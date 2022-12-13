ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sports World Mourning Death Of Television Personality Today

TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, per TMZ. Several prominent figures around the sports world have taken to social media to react to this tragedy. NBA star Kevin Love, a well-known champion of mental health awareness, shared a message on...
David Jacoby leaving ESPN after 23 years: ‘It’s time’

David Jacoby has no regrets about moving on from ESPN. The commentator and producer, who served as the co-host of the daily talk show “Jalen & Jacoby” alongside NBA analyst Jalen Rose, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he and ESPN mutually agreed to part ways. “It’s time,” Jacoby wrote. “After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on. I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next.” In a statement, ESPN said the final episode of “Jalen & Jacoby”...
Florida Football Class 4S State Championship Preview

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Haven’t we seen this before?  Lakeland versus Venice?  If you did, it was at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland back in the spring and the Dreadnaughts came out victorious 31-24. The final score isn’t indicative of how the contest went for most of the four quarters and that ...
All 43 college football bowl games, ranked by watchability

Things get real in December. Real difficult from a scheduling perspective. Between the holidays pulling you in multiple directions, the NFL sliding towards the playoffs, and college football’s bowl season getting underway, there are perhaps far too many demands on your time. So we are here to help. You...
Bol Bol’s spinning, coast-to-coast dunk was as beautiful and weird as he is

Bol Bol was always supposed to be an elite basketball prospect. Coming out of high school at Nevada’s Findlay Prep, Bol was considered a top-5 recruit in a class that also included Zion Williamson, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Anfernee Simons, and many more. I wrote a feature on Bol as a high school player and imagined greatness in his future. He committed to Oregon where he was supposed to be one of the country’s must-see one-and-done freshmen, but a season-ending foot injury limited him to only nine games.
Meet Utah Jazz Walker Kessler’s Girlfriend, Maggie Hellgeth

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler continues to perform above expectations in the NBA. The 22nd overall pick of the June 2022 draft, Kessler was traded twice before starting his NBA career. The Jazz rookie has also signed an endorsement deal with megabrand Adidas. But his private life is also in the spotlight, and his admirers want to know who his girlfriend is. Walker Kessler’s girlfriend, Maggie Hellgeth, is a talented painter and art student. Take a look at this Maggie Hellgeth wiki to learn more about her background.
Meet Anna Boxberger, New Chicago Cubs Pitcher Brad Boxberger’s Wife

The Chicago Cubs added Brad Boxberger to their team in December 2022, and fans welcomed his family to the franchise, too. Brad Boxberger’s wife, Anna Boxberger, has been with him almost as long as his MLB career. She also participates in philanthropic ventures with other MLB WAGs in every team her husband has been part of. But the pitcher’s fans know very little about her background, which makes them curious to find out more. We reveal more about the “Box’s” wife in this Anna Boxberger wiki.
What if we named NFL awards after players like the NBA?

This week the NBA announced that it’s renaming its end of season awards to honor some of the greatest to ever play the game. The league MVP will now win the “Michael Jordan Trophy,” Defensive Player of the Year will win the “Hakeem Olajuwon trophy, and a newly minted “Clutch Player of the Year” is styled after Jerry West. It’s an incredible way to honor those who shaped the game, and might prompt younger basketball fans to look up videos of how amazing these players were, when they otherwise might not.
