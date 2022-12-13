Private aviation operator Flexjet has completed its seventh Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) Industry Audit Standard (IAS) for Part 135 and Part 91 operators, a comprehensive safety audit designed to exceed minimum standards for charter and fractional operators and corporate flight departments. The Cleveland-based company also was the first to meet and pass the audit in 2009. “Flexjet’s safety culture is present in everything we do, and this audit is among the accolades that confirm our commitment to providing the safest transportation for our aircraft Owners as well as our employees,” said Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro. “We are proud to lead the industry in seeking and achieving the highest standards of safety and compliance as well as maintenance excellence.”

15 HOURS AGO