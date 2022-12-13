Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
NBAA Names Scholarship in Honor of Steve Brown
NBAA has created the Steve Brown Leadership Scholarship in honor of the long-time aviation stalwart and the association's former COO who retired this year. Established in coordination with NBAA Charities, the scholarship will support students enrolled in programs to help them achieve their goals of a business aviation career. Two $1,500 scholarships will be awarded annually.
Aviation International News
Flexjet Completes Seventh ACSF Safety Audit
Private aviation operator Flexjet has completed its seventh Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) Industry Audit Standard (IAS) for Part 135 and Part 91 operators, a comprehensive safety audit designed to exceed minimum standards for charter and fractional operators and corporate flight departments. The Cleveland-based company also was the first to meet and pass the audit in 2009. “Flexjet’s safety culture is present in everything we do, and this audit is among the accolades that confirm our commitment to providing the safest transportation for our aircraft Owners as well as our employees,” said Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro. “We are proud to lead the industry in seeking and achieving the highest standards of safety and compliance as well as maintenance excellence.”
Aviation International News
Skyservice Awarded Satcom Direct Plane Simple STCs
Canadian business aviation services provider Skyservice has received Transport Canada, FAA, and EASA supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for Satcom Direct’s Plane Simple Ku-band tail-mounted antenna systems on Bombardier Challenger 604/605/650 and Global Express XRS/5000/6000 series business jets. Skyservice manages one of the largest fleets of Bombardier aircraft in...
Aviation International News
EASA Publishes Cabin Crew Training Guidelines
EASA has published Initial Training for Cabin Crew Training guidance outlining the primary training required to qualify as a certified flight attendant on airlines and certain other commercial operations. This guidance provides information to operators and training organizations with the main objective of fostering harmonization by EASA member nations. Implementation...
Aviation International News
Rotor Tech's 'Cloud Pilot' Flies Uncrewed R22 Helo
Rotor Technologies made its first uncrewed helicopter flight on December 2 at the FAA’s unmanned aircraft systems test site using a modified Robinson R22. Founded by a team of MIT scientists, the company has created “Cloud Pilot,” an operating system that combines flight control algorithms, computer vision, and satellite communications that allow an uncrewed helicopter to be “teleoperated” from anywhere in the world.
