Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
House Democrats introduce bill to bar Trump from office
House Democrats on Thursday introduced legislation that would bar former President Donald Trump from holding any federal office in the future, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The legislation is spearheaded by Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, of Rhode Island, who was a House manager for Trump’s second impeachment, and...
House to vote on short-term funding bill as talks continue
The U.S. Capitol stands in Washington, D.C., U.S. Photographer: Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg. Washington — The House is set to vote Wednesday on a short-term measure that extends funding for federal agencies for one week, giving Congress additional time to finish crafting a massive longer-term spending package. House Democrats unveiled...
Senate approves measure to ban TikTok from government devices
Douyin logo displayed on a phone screen and a laptop are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 27, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Washington — The Senate unanimously approved a measure Wednesday night that would ban federal employees from using TikTok on...
Paxton: Biden attempt to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ program halted in U.S. District Court
UNITED STATES - APRIL 9: A border fence on the U.S. side of the Mexico border lines a highway in El Paso, Texas on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling it...
