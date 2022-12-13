Literature ambassador Jason Reynolds knows young people have a story of their own

Read full article on original website
Ashley Hope Pérez: 'Young people have a right' to stories that help them learn
This essay by Ashley Hope Pérez is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. For over a decade, I lived my professional dream. I spent my days teaching college literature courses and writing novels. I regularly visited schools as an author and got to meet teens who reminded me of the students I taught in Houston — the amazing humans who had first inspired me to write for young adults.
Will you read the Jan. 6 report cover-to-cover? These publishers hope so.
Dennis Johnson is the co-founder of Melville House, one of at least six book publishers who've announced they'll be printing the House panel's report on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But so far what's inside the report is just as much a mystery to him as it is to anyone.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Papers react with anger as ‘Sussexes declare war’ on royal family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest bombshell allegations sparked a furious response from the nation’s papers.Harry made various damaging claims against his brother, the Prince of Wales, in the final volume of his controversial series, including that William screamed and shouted at him at a tense Sandringham summit.The Sun – running with the powerful headline “The Traitor & The Dutiful” – said the latest allegations mounted to a declaration of “all-out war” against the royal family.In an opinion piece inside the paper, Piers Morgan labelled Harry and Meghan “shameless grifters”, while calling their actions “cowardly, treacherous and despicable”.“These two...
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Remembering musical astronaut Manuel Göttsching
Manuel Göttsching was always trying to do something new: explore new contexts, understand new technologies, find new avenues for expression. The German musician and composer, whose death on Dec. 4 was confirmed by his website, was born in West Berlin in 1952 into a post-war environment he once described as a vacuum: "The culture was ruined," he said. "It had to be built again."
In 2022, Bad Bunny made pop stardom a subversive act
By several measures, Bad Bunny became the world's biggest pop star in 2022. Just consider his record-breaking, sold-out, two-night run at Yankee Stadium. Twenty minutes before the show was slated to begin, a swarm of unticketed fans rushed the gates of the arena and attempted to claw their way past the NYPD officers stationed at the entrance (the cops promptly shuttered the doors and restrained anyone who tried to sneak in). Most of the 50,000 attendees had already shuffled inside, but for the hundreds of guests still in line, that meant listening to the cawing seagulls and seesawing synths that open his fourth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti from outside the stadium. After waiting outside for an hour and a half, the police finally opened up the gates and fans started to filter in. Once the show was in full swing, Bad Bunny mounted a floating island, affixed himself to its massive palm tree, and sang Un Verano Sin Ti's "Un Coco." He glided across the sky, the crowd bellowing in the stands. When the song ended, the floor erupted in chants: "Benito! Benito! Benito!"
A university chancellor apologized after mocking Asian languages in his speech
A university chancellor has publicly apologized after making a speech at a commencement ceremony in which he mocked Asian languages. "We are all human," Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said in a public apology Thursday. "I made a mistake, and I assure you I did not intend to be hurtful and my comments do not reflect my personal or our institutional values."
'Iron Man,' 'Super Fly' and 'Carrie' are inducted into the National Film Registry
Every year, 25 movies are added to the National Film Registry to be preserved for posterity by the Library of Congress. Intended to reflect the depth and breadth of American filmmaking, the selections always feature blockbuster titles intended to generate attention. The biggest one this year is Iron Man that launched Marvel Studios as an inescapable force in American popular culture in 2008.
NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back
December 14, 2022; Washington, D.C. — NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back for a fifth year! From January 6 through April 28, middle and high school students will have the chance to submit a podcast on any topic, with a maximum length of eight minutes. Judges will choose winners in two categories: grades five through eight and grades nine through 12. The NPR College Podcast Challenge will open on September 1 and close on December 31. The winner of the college contest will receive a $5,000 grand prize scholarship; college contest finalists will receive $500 prizes.
Best games of 2022 chosen by NPR
The world may have returned to a halting, uncertain normalcy in 2022. But 2022's video games were anything but ordinary. The Pokémon Company graced us with not one, but two huge titles. Ambitious indies had us sift through mysterious movie footage, found our own cults, investigate supernatural deaths, delve into outer-space colonies, search for secret treasure, and so much more.
AI-generated fake faces have become a hallmark of online influence operations
Fake accounts on social media are increasingly likely to sport fake faces. Facebook parent company Meta says more than two-thirds of the influence operations it found and took down this year used profile pictures that were generated by a computer. As the artificial intelligence behind these fakes has become more...
Vote: What was your favorite Tiny Desk concert of 2022?
What was your favorite Tiny Desk concert of the year? As 2022 comes to a close, it's time to reflect on what a tumultuous year it's been for us at the Tiny Desk. We started the year off strong with Turnstile, as the flame to our Tiny Desk (home) concert series still burned bright. In the summer, we made our long-awaited return to filming at Bob Boilen's desk at NPR HQ in Washington, D.C., after a two-year hiatus. Our 2022 Tiny Desk Contest winner, singer-songwriter Alisa Amador, went first, followed later by singer Ravyn Lenae, who released one of the most esteemed alternative R&B projects of the year. Usher paid us a visit during our Black Music Month takeover and birthed one of the year's most viral memes, #WatchThis.
They say you can't choose family, but many do. Tell us about your chosen families
This is the time of the year when people are getting together with their families for the holidays. But not everyone has a "traditional" family unit. Some people have lost their families. Some people are estranged from their families because of tension over differences in politics, religion, or sexual orientation and gender identity. And some people just really aren't that close with their family.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, has died at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and a former contestant on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died at the age of 40. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com. "It is with...
