House Democrats introduce bill to bar Trump from office

House Democrats on Thursday introduced legislation that would bar former President Donald Trump from holding any federal office in the future, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The legislation is spearheaded by Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, of Rhode Island, who was a House manager for Trump’s second impeachment, and...
House to vote on short-term funding bill as talks continue

The U.S. Capitol stands in Washington, D.C., U.S. Photographer: Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg. Washington — The House is set to vote Wednesday on a short-term measure that extends funding for federal agencies for one week, giving Congress additional time to finish crafting a massive longer-term spending package. House Democrats unveiled...
Senate approves measure to ban TikTok from government devices

Douyin logo displayed on a phone screen and a laptop are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 27, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Washington — The Senate unanimously approved a measure Wednesday night that would ban federal employees from using TikTok on...
