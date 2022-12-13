Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Music News
Sony Music Sues Original Ultra Records Founder After Acquiring Label
Sony Music is suing former Ultra Records founder Patrick Moxey over using the word ‘Ultra.’ Here’s the latest. Sony Music acquired 50% of Ultra Records LLC from Moxey in 2012, with Moxey continuing to run the company. Under the terms of that interest purchase agreement, Ultra International Music Publishing and its affiliates “were only permitted to use the word ‘Ultra’ under license from Ultra Records.” Following Sony Music’s full buyout of Ultra Records, that license agreement was terminated on March 29, 2022.
Digital Music News
21 Savage Announced as Amazon Music Live’s Season Finale Performance on December 29
Amazon Music Live announces 21 Savage for the season finale performance of the series on December 29. Amazon Music reveals 21 Savage as the final performer for this year’s season of Amazon Music Live. The Grammy-winning multiplatinum artist hits the stage on December 29. Fans should expect a blockbuster set featuring cuts from Her Loss, 21 Savage’s recently released collaborative album with Drake.
Digital Music News
Seoul’s Beyond Music Purchases Catalog of Veteran Songwriter and Producer Greg Wells In Its ‘First Major U.S. Acquisition’
Beyond Music has officially purchased the catalog of veteran producer and songwriter Greg Wells, who’s worked with Adele, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Quincy Jones, and a number of others. Seoul-based Beyond Music, which arrived on the scene in May of 2021 and secured a ₩200 billion (currently $154.31 million)...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Digital Music News
Echo Park Music Hub Bedrock.LA Closing Forever, Demolition Awaits
Echo Park music hub Bedrock.LA is closing forever, with its current building slated for demolition. In October 2021, more than 100 rooms in the 40,000 square-foot complex were evacuated due to a building structure issue, with a promise to re-open in six months after the issues were fixed. The landlord, Echo Park One/The Standard Oil, subsequently decided not to make the necessary repairs in favor of the demolition of the building. It’s unknown when the building featuring the 12,000 square foot ‘Magic is Real’ mural (pictured) by the art collective Cyrcle is scheduled for demo.
Digital Music News
Audio Up Raises Another $10 Million — With a Focus on Music Expansion
Audio Up raises another $10 million in a series C funding round focusing on music and podcast expansion. Rapidly-growing media company Audio Up has announced the initial closing of its Series C funding round, which raised another $10 million. The company has raised over $20 million, with a $150 million pre-money evaluation.
Digital Music News
President of Mexico Asks Bad Bunny to Perform a Free Concert Following Ticketmaster Debacle
Mexico’s president makes a public request asking Bad Bunny to perform a free concert in Mexico City following the Ticketmaster scandal that left thousands with unusable tickets. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico has publicly asked Bad Bunny to perform for free in Mexico City to make up...
Digital Music News
Jukebox Heavyweight AMI Entertainment Network Acquired by LA-Based Coral Tree Partners
Jukebox heavyweight AMI Entertainment Network has just been acquired by Coral Tree Partners. Is a post-pandemic revenue boom ahead?. Leading digital jukebox business AMI Entertainment Network has announced its acquisition by Los Angeles-based media and entertainment-focused private equity firm Coral Tree Partners, from The Gores Group, a global investment firm. The deal was confirmed to Digital Music News by Coral Tree earlier this week.
Digital Music News
Trevor Noah Returns as Host of the 2023 Grammy Awards
Trevor Noah is returning as the host of the 2023 Grammy Awards. Here’s the latest. The comedian hosted the ceremonies for the 2021 and 2022 years, with 2023 marking his third year as host. The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 5, and will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming on demand on Paramount+ at 8 pm from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Digital Music News
Spotify Axes Multiple Live Audio Shows Following Podcast Cancellations, Layoffs
After canceling a number of original podcasts and making related layoffs, Spotify has officially cut several live audio shows. The Stockholm-based platform’s latest effort to dial back its non-music spending came to light in a new report from Bloomberg. Of course, it’s hardly a secret that Spotify has injected billions into audio entertainment, including podcasting (companies as well as programs), audiobooks, and live audio, in recent years.
Digital Music News
TikTok LIVE Goes Big with a Bocelli Family Performance from Mont Blanc
Andrea Bocelli and his family will deliver a special festive TikTok LIVE performance from Mont Blanc in the Italian Alps. TikTok will present an exclusive Christmas performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia on December 15 at 5 pm GMT. The family will perform from Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps, on the border between Italy and France.
Comments / 0