Echo Park music hub Bedrock.LA is closing forever, with its current building slated for demolition. In October 2021, more than 100 rooms in the 40,000 square-foot complex were evacuated due to a building structure issue, with a promise to re-open in six months after the issues were fixed. The landlord, Echo Park One/The Standard Oil, subsequently decided not to make the necessary repairs in favor of the demolition of the building. It’s unknown when the building featuring the 12,000 square foot ‘Magic is Real’ mural (pictured) by the art collective Cyrcle is scheduled for demo.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO