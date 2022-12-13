Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Medford man arrested three times in less than 30 hours
A 23-year-old Medford man was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail three times in less than 30 hours. Logan Carranza-Legarda’s third arrest came after officers with the Medford Police Department. “Mr. Carranza-Legarda actually came in twice prior to this incident, both on the 13th and on the...
KTVL
There could be more Mill Fire settlements in the near future
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Roseburg Forest Product put out a statement on Tuesday saying they have reached settlement agreements with Mill Fire victims. The deadly fire, which started at the Roseburg's mill in Weed, destroyed more than 100 structures, leveled the Lincoln Heights community, and killed two people. “We...
KTVL
Man arrested twice in same day at Medford In-N-Out
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department (MPD) says a man has been arrested after breaking into In-N-Out Burger twice Wednesday. According to officials, 23-year-old Logan Carranza-Legarda was first arrested around 3:45 a.m. after officers responded to a business alarm. Carranza-Legarda was found inside the building and booked into Jackson County Jail for criminal mischief and trespassing.
KTVL
Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
KTVL
Screening of Hollywood movie "Hotel Dunsmuir" helps Mill Fire victims
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The major Hollywood movie surrounding a spooky hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, called "Hotel Dunsmuir," had a successful premiere over the weekend. The screening of the film was held at the College of the Siskiyous with all donations going towards the Mill Fire victims. "We would...
KTVL
Dunsmuir Holiday celebration back on after winter weather delay
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — Holiday festivities are returning to Dunsmuir after a winter storm during the weekend of Dec. 9 and 10 delayed the beloved, "Dunsmuir Candles in the Canyon" celebration. The festive tree-lighting parade has been knocked forward into this weekend, Dec 16 - 18. Festivities begin at 1...
KTVL
Ashland Ice Rink hosts annual First Frost event
ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Rotary Centennial Ice Rink is hosting the annual First Frost community event Saturday, Dec. 17. The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes on until 9 p.m. Ashland City Band will have live performances beginning at 4:30 p.m. Southern Oregon Figure Skating Club will also have performances beginning around 5:30 p.m.
KTVL
Walmart moves Veterans Wall back to front of store
GRANTS PASS — After a portion of the Veterans Wall of Honor was moved from the front of the Walmart store in Grants Pass to the back of the business in front of the restrooms, it has been placed back. Last week, Vietnam War Veteran Bruce Jones reached out...
KTVL
AG: Monsanto to pay $698M for polluting Oregon's people and environment for 90 years
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a historic $698 million dollar settlement with the Monsanto Company for what she calls their role in polluting Oregon for over 90 years. Monsanto was the only manufacturer, seller, and distributor of pollutant polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which are toxic...
KTVL
Governor-Elect Tina Kotek launches transition website with information on Listening Tour
SALEM, Ore. — Governor-Elect Tina Kotek has launched a website with information on the transition team, job openings and a tour of all of the state's counties, Kotek announced in a tweet Friday. According to the website, Kotek "is committed to visiting every county in Oregon in her first...
KTVL
School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
KTVL
Mail delivery issues continue as millions send out packages, letters for the holidays
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) — Millions of packages and letters are going out right now through the U.S. Postal Service, but some are wondering if they'll make it in time for the holidays. The holiday rush of mail comes as viewers across the state of Maine have been contacting WGME...
Comments / 0