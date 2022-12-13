Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Swea City Man Arrested After High Speed Chase with Law Enforcement in Kossuth County
(Swea City) - A Swea City man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase. The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office says a deputy observed a vehicle swerving from the centerline to the shoulder of the roadway about 4.5 miles west of Bancroft just before 9 p.m. The deputy then observed the vehicle turn onto a gravel road, traveling in excess of the 50 mph speed limit, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
kicdam.com
Charges Filed Against Driver Involved in Estherville Rollover
Estherville, IA (KICD)– One person is facing charges following a rollover crash over the weekend in Estherville. Police were called to the 900 block of West Central Avenue around 7:30 Saturday evening where officers attempted to have the driver stay in the vehicle until additional units arrived to assist him, but he reportedly did not comply.
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
algonaradio.com
Area Woman Charged with Domestic Abuse and Assaulting a Police Officer
–A domestic incident early Sunday morning has resulted in multiple charges being filed against an area woman. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a domestic disturbance just after 1AM Sunday. Upon arrival, Algona PD conducted a brief investigation, when one of the parties involved allegedly assaulted at least one officer.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Police Department
Sheldon puts families first and we value our police department. The Sheldon Police Department is seeking to establish a list of eligible peace officer candidates. Applicants must meet minimum hiring standards as set by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council. Applicants must possess a High School Diploma. Associate Degree or above are preferred.
kilrradio.com
Allison Decker Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Lake Park Woman
(Spirit Lake)--A Sioux City woman who was found guilty of killing a woman inside her Lake Park home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the December 21st, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Sioux City Journal
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns
Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
siouxlandnews.com
Break out the extra cold weather gear
After 5 days of storm impacts, winter weather will be moving away and leaving us with Arctic air. Low visibility will be ongoing near Storm Lake, Iowa and through the border of Minnesota. Please remember to leave headlights on during the while traveling through low visibility, even after sunrise. Flurries...
kicdam.com
Supervisors Accept Resignation of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor is formally resigning her position after charges were filed last month for public intoxication. The only comment from elected officials Tuesday morning was a well wish from Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold. The unanimous approval comes a little over...
Meat plant cleaning service accused of using child labor to lay off 121 Worthington workers
Packers Sanitation Services (PSSI), a Wisconsin-based cleaning service that is accused of using child workers, has announced it is laying off 121 employees at the JBS meat plant in Worthington. The decision comes after JBS terminated its contract with the sanitation service following a recent federal investigation. According to the...
Radio Iowa
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
kiwaradio.com
Ice Storm Leaves Some Damage In Its Wake
Northwest Iowa — Monday night’s ice storm did produce some damage in northwest Iowa. In addition to several accidents due to icy roads, there were some other reports sent to the National Weather Service. They report that there was a social media post with picture of a 6-inch...
nwestiowa.com
Sudenga, Dur-A-Lift building major facility
GEORGE—One of N’West Iowa’s oldest businesses is getting a new building on its manufacturing campus northeast of George. Diversified Technologies Inc., the parent company of Sudenga Industries and Dur-A-Lift, recently broke ground for a structure that will nearly double its roofed space. “You talk about the future,...
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
kilrradio.com
Emmet Co. Supervisors Again Delay Action of Proposed Pipeline Ordinances
(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors have decided to again delay action on two ordinances regulating carbon capture pipelines. At Tuesday’s meeting, Board Chairman Jeff Quastad said the board has learned that the Zoning Board plans to vote on a pipeline ordinance similar to one passed by Shelby County which clashes with the permitting ordinance the board was considering. The board plans to meet in closed session next week to discuss the proposed ordinances with attorney Tim Whipple with the law firm Ahlers and Cooney. The board went ahead with the public hearing that was on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting but no one spoke during the hearing. The public hearings scheduled for the next two meetings were cancelled.
mprnews.org
Worthington meatpacker ends contract with cleaning firm accused in child labor probe
A Worthington, Minn., meatpacking facility has ended its contract with a Wisconsin cleaning company accused of hiring children as overnight cleaners. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said in a layoff notice Tuesday that Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, is cutting 121 jobs at the JBS pork plant.
kilrradio.com
Graduates of ILCC Criminal Justice Program in High Demand
(Estherville)--Law enforcement agencies in the state of Iowa and across the country are experiencing staff shortages. Graduates of the Criminal Justice Program at Iowa Lakes Community College are in high demand according to Associate Professor Chris Gerstbrein. Gerstbrein says students have two different program tracks to choose from. Gerstbrein says...
