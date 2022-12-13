Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months LaterReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
brickunderground.com
From Midtown West to the Lower East Side: I left a pricey shared rental to buy a luxury waterfront condo
Tired of splitting $4,000 a month for a shared one-bedroom rental in Midtown West, Emporia Meng decides to invest in her own apartment in a Downtown neighborhood close to friends. Besides landing a dream home, she discovers a new career path. Here's her story. I was born in Malaysia and...
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?
Water is a clear thin liquid that has no colour or taste when it is pure. It falls from clouds as rain and enters rivers and seas. All animals and people need water in order to live.
fox5ny.com
NYC among top metro areas homebuyers are leaving
NEW YORK - A new report has listed New York City as one of top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
bkreader.com
Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox
For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
Housing Works To Open New York's First Cannabis Store on December 29
A Gap shop once located in a Manhattan retail property at Broadway and 8th Street has been vacant since the summer of 2020, and now is reopening. Cannabis is legal in New York.Photo bySusan S. From Flickr.
5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork
New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong
No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 10 waterfront apartments in Astoria, Queens
Housing lottery applications close soon for 10 newly constructed apartments at 9-24 Main Ave. near the waterfront in Astoria, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $77,143 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. There are five two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five people, available to households...
5 Tasty Business Lunch Restaurants in New York City
You’re probably looking for a great place to have a business lunch in New York City, but you don’t know where to start. Business lunch in New York.Photo byRod LongonUnsplash.
La Bella Marketplace says ‘#ShareTheLove’ with Feed-A-Senior campaign
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Italian supermarket La Bella Marketplace launches its fourth annual Feed-A-Senior Holiday Campaign. The Tottenville grocer teams up with Meals On Wheels to raise both awareness and funding to feed homebound Senior Citizens on Staten Island. “The holidays are a time of giving,” said Nicholas Pesce,...
fox5ny.com
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year
NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
You can rent a massive billboard in New York's Times Square for $150
NEW YORK - Have you ever dreamed of appearing on a giant billboard above New York City’s Times Square? Perhaps you’d like to wish your mother a "happy birthday" in a memorable way or ask a loved one to join you in marriage. People can now post their...
The Wealthiest New Yorkers Could Leave the City Because of High Taxes, Comptroller Says
The Empire State’s toniest tenants could be heading toward greener (and more tax-friendly) pastures. New York’s wealthiest residents are sick of the state’s high levies, and government officials are worried that the fees may cause its most affluent to leave their homes altogether. In a press meeting this week, state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on top of navigating through an economic recession, the government is already seeing an exodus of its super-wealthy individuals. The number of New York City taxpayers who earned between $1 million and $5 million decreased by 11 percent in 2020 from the previous year, according to a newly...
Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation
Governor Hochul vetoed a bill Thursday proposing a significant reduction to non-essential helicopter flights over New York. In response, State Senator Brad Hoylman says that he “will be introducing legislation to close the West 30th Street heliport in the Hudson River Park,” adding, “The Governor has left us no choice.” The bill, sponsored by State Senator […] The post Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation appeared first on W42ST.
rew-online.com
Lendlease Closes $360 Million Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Brooklyn
Lendlease, a leading global real estate and investment management group, and joint venture partner Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, today announced the closing of a $360 million construction loan for the development of 1 Java Street in New York. The 36-story, 834-apartment multifamily development will rise along the Greenpoint waterfront in Brooklyn.
New plan would create 37,000 more housing units in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- There is a new plan to build more housing in Manhattan.It would preserve and create 37,000 more units in Chelsea, Hudson Yards, and Hell's Kitchen.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams unveils ambitious plan to build 500,000 affordable homes in the next decadeCommunity leaders say the plan is needed because the city is not meeting the demand from a growing population."That mismatch has resulted in market rate rents in Manhattan that are now over $5,000 a month. We are pricing out, not just low-income New Yorkers, but middle class New Yorkers," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.The plan also calls for rezonings.Nearly 15,000 units in the new plan will be considered affordable housing.The community board says its proposal has the support of City Council members in the area.
