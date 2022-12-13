ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Ryan Walters was named the top assistant coach in college football in 2022.

By Imagn
New Purdue coach Ryan Walters helped turn around the Illinois defense and was named the top assistant in college football in 2022.

