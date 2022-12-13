ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

KTVL

Medford man arrested three times in less than 30 hours

A 23-year-old Medford man was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail three times in less than 30 hours. Logan Carranza-Legarda’s third arrest came after officers with the Medford Police Department. “Mr. Carranza-Legarda actually came in twice prior to this incident, both on the 13th and on the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

There could be more Mill Fire settlements in the near future

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Roseburg Forest Product put out a statement on Tuesday saying they have reached settlement agreements with Mill Fire victims. The deadly fire, which started at the Roseburg's mill in Weed, destroyed more than 100 structures, leveled the Lincoln Heights community, and killed two people. “We...
WEED, CA
KTVL

Man arrested twice in same day at Medford In-N-Out

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department (MPD) says a man has been arrested after breaking into In-N-Out Burger twice Wednesday. According to officials, 23-year-old Logan Carranza-Legarda was first arrested around 3:45 a.m. after officers responded to a business alarm. Carranza-Legarda was found inside the building and booked into Jackson County Jail for criminal mischief and trespassing.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Screening of Hollywood movie "Hotel Dunsmuir" helps Mill Fire victims

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The major Hollywood movie surrounding a spooky hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, called "Hotel Dunsmuir," had a successful premiere over the weekend. The screening of the film was held at the College of the Siskiyous with all donations going towards the Mill Fire victims. "We would...
DUNSMUIR, CA
KTVL

Dunsmuir Holiday celebration back on after winter weather delay

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — Holiday festivities are returning to Dunsmuir after a winter storm during the weekend of Dec. 9 and 10 delayed the beloved, "Dunsmuir Candles in the Canyon" celebration. The festive tree-lighting parade has been knocked forward into this weekend, Dec 16 - 18. Festivities begin at 1...
DUNSMUIR, CA
KTVL

Ashland Ice Rink hosts annual First Frost event

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Rotary Centennial Ice Rink is hosting the annual First Frost community event Saturday, Dec. 17. The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes on until 9 p.m. Ashland City Band will have live performances beginning at 4:30 p.m. Southern Oregon Figure Skating Club will also have performances beginning around 5:30 p.m.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Walmart moves Veterans Wall back to front of store

GRANTS PASS — After a portion of the Veterans Wall of Honor was moved from the front of the Walmart store in Grants Pass to the back of the business in front of the restrooms, it has been placed back. Last week, Vietnam War Veteran Bruce Jones reached out...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
AUSTIN, TX

