Crews have been out in full force around the clock this week keeping routes to hospitals and main thoroughfares passable for fire trucks, ambulances, the public, etc.

DULUTH, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO